Amanda Holden defies the snow with the most unexpected outfit – you won’t believe her daring look

It’s been a couple of years since Disney unleashed Frozen on the world, but Amanda Holden seemed to be channelling her inner ice princess Elsa this New Year's Day, proving that the cold doesn’t bother her anyway.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge took to social media and stunned her fans with the most unexpected New Year’s outfit – a daring red corset top and a mini tartan skirt.

Not exactly items you'd associate with a winter capsule wardrobe and a far cry from the dazzling, chic faux fur coat and sequins we saw her wear recently.

A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Recreate Amanda Holden's iconic New Year's outfit

Despite the fact that Amanda was clearly somewhere cold, posing against a snow-blanketed backdrop, the bold blonde looked perfectly at ease braving the cold, posing for three different pictures in the bracing January weather.

Sharing the snaps with her 2.4 million followers, she captioned her post ‘Let’s ave it 2025.’

While her plunging corset top and mini skirt might seem impractical for the cold, she added some seasonal touches with a pair of black sheer tights and knee-high black leather boots.

Personally, we’ll stick with layering up in our best winter coats.

A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

The Wild at Heart actress seems to have had an enjoyable Christmas time, sharing several pictures of her time in Scotland with fans.

On New Year’s Eve, she glammed up for a Hogmanay celebration alongside daughters Lexi and Hollie and husband Chris.

Looking a touch more dressed for the season, she saw in the New Year wearing a floor-length, white satin gown adorned with a massive bow on the front.