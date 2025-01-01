Amanda Holden defies the snow with the most unexpected outfit – you won’t believe her daring look

It's New Year's Day and Amanda Holden is already causing a stir with some unexpected fashion choices

Amanda Holden
It’s been a couple of years since Disney unleashed Frozen on the world, but Amanda Holden seemed to be channelling her inner ice princess Elsa this New Year's Day, proving that the cold doesn’t bother her anyway.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge took to social media and stunned her fans with the most unexpected New Year’s outfit – a daring red corset top and a mini tartan skirt.

Not exactly items you'd associate with a winter capsule wardrobe and a far cry from the dazzling, chic faux fur coat and sequins we saw her wear recently.

Recreate Amanda Holden's iconic New Year's outfit

Relaxed Knit Jumper
Relaxed Knit Jumper

If you love the colours of Amanda's outfit but want something more modest, this knit jumper in a bold cherry red is a great option.

Removable Shoulder Pad Blouse in Red
Removable Shoulder Pad Blouse in Red

Like Amanda's corset top, this flowy shirt is a statement maker - with its removable shoulder pads, keyhole opening and cape sleeves.

Red Ribbed Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Top
Red Ribbed Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Top

A wardrobe essential, this scoop-neck top is flirty enough to replicate Amanda's corset top, with the added confidence of sleeves.

Tartan Check Cord Button Through Mini Skirt
Tartan Check Cord Button Through Mini Skirt

A versatile favourite you can wear over and over again, pair this flattering, classic tartan mini with a number of looks.

Teia Wool Skirt
Teia Wool Skirt

A comfortable and elegant staple, this versatile wool plaid skirt is easy to add to your regular outfit rotation.

Runway 1.8.1.8 Thigh High Heeled Boots
Runway 1.8.1.8 Thigh High Heeled Boots

Excellent with a statement skirt (like Amanda Holden proved) or great with trousers, shorts and more, a pair of black boots are an essential.

Despite the fact that Amanda was clearly somewhere cold, posing against a snow-blanketed backdrop, the bold blonde looked perfectly at ease braving the cold, posing for three different pictures in the bracing January weather.

Sharing the snaps with her 2.4 million followers, she captioned her post ‘Let’s ave it 2025.’

While her plunging corset top and mini skirt might seem impractical for the cold, she added some seasonal touches with a pair of black sheer tights and knee-high black leather boots.

Personally, we’ll stick with layering up in our best winter coats.

The Wild at Heart actress seems to have had an enjoyable Christmas time, sharing several pictures of her time in Scotland with fans.

On New Year’s Eve, she glammed up for a Hogmanay celebration alongside daughters Lexi and Hollie and husband Chris.

Looking a touch more dressed for the season, she saw in the New Year wearing a floor-length, white satin gown adorned with a massive bow on the front.

