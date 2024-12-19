Amanda Holden is the perfect blend of dazzle and chic in metallic co-ord with faux fur coat

Glam and cosy is the perfect combination - and Amanda nailed it in this statement look

Amanda Holden
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amanda Holden has pulled another perfect outfit out the bag, this time pairing a metallic sequin co-ord with silver court shoes and a gorgeous faux fur coat.

Ever the fashion icon who is never afraid to experiment and push boundaries with her outfits, Amanda Holden has given us yet more inspiration for our winter capsule wardrobe with her latest ensemble. Pictured on her way to her job at the Heart Radio studios, Amanda wore a metallic Karen Millen sequin long sleeve crop top with matching ankle-length skirt, silver court shoes and the cosiest-looking beige faux fur coat we've ever seen. The Karen Millen co-ord has nearly sold out online, but there are other ways you can still steal Amanda's style.

Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, Caroline Parr, loves the extra details that really make the outfit pop.

"Amanda Holden is really pulls out all the stops to look festive in the run-up to Christmas, this time choosing sequins, metallics and faux fur. The smart white collar adds a really interesting twist to her top, and the whole outfit is proof that mixing things up texture-wise is always a good idea," Caroline says.

Amanda Holden

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Amanda's Style

Silver Sequin Collarless Jacket
River Island Silver Sequin Collarless Jacket

Channel your inner Amanda with this sequin-adorned metallic jacket. With front pockets, long sleeves and a simple, button fastening, this is a stylish and cosy addition to your wardrobe - a matching ankle length skirt is sold separately.

Apricot Black Flat Sequin Cropped T-Shirt
Apricot Black Flat Sequin Cropped T-Shirt

This cropped T-Shirt with sparkly sequin embellishment will elevate your everyday collection. Lined and featuring with a crew neck and cap sleeves, this can easily be dressed up or down, and comes with a matching midaxi skirt sold separately.

Solita Sand Sequin Long-Sleeve Crop Top With Feather Trim
Solita Sand Sequin Long-Sleeve Crop Top With Feather Trim

Sequins, long-sleeves and shimmering with every move, this dazzling top is a standout piece. The feather trim adds an extra touch of interest, and is the perfect addition for winter season parties. This pairs with a matching maxi skirt, sold separately.

Oversized Premium Maxi Coat In Stone Natural Look Faux Fur£70 at Ego
Ego Oversized Premium Maxi Coat in Stone Natural Look Faux Fur

This oversized stone maxi coat is the ultimate blend of luxe and cosy. Perfect for adding that a touch of chic to any outfit while keeping you warm through the party season.

Cream Chevron Pelted Faux Fur Maxi Coat
Simply Bee Cream Chevron Pelted Faux Fur Maxi Coat

Maxi length with luxurious soft pelted faux fur fabric, this is one eye-catching coat. With an inner lining for extra warmth and hidden hook and eye fastening for clean lines, this coat will dazzle when paired with heels and your party dress.

Neutral Longline Faux Fur Coat
Mint Velvet Neutral Longline Faux Fur Coat

Soft, fluffy, and oh-so-chic, your wardrobe needs this stunning neutral tone faux fur coat. With an open collar and long sleeves, this will add effortless style to any outfit.

Schuh Sidney Sling Back High Heels in Silver
Schuh Sidney Sling Back High Heels in Silver

Any sparkly outfit will be perfectly complimented by a pair of silver shoes. Bringing a retro vibe to your look, the Sidney Slingback Heel has a pointed toe with angular straps and buckle details to add a different dynamic to your footwear.

Silver Stiletto Heel Pointed Toe Court Shoes
New Look Silver Stiletto Heel Pointed Toe Court Shoes

While the aesthetic is simple and elegant, the modern metallic colour adds an extra edge to these classic court shoes.

'Yardley' Low Kitten Heel With Crossover Strap
Yardley Low Kitten Heel With Crossover Strap

Does your outfit need even more sparkle? The answer is yes, because you should never say no to more sparkle. Giving major Strictly vibes, these shoes offer a more moderate heel height without compromising on style while the crossover strap design adds a touch of sophistication and interest. Your feet need these shoes.

Amanda Holden

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amanda carried a pale silver clutch bag that perfectly matched the same pale silver of her court shoes. A pop of red on her nails also added a splash of colour to the otherwise muted colours. A part of the presenter's signature look when she's spotted outside her workplace is to wear a pair of oversized shades, and pairing them with this dazzling outfit was no exception.

Her hair was also left loose, another style she tends to favour both at work and on the red carpet. A versatile outfit both perfect for work and stepping straight out of the office to head to an night out, there's no doubt Amanda always knows how to hit the mark with every single one of her outfits.

