From butter yellow co-ords to opulent red carpet gowns, these celebrities all dazzled in yellow outfits

There's something so instantly mood-boosting about a yellow outfit, but the summery tone has a reputation for being difficult to wear.

Some say it washes you out, others say it should only be worn when the sun is shining. But we're here to tell you that's all wrong - even if colour analysis says otherwise. Because within yellow, there are so many other colour variations - from deep mustard to neon tones.

There truly is a shade for every skin tone and occasion. And if you don't want to go all out, then consider a yellow accessory. Still not convinced? Then maybe some of these stylish celebs will persuade you to add a touch of sunshine to your capsule wardrobe.

Stylish celebrities who dazzled in yellow

Kate Middleton's Wimbledon look

One of the most iconic looks from the Princess of Wales, this yellow Roksanda dress that she wore to the Wimbledon ladies' finals in 2022 is a true showstopper. With an oversized bow and long pleated skirt, the original version of this dress was actually sleeveless, but the Princess of Wales had it personally customised to add sleeves.

Add a pop of yellow to your look...

Diane Kruger's one-shoulder gown

This mustard-yellow gown oozes old Hollywood, with its ruched bodice, long train and delicate one-shoulder design. The colour complements Diane Kruger's porcelain skin perfectly, while her slicked-back blond locks ensure all focus stays on the dress.

Gwyneth Paltrow's sunny yellow gown

As any blonde will know, yellow can feel tricky to pull off, especially if the piece is a similar tone to your hair. The key is to ensure you wear complementary tones and accessorise carefully. Or, like Gwyneth Paltrow, you can wear your hair up for a high-impact look that provides a bit of contrast between your hair and dress.

Sharon Stone's dramatic cape dress

A Hollywood veteran, Sharon Stone knows a thing or two about pulling together a flawless red-carpet look. And the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party was no different, where she wowed onlookers with this pastel yellow cape dress, complete with long sleeves and an embroidered skirt that cascaded to the ground.

Cate Blanchett's pastel-coloured suit

Cate Blanchett brought the sunshine to Cannes in 2018 with this buttercup-yellow Calvin Klein suit. A white shirt and heeled boots add a casual edge to the look.

Anna Wintour's trademark embellishments

Unlike many of the fashion pack, one of Anna Wintour's famous fashion commandments is to "never wear all black". Instead, she's often seen donning vibrant colours, bedazzling jewellery and feminine pieces adorned with sequins and appliques - like this fabulous sequin-covered yellow dress that she wore to the 2018 Tony Awards.

Jada Pinkett Smith's chiffon gown

Pictured here at the 2023 Miami Book Fair, Jada Pinkett Smith let her statement dress do all the talking by keeping her makeup and accessories minimal. At the time, she was in the news for her bombshell tell-all memoir —but this dress is headline-worthy in its own right.

Renee Zellweger's tulip dress

While this beautifully tailored dress commands the red carpet, Renee Zellweger's dress wouldn't look out of place at a summer wedding, or even at Wimbledon. Simple white heels complete the sunny look.

Kristin Scott Thomas keeps it simple

Pair yellow pieces with muted, or monotone accessories for a chic, impactful outfit that doesn't feel too out there. We're taking notes from Kristin Scott Thomas with her oversized sunglasses and simple black wedge sandals.

Queen Elizabeth II brings the sunshine

The late Queen famously loved bright, block colours and was often snapped in eye-catching coats and dresses during her 70-year reign.

This wasn't exclusively driven by her sartorial preferences, however - it was to give the public a chance to see her through the crowds at packed events "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen'" confirmed Duchess Sophie in the documentary, The Queen at 90.

And what colour could stand out more than yellow?!

Nicole Kidman’s 1997 Oscars look

This look epitomises '90s fashion for us in all its glory. The silk, sleeveless embroidered dress, the dark red lipstick and the slicked-back hair. Nicole Kidman manages to pull it off a bit better than we all did, though.

Trinny Woodall's statement coat

Not sure how to style yellow? Try wearing it with more yellow! We love this bold look from woman&home cover star Trinny Woodall who teams a bright yellow statement coat with a matching lemon-coloured knit and brown trousers.

Victoria Beckham's layered look

While we believe anyone can wear yellow, regardless of their skin tone or hair, there's no denying that this shade really complements Victoria Beckham's glowing tan. Her matching coat and dress both drop just below the knee, revealing her delicate heeled sandals.

Michelle Obama's Inauguration Parade dress

Michelle Obama opted for a sparkling yellow-gold sheath dress for the Inauguration Parade dress in 2009. The sparkly, yet understated dress was designed by the late Isabel Toledo who was reportedly inspired by a small swatch of lemongrass fabric in her studio.

