Amanda Holden is the perfect blend of dazzle and chic in metallic co-ord with faux fur coat

Amanda Holden has pulled another perfect outfit out the bag, this time pairing a metallic sequin co-ord with silver court shoes and a gorgeous faux fur coat.

Ever the fashion icon who is never afraid to experiment and push boundaries with her outfits, Amanda Holden has given us yet more inspiration for our winter capsule wardrobe with her latest ensemble. Pictured on her way to her job at the Heart Radio studios, Amanda wore a metallic Karen Millen sequin long sleeve crop top with matching ankle-length skirt, silver court shoes and the cosiest-looking beige faux fur coat we've ever seen. The Karen Millen co-ord has nearly sold out online, but there are other ways you can still steal Amanda's style.

Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, Caroline Parr, loves the extra details that really make the outfit pop.

"Amanda Holden is really pulls out all the stops to look festive in the run-up to Christmas, this time choosing sequins, metallics and faux fur. The smart white collar adds a really interesting twist to her top, and the whole outfit is proof that mixing things up texture-wise is always a good idea," Caroline says.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Amanda's Style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amanda carried a pale silver clutch bag that perfectly matched the same pale silver of her court shoes. A pop of red on her nails also added a splash of colour to the otherwise muted colours. A part of the presenter's signature look when she's spotted outside her workplace is to wear a pair of oversized shades, and pairing them with this dazzling outfit was no exception.

Her hair was also left loose, another style she tends to favour both at work and on the red carpet. A versatile outfit both perfect for work and stepping straight out of the office to head to an night out, there's no doubt Amanda always knows how to hit the mark with every single one of her outfits.