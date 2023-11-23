Cynthia Nixon's best looks, from head-turning colour pairings to chic tailoring

There's one thing that Cynthia Nixon's best looks all have in common. From bright hues to sharp suits, the actress favours bold wardrobe options, and we have seen her daring personal style evolve during her decades in the spotlight at everything from showbiz parties to film premieres.

Nixon began her acting career at the age of 12 and made history as a teenager when she starred in two Broadway productions simultaneously. During the 1990s, she alternated between TV, film and stage roles, but the star really rose to prominence when she was cast as Miranda Hobbes in Sex And The City in 1998 - and she went on to receive an Emmy Award for the much-loved role

After this, Nixon - who has three children, including one with her partner Christine Marinoni - appeared in a number of other on-screen roles. However, she returned to the Sex And The City franchise for its two films and reboot series And Just Like That... in 2021. Alongside acting, she has also embarked on political activism and ran to be governor of New York in 2018.

Over the years, Nixon has shown off her distinctive dress sense on many a red carpet. The star often lets her outfits do the talking - with striking colourways or patterns - but also understands the power of a carefully chosen accessory to truly elevate her look.

Cynthia Nixon's best looks

1. The quirky LBD

At the premiere of The Adderall Diaries at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in 2015, Nixon attended in an LBD - or little black dress - with a twist. Her form-fitting, short-sleeved number featured quirky check-print pannelling. She brightened up the look with a pair of yellow heels.

2. The mink asymmetric mididress

Nixon looked chic at the premiere of Ruth & Alex at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2014. The actress stepped out in a mink-hued short-sleeved midi dress, featuring a sash neckline and asymmetric hem. She finished off the ensemble with classic nude heels - a must-have in any capsule wardrobe.

3. The all-pink combo

We love a Barbiecore vibe, and Nixon stunned in an all-pink ensemble at a New York event in 2022. The star paired a buttoned-up blouse with a draped pencil skirt. She accessorised with a pair of knee-high red-heeled boots and a pair of chunky blue earrings.

4. The printed shirt dress

Nixon looked smart as she posed at a Tony Awards event in New York in 2017. The actress opted for a collarless shirt dress - featuring a colourful geometric print - which she paired with nude heels and dewy make-up.

5. The lacy white cocktail dress

There is nothing as chic as a white cocktail dress. Nixon wore a high-necked, button-through lacy number to the opening night of The Little Foxes in New York in 2017. She paired the frock with classic white heels and smokey eye make-up.

6. The all-black ensemble

When in doubt, black makes a stylish evening look every time. Nixon wore the shade head-to-toe at the screening of A Quiet Passion at the BFI London Film Festival in 2016. She paired her midi dress, featuring an asymmetric hemline, with a pair of cut-out heels.

7. The printed maxi dress

Nixon wowed at Out Magazine's OUT100 Awards Celebration in Los Angeles in 2018. The star opted for a floor-length dress featuring a navy, white and red geometric print design along with bow ties at the shoulders. She accessorised with a classic evening bag, an understated black clutch.

8. The three-piece navy suit

Proving that a three-piece navy suit can be the epitome of good style, Nixon stepped out in a sharp tailored look in New York in 2023. The actress paired a waistcoat with a matching blazer jacket slung over her shoulders and a pair of wide-leg trousers. She finished off her look with dangly gold earrings.

9. The multicoloured striped maxi dress

Nixon stood out at a screening for The Gilded Age in New York in 2022. The star wore a long-sleeved maxi dress with black, pink and green stripes, accessorised with a gold pendant necklace and her short hair styled into an elegant slicked-back look.

10. The statement blue belt

An easy way to elevate a plain dress is to add an oversized belt. Nixon is well-acquainted with this simple styling trick and paired a statement blue accessory with her flowing, long-sleeved emerald green midi dress at a New York event in 2017. She finished off the look with gold hoop earrings and brown suede heels.

11. The one-shouldered brown gown

Nixon looked every bit the glamorous Hollywood star at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2004. The actress wowed in a one-shouldered brown gown, which she elevated with gold hoop earrings, an eye-catching blue necklace and a small crocodile-print clutch bag.

12.The suede-effect trench coat

One of the most stylish, but practical, wardrobe items is the humble trench coat. Nixon looked chic in a beige suede jacket - which she wore over a grey cocktail dress - at the Broadway opening of Red in New York in 2010. She accessorised with a colourful handbag and strappy brown heels.

13. The red cocktail dress

Nixon turned heads at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2003 in this sleeveless red cocktail dress, featuring a patent bodice, chunky belt detailing and a voluminous skirt. She accessorised with an elegant metallic clutch and matching strappy heels.

14. The flowing brown gown and impeccable blow dry

Nixon makes a strong case for muted brown shades - even on the red carpet - which perfectly complement her gorgeous strawberry-blonde hair. She wore the chic hue to the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2005 and accessorised the floor-length, sleeveless frock with a simple diamond necklace and a bouncy blow-dry.

