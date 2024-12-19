Amanda Holden is the perfect blend of dazzle and chic in metallic co-ord with faux fur coat
Glam and cosy is the perfect combination - and Amanda nailed it in this statement look
Amanda Holden has pulled another perfect outfit out the bag, this time pairing a metallic sequin co-ord with silver court shoes and a gorgeous faux fur coat.
Ever the fashion icon who is never afraid to experiment and push boundaries with her outfits, Amanda Holden has given us yet more inspiration for our winter capsule wardrobe with her latest ensemble. Pictured on her way to her job at the Heart Radio studios, Amanda wore a metallic Karen Millen sequin long sleeve crop top with matching ankle-length skirt, silver court shoes and the cosiest-looking beige faux fur coat we've ever seen. The Karen Millen co-ord has nearly sold out online, but there are other ways you can still steal Amanda's style.
Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, Caroline Parr, loves the extra details that really make the outfit pop.
"Amanda Holden is really pulls out all the stops to look festive in the run-up to Christmas, this time choosing sequins, metallics and faux fur. The smart white collar adds a really interesting twist to her top, and the whole outfit is proof that mixing things up texture-wise is always a good idea," Caroline says.
Shop Amanda's Style
Channel your inner Amanda with this sequin-adorned metallic jacket. With front pockets, long sleeves and a simple, button fastening, this is a stylish and cosy addition to your wardrobe - a matching ankle length skirt is sold separately.
This cropped T-Shirt with sparkly sequin embellishment will elevate your everyday collection. Lined and featuring with a crew neck and cap sleeves, this can easily be dressed up or down, and comes with a matching midaxi skirt sold separately.
Sequins, long-sleeves and shimmering with every move, this dazzling top is a standout piece. The feather trim adds an extra touch of interest, and is the perfect addition for winter season parties. This pairs with a matching maxi skirt, sold separately.
£70 at Ego
This oversized stone maxi coat is the ultimate blend of luxe and cosy. Perfect for adding that a touch of chic to any outfit while keeping you warm through the party season.
Maxi length with luxurious soft pelted faux fur fabric, this is one eye-catching coat. With an inner lining for extra warmth and hidden hook and eye fastening for clean lines, this coat will dazzle when paired with heels and your party dress.
Soft, fluffy, and oh-so-chic, your wardrobe needs this stunning neutral tone faux fur coat. With an open collar and long sleeves, this will add effortless style to any outfit.
Any sparkly outfit will be perfectly complimented by a pair of silver shoes. Bringing a retro vibe to your look, the Sidney Slingback Heel has a pointed toe with angular straps and buckle details to add a different dynamic to your footwear.
While the aesthetic is simple and elegant, the modern metallic colour adds an extra edge to these classic court shoes.
Does your outfit need even more sparkle? The answer is yes, because you should never say no to more sparkle. Giving major Strictly vibes, these shoes offer a more moderate heel height without compromising on style while the crossover strap design adds a touch of sophistication and interest. Your feet need these shoes.
Amanda carried a pale silver clutch bag that perfectly matched the same pale silver of her court shoes. A pop of red on her nails also added a splash of colour to the otherwise muted colours. A part of the presenter's signature look when she's spotted outside her workplace is to wear a pair of oversized shades, and pairing them with this dazzling outfit was no exception.
Her hair was also left loose, another style she tends to favour both at work and on the red carpet. A versatile outfit both perfect for work and stepping straight out of the office to head to an night out, there's no doubt Amanda always knows how to hit the mark with every single one of her outfits.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
-
-
No room in the fridge for excess Christmas food? Experts share 5 essential tips to create extra space
Tired of playing food Jenga in your fridge during the festive period? Appliance experts reveal the method to mastering your Christmas fridge set-up for optimal efficiency this season
By Emily Smith Published
-
Surprising facts about royal residences - from unexpected décor and secret rooms to interesting guests
With centuries of history and tradition governing their very existences, it's no surprise that the royal residences are almost as fascinating as the family themselves
By Jack Slater Published