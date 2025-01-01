Amanda Holden defies the snow with the most unexpected outfit – you won’t believe her daring look
It's New Year's Day and Amanda Holden is already causing a stir with some unexpected fashion choices
It’s been a couple of years since Disney unleashed Frozen on the world, but Amanda Holden seemed to be channelling her inner ice princess Elsa this New Year's Day, proving that the cold doesn’t bother her anyway.
The Britain’s Got Talent judge took to social media and stunned her fans with the most unexpected New Year’s outfit – a daring red corset top and a mini tartan skirt.
Not exactly items you'd associate with a winter capsule wardrobe and a far cry from the dazzling, chic faux fur coat and sequins we saw her wear recently.
A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)
A photo posted by on
Recreate Amanda Holden's iconic New Year's outfit
If you love the colours of Amanda's outfit but want something more modest, this knit jumper in a bold cherry red is a great option.
Like Amanda's corset top, this flowy shirt is a statement maker - with its removable shoulder pads, keyhole opening and cape sleeves.
A wardrobe essential, this scoop-neck top is flirty enough to replicate Amanda's corset top, with the added confidence of sleeves.
A versatile favourite you can wear over and over again, pair this flattering, classic tartan mini with a number of looks.
A comfortable and elegant staple, this versatile wool plaid skirt is easy to add to your regular outfit rotation.
Despite the fact that Amanda was clearly somewhere cold, posing against a snow-blanketed backdrop, the bold blonde looked perfectly at ease braving the cold, posing for three different pictures in the bracing January weather.
Sharing the snaps with her 2.4 million followers, she captioned her post ‘Let’s ave it 2025.’
While her plunging corset top and mini skirt might seem impractical for the cold, she added some seasonal touches with a pair of black sheer tights and knee-high black leather boots.
Personally, we’ll stick with layering up in our best winter coats.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)
A photo posted by on
The Wild at Heart actress seems to have had an enjoyable Christmas time, sharing several pictures of her time in Scotland with fans.
On New Year’s Eve, she glammed up for a Hogmanay celebration alongside daughters Lexi and Hollie and husband Chris.
Looking a touch more dressed for the season, she saw in the New Year wearing a floor-length, white satin gown adorned with a massive bow on the front.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
'It was walking and getting out that really did help' - Miranda Hart reveals how being outside helped her battle chronic illness
Miranda Hart speaks movingly about the power of nature in the midst of a chronic illness battle
By Jack Slater Published
-
Why A-List celebrities can't get enough of rose water spray (and neither can we)
With soothing, hydrating and anti-inflammatory benefits, it's no surprise rose water spray is the new A-List skin staple
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
'It was walking and getting out that really did help' - Miranda Hart reveals how being outside helped her battle chronic illness
Miranda Hart speaks movingly about the power of nature in the midst of a chronic illness battle
By Jack Slater Published
-
We love Carole Middleton in casual - her navy puffer and baseball cap is ideal inspiration for New Year's Day walks
Blending practicality with style, Carole Middleton put together the perfect laid-back look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Looking for a sophisticated New Year's Eve outfit? Kate Middleton's floor-length lace gown and glass hair blowdry oozes elegance
The Princess of Wales looked stunning in the black lace gown for an appearance in 2013
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Zara Tindall's white baker boy hat and furry suede knee highs for Boxing Day with the Royals were so noughties
Her stylish winter boots are back on trend 20 years after she first wore them
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Pippa Middleton's chic red jumpsuit, matching heels and tailored coat is the sophisticated take on party wear we're loving for New Year's Eve
Looking for a last minute New Year's Eve look? Pippa Middleton has you covered
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Jennifer Lopez embraces cosy chic in one of the best cardigans we’ve seen
JLo looked snug and stylish in her winter wardrobe
By Jack Slater Published
-
Katie Holmes' barrel jeans and ballet flats were a risky choice - but it totally paid off
Katie Holmes' latest cold-winter look was unexpected, but it totally works
By Jack Slater Published
-
Blazer dress and patterned tights – Victoria Beckham's effortlessly chic outfit is so easy to recreate
Victoria Beckham revived the 'no trousers' trend for her striking Christmas outfit
By Jack Slater Published