15. The geometric print midi dress

Nixon let her midi-dress take centre stage as she visited the SiriusXM studios in New York in 2017. Her sleeveless frock featured a classic silhouette, however, it was elevated with a cool multicoloured geometric print design. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of white heels and a slick of bold lipstick.

16. The purple slip dress

A slip makes the perfect party dress - and Nixon impressed in a striking purple design at a New York event in 2006. The actress paired the strappy mid-length frock with large silver hooped earrings as well as brown cut-out heels and wore her hair up at the sides.

17. The grey tailored shift dress

Nixon commanded attention at the opening night of theatre production Ain't No Mo in New York in 2019. The star exuded sharp style in a grey sleeveless, double-breasted shift dress, which was nipped in at the waist with a matching belt. She paired it with silver jewellery and kept warm in black tights. Smart tailoring is a timeless autumn/winter fashion trend - and for a reason.

18. The classic black midi dress

Just like the LBD - or little black dress - a black midi dress can suit a variety of occasions. Nixon wore a short-sleeved number to the screening of You Hurt My Feelings in New York in 2023. She paired it with gold jewellery and classic black heels.

20. The striped midi dress

Stripes aren't just for daytime, with Nixon proving that the classic print can make ideal eveningwear too. She wore a short-sleeved navy and white midi dress - with a full skirt - to the premiere of the series Divorce in New York in 2016. She accessorised with eye-catching monochrome heels.

21. The cut-out LBD

Nixon looked stylish as she attended a theatre event in Las Vegas in 2010. The actress stepped out in a cut-out LBD - and paired the short-sleeved mini with a pair of black tights and classic black heels. Her striking red hair was styled into voluminous waves.

22. The scoop neck brown maxi dress

Less is more when it comes to accessories, in Nixon's books. The actress attended the amfAR Gala in New York in 2010 in a brown maxi dress - featuring an elegant scoop neck - with minimal gold jewellery, a simple black clutch bag and understated make-up.

23. The all-orange ensemble

Nixon wowed in a stunning citrus hue at the premiere of And Just Like That... in New York in 2021. The star opted for a long-sleeved orange maxi dress - featuring a sharp collar and button detailing - along with a pair of heeled boots in a darker shade.

24. The grey knitted midi dress

For a magazine event in New York in 2007, Nixon slipped on a lightweight knitted midi dress. The grey short-sleeved frock featured a scoop neckline and embroidered detailing, and the star accessorised with minimal jewellery and a pair of nude strappy heels.

25. The white slip dress

Nixon exuded elegance at the photocall for film James White at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015. The star wowed on the red carpet in a loose-fitting strappy slip dress, which fell to just above her ankles, and she accessorised with sparkly heels and dramatic eye make-up.

26. The belted red jumpsuit

Jumpsuits make a stylish alternative to a maxidress. Nixon opted for a red number - featuring a halterneck-style neckline - to film for And Just Like That.. in New York in 2021. Giving us a masterclass in how to style red, she accessorised with a statement black belt and also wore a pair of black platform heels.

27. The yellow leather suit

Nixon brightened up the carpet of the GLAAD Media Awards in New York in 2022, perfectly showcasing the dopamine dressing trend in a distinctive yellow suit. The actress stood out in a yellow leather-effect trouser suit, comprising of a double-breasted jacket and slim-fit trousers. The actress accessorised with gold hoop earrings and black footwear.

28. The red and pink gown

Not one afraid to mix up her colour palette, Nixon stunned in a red and pink-hued short-sleeved gown to attend the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California in 2016. She finished off her glamorous frock - which featured elegant draping - with silver drop-down earrings and a metallic clutch.

29. The zipped khaki midi dress

Nixon exuded cool at a New York dinner in 2023. The star opted for a khaki green puff-sleeved mididress, which featured a statement collar and zip detailing. She paired the fashion-forward look with silver earrings and brown heels.

30. The statement yellow heel

A monochrome print is a timeless look, and Nixon chose a maxi dress in the chic design to attend a gala in New York in 2023. She paired the short-sleeved frock with a pair of head-turning pointed-toe yellow heels to bring a cooler edge to the look.

31. The pretty floral gown

Nixon stunned at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York in 2015. The star stepped onto the red carpet in a white maxi dress with a pretty blue floral design. She accessorised the short-sleeved, form-fitting frock with dramatic eye make-up and silver earrings.

32. The trench and dress combo

For chillier evenings, make like Nixon and layer a trench coat over a dress. The actress wore the stylish combination to attend the opening night of Goodnight, Oscar on Broadway in New York in 2023. Her grey and white knee-length dress was cinched in with a belt and she finished off the look with a pair of brown heels.