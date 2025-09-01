Exclusive: Charlotte Hawkins shares her acting career dreams - 'Maybe one day I'll turn up in a soap'

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins has shared her secret acting dreams in an exclusive interview with woman&home.

The news journalist, who a decade ago had a cameo in Bradley Cooper’s blockbuster Burnt, admitted she longs to put to use the drama training she had as a youngster growing up in West Sussex.

She said, “I’d love to do more films, so hello there, any film directors who are reading this! I used to love acting so much. I used to be in the youth theatre in Chichester, so maybe one day I’ll turn up in a soap. Get out of my pub!”

Charlotte appeared in the 2015 movie Burnt alongside Cooper, who played the role of a troubled chef, Adam Jones, who leaves Paris to make a name for himself in the UK. The Hollywood hunk recorded his scenes with Charlotte on the Good Morning Britain sofa shortly after she joined the ITV breakfast show.

"That was a career high for me," reflects Charlotte. "They brought the whole film crew into the studios. They'd given me the script and we did the scene, then the director whispered something in Bradley Cooper's ear and obviously said, be as difficult as possible’.

"Then the script went out the window. He was saying things like, ‘Do I look at this camera?’ I had to treat him as I’d treat a normal guest, so I said, ‘Just ignore the cameras,’ and that was the take that they used.

(Image credit: David Venni)

"After that interview, he came back as Bradley Cooper and I got to interview him as myself, which blew my mind as did going to the premiere and seeing my name on the credits!"

Fronting the cover of woman&home’s October issue, now it’s Charlotte’s turn to bedazzle in her most daring fashion photoshoot yet.

Looking elegant in a chic monochrome belted one-piece by Karen Millen, layered with a black mesh maxi skirt by BAE Moments, Charlotte’s eye-popping look added fluid drama to minimalist swimwear.

Wearing gold layered chains, stacked bangles and statement earrings by Soru and ChloBo, the mum-of-one effortlessly elevated poolside dressing into a luxe, high-glamour moment.

(Image credit: David Venni)

Then, for a softer and more feminine take, she embraced an asymmetric ruffle bikini top, paired with white Noushella scallop-detailed shorts - the ultimate blend of romantic and refined.

In another picture, Charlotte wore a cream Saint + Sofia swimsuit and see-through BAE Moments maxi dress. She then stretched out beside a stunning hilltop outdoor pool in a sheer organza dress before slipping - fully-clothed - into the water.

In the accompanying interview, Charlotte - who turned 50 in May - opened up about turning to hypnotherapy to “cope with the overwhelming emotion” following the death of her father Frank in 2015, following a three-year battle with motor neurone disease.

The 78-year-old vicar passed away one month before the birth of Charlotte’s daughter, Ella Rose, 10, leaving Charlotte struggling to process “the concept of death and the fragility of life”.

She also spoke for the first time about a secret Covid-induced health battle, marriage to her drinks industry businessman husband Mark Herbert, 52, and her “rebellious” past.

Read Charlotte's full exclusive interview with woman&home in the October issue of the magazine, on shelves now.