She recounted to CNN in 2012: “The emotion behind the dress was that piece of fabric.” Strapped for time, she explained the idea to her husband who sketched the dress, emailed it over and quickly got approval. “I still sweat thinking about that day,” she added.

Rosamund Pike embraces peplum

Peplum tops were everywhere in 2008, but few people pulled it off quite as well as Rosamund Pike. Pictured here at the Academy Awards, this outfit could be straight from the 2020s. The one-shoulder style, peplum bodice and full train give a beautiful silhouette while the sorbet-yellow colour adds a modern touch.

SJP's slinky yellow number

This sparkly yellow number that Sarah Jessica Parker wore at the 1999 Emmys could have come straight from Carrie Bradshaw's closet. Her untamed air-dried curls add a gloriously wild edge to the look.

Amanda Holden’s all-yellow ensemble

A fan of monochromatic dressing, Amanda Holden is never afraid to step out in head-to-toe yellow. By using contrasting tones and a patterned blazer, she ensures this look avoids looking too uniform.

Katie Holmes brings sunshine to the streets of New York

An effortlessly cool look from Katie Holmes, this oversized yellow suit is the perfect city outfit. The sheer top injects a bit of interest into the outfit while the neutral accessories avoid pulling attention from her co-ord.

Viola Davis stuns in yellow

Viola Davis cut a glamorous figure at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022. This exquisite custom-made yellow corset dress was designed by Alexander McQueen and it gives serious Belle vibes.

Angelina Jolie makes a statement

Often snapped in muted tones, like black or camel, Angelina Jolie isn't exactly afraid of wearing colour - but we don't see her wearing it all that much. This is why we love this radiant yellow maxi gown that she wore at an Ocean's Thirteen event in 2007.

Sienna Miller's sunshine yellow moment

This vibrant dress that Sienna Miller wore to the Annual Hollywood Film Awards in 2019 shows that yellow can work just as well in winter as it does in summer (the event was held in November). Its longer length and heavier fabric keep it seasonally appropriate while the side slits and off-the-shoulder style add interest.

Helen Mirren’s ‘Old Hollywood’ look

This marigold-yellow chiffon dress looks like something straight from the heyday of old Hollywood. With its fitted bodice and flowing skirt, this statement piece needs little in the way of accessories. However, Dame Helen Mirren's huge diamond-encrusted necklace and silky heels dial the glamour up even further.

Meghan Markle's minimalistic look

Simple doesn't mean boring as Meghan Markle proves in this beautiful sleeveless yellow dress which she wore to an event in London in 2018. Her slicked-back hair and minimal accessories keep the look classy, without feeling too formal for the daytime.

Sandra Oh's floor-length yellow frock

A fan of dopamine dressing, actress Sandra Oh is never afraid to step out in a colourful look. This sunshine-yellow dress brightened up the red carpet at the Producers Guild Awards in 2023.

Emma Stone keeps it simple

Wearing a yellow dress with a red lip might not seem like it should work, but it does. Case in point, Emma Stone.

Here, she teams an elegant Grecian gown with a bold red lip and cascading waves. The vibrant shade creates a striking contrast to her canary yellow dress.

J Lo drips in diamonds

Jennifer Lopez brightened up the red carpet at the Governors Awards in 2019 in this sumptuous, sleeveless yellow gown by Reem Acra. A diamond-encrusted necklace and matching earrings gave an ornate finish to the look.

Amal Clooney's chic wedding guest look

Amal Clooney opted for a vibrant head-to-toe yellow look for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials. While all eyes were undoubtedly on the bride, this Stella McCartney dress also garnered a lot of attention, with some 17,000 people searching 'yellow Stella McCartney dress' after the wedding (per Harper's Bazaar).

Kate Middleton's pastel yellow dress

Kate Middleton's primrose yellow dress that she wore in Calgary, Canada, in 2011 was one of the first times she was pictured wearing British designer Jenny Packham, but certainly not the last. The Princess of Wales often turns to the designer for state and personal events, opting to wear Jenny Packham dresses for her first photos with both Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kristin Davis's sunny co-ord

Brightening up a dark January day at the 2024 "Les Sculptures" Jacquemus' Fashion Show in Paris, this banana yellow co-ord from Kristin Davis ticked all the right boxes.

Princess Anne makes a statement

Taking style notes from her mother and opting for a bright, coordinated look, Princess Anne stood out from the crowd at the Bath and West Agricultural Show in 1969.

Emma Thompson keeps it casual

Proving that you really can't go wrong with an oversized yellow co-ord and white t-shirt combo, Emma Thompson looked effortlessly cool at the Good Luck To You, Leo Grande premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

Blake Lively's asymmetric look

Blake Lively famously styles herself - and it seems she's always had an eye for what suits her. Pictured here at the CW Summer Tour party, a few months before Gossip Girl aired and catapulted her into fame, the actress dazzles in a yellow asymmetric dress.