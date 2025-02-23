32 common dreams and what they mean

Whether you believe that our dreams have meanings or you just see them as the brain processing the day's information, there are lots of theories about what certain dreams can mean.

Learning how to sleep better often involves reconciling with difficult dreams if they are unpleasant and recurring - as they are for two-thirds of the population. Dreams of teeth falling out, falling, and being unexpectedly pregnant are among the most common, according to research.

If you're looking to understand what your dream could mean, we have you covered. We've collated a list of the most common dreams and the popular thought, research, theories, and cultural beliefs around what they may mean.

Most common dreams and the meaning behind them

Falling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're having a dream - recurring or one-off - where you're falling through the air, you may be feeling a loss of control, anxious, insecure, or fearing failure, according to popular thought and the work of Sigmund Freud, a neurologist and the founder of psychoanalysis. He said that falling dreams may also reflect feelings of helplessness and a loss of confidence.

In a survey conducted by Amerisleep, 54% of respondents said they'd had a dream where they were falling before, making it one of the most common types of recurring dreams.

Being chased

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the more unpleasant and anxiety-provoking dreams is one where you're being chased. Often, psychologists interpret this dream as an indication that you're avoiding confrontation, something difficult, or even scary in the real world.

It might also suggest you're running away from your responsibilities.

Teeth falling out

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having a dream where you're teeth are falling out is another unpleasant one - and according to the Amerisleep survey, women are more likely to have this dream than men.

According to Freud, it represents anxiety, insecurity, loss, or being fearful of change. However, it's not all bad. It can also apparently represent a transition or renewal in your life.

Being naked in public

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've ever been nervous about public speaking, you might have been told to picture the audience naked. This dream is the opposite of that - you're dreaming that you're suddenly naked standing in front of loads of strangers.

It apparently represents vulnerability and embarrassment. You might be feeling self-conscious about something, unprepared for a big event, insecure, judged, or emotionally exposed.

Flying

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As you might expect, having dreams of flying is all about escaping and being free, but more mentally than physically. According to many psychologists, having frequent dreams of flying suggests you want to break free from a certain constraint, feel more empowered, take back control, or express yourself more freely.

Men are more likely to have this dream than women, according to the Amerisleep survey.

Being trapped

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having a dream where you're trapped somewhere is more like a nightmare - and for good reason. Many experts believe having this dream often means you're feeling helpless or stuck and unable to move forward with your life.

It can also represent how you feel about a certain aspect of your life. Maybe you're feeling trapped in your relationship, job, or home life.

Being late

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For time-conscious people, this is a surefire nightmare. Dreaming that you're late for something represents stress, a fear of missing out (FOMO), or pressure from others that you feel you can't get rid of.

It could also indicate something you're looking to change about your lifestyle habits. For example, if you're always running late, having this dream might suggest you're feeling anxious about your time management or feeling overwhelmed with what's on your plate.

Being unable to speak

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Often, if you're having a dream that you can't speak, you're dealing with suppressed self-expression. You might be feeling unheard by others - either at home or in the workplace - and unable to communicate how you're feeling.

It can be a sign that you need to open up to someone you trust about what's bothering you.

Being pregnant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dreams about pregnancy are fairly common, according to a survey by Purple, and about 20% of respondents reported dreaming about a condition like this.

For many people, this dream will signal something positive - you want to bring about change in your life and create something new or do something different, like a find a new job, start a project, bring an idea to life, find a new hobby, or generally start a new life phase.

They tend to be more common for those in new relationships, the survey suggests, or those applying for a new job. It's only women who have them though.

Being invisible

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like how having dreams of being unable to speak may suggest you're being stifled in life, having a dream where you're invisible might suggest that you're not being recognised for your accomplishments.

Equally, you might also be feeling this in waking life if you're having dreams where no one can hear you or you're being purposefully ignored.

Being in a car crash

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having a dream where you're in a car crash or you lose control while driving, especially if you regularly drive in waking life, can mean a number of things according to popular science. It might reflect a fear of losing control or suggest you're losing control of something important to you.

As you might expect, it can also suggest you're feeling anxious and on edge about something important in your life, like a relationship, job or family situation.

Running on the spot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having a dream where you're running or walking but suddenly you realise you're not actually moving? It's a common one. According to a Purple survey, one in three respondents reported having a dream where they were stuck somewhere.

It can represent just that as well, according to experts - a feeling of frustration that you're not meeting an expectation or goal you set for yourself, a feeling of stagnation despite efforts to change things in your life, or anxious feelings about your life's progress.

Failing an exam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you dream that you've failed an exam, back at school or in your waking life, you're not alone. According to the Purple survey, 25% of respondents said they'd had a dream where they felt embarrassment after failing a test or a dream where they were back at school.

Often, it suggest you're worried about failing something or not meeting expectations. It might also suggest you feel like you're being judged.

Getting caught in an earthquake

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dreams where you're caught in an earthquake, flood, or other natural disaster are more like nightmares, and also very common. 30% of respondents in the Purple survey reported a dream about a natural disaster.

This can represent feelings of overwhelm. It might suggest that you're feeling out of control, having conflict with yourself about something, or feeling like there are chaotic changes happening in your life.

Climbing a mountain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As you might expect, having a dream where you're climbing a mountain is all about overcoming obstacles in life in a positive way. Although, that depends on how well the climb is going.

If the mountaineering expedition is going well in your dream, it's likely to mean you're conquering challenges in your life and overcoming issues. If your expedition up the mountain isn't going well, it might indicate you're worried about an upcoming event or worried you may not 'rise' to a particular occasion.

Wearing shoes that don't fit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Compared to dreams like being caught in a natural disaster, getting into a car accident, or having your teeth fall out, a dream about having shoes that are too small might not seem like a big deal. But, all dreams can represent something.

Having a dream that your shoes are too small might suggest you're feeling like a fraud - like you're walking in someone else's shoes and you perhaps shouldn't be. It can be an indicator that you're in a situation that doesn't quite 'fit' you.

Missing a flight

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've ever missed a flight in real life, you'll know the feeling of stress and uncertainty that can come with having a dream about missing a connection.

Just like in real life, having a dream that you've missed a flight - or any mode of transport - might suggest you're feeling like you've missed out on something important. It could mean you're worried about failing at something or generally feeling 'out of sync' in life.

Being in water

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dreaming about big bodies of water like lakes and the ocean, either being in them or near them, can have a lot of meanings. For the most part, what the dream means depends on what the water looks like.

If the water is clean and clear, it could suggest you're feeling emotionally unburdened or have a clear picture of something in your head. If the water is murky or the waves are turbulent, you could be feeling some emotional turmoil or distress.

Being in a lift

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dreams where you're in a lift might reflect a personal journey you're going on when you're awake. If the lift is going up or down without an issue, it could mean that you think everything is going your way and you're on the right path.

If you're dreaming that you're stuck in the lift, as about one in three people do according to the Purple survey, it could suggest you're feeling stuck in life.

Your ex

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For some, having a dream that you've bumped into your ex-partner could be more like a nightmare. For others, it will be an emotional reminder of the past.

Experts suggest having a dream like this could indicate you have something unresolved with this person, something you wanted to say and feel like you didn't get the chance to. It's often interpreted as 'unfinished business', but this can just mean your mind is seeking closure rather than a sign you should get back together with an ex.

Winning the lottery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Out of all the dreams you could have, this is one many people want to bring out into their real lives. Unfortunately, though, it's normally not a sign of things to come.

Having a dream you've come into money or won the lottery might represent a desire to change something in your life, to be more successful, to be wealthier. Or, it could represent dissatisfaction with something in your life - perhaps you feel 'down on your luck' or like you're being passed over for good fortune.

Being stuck in mud

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like having a dream that you're running but going nowhere can imply that's how you're feeling in waking life, having a dream that you're trapped in mud can suggest you're feeling constricted and frustrated in life.

Many experts interpret this dream as a feeling of stagnation and a fear of failure as well.

Getting lost

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having a dream where you get lost could reflect psychological distress linked to something going on in your life. It could be a particular issue or a general feeling of instability.

Many people apparently have this dream when they're going through a period of change in their lives, despite what the situation in the dream might suggest. It could be a confusing time full of conflict and change, or a period where you've experienced a personal loss as well.

Standing in front of a broken mirror

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seven years of bad luck? Not quite. Having a dream where you're standing in front of a broken mirror could suggest you're feeling insecure or needing personal growth and a period of self-reflection.

It could also suggest you're feeling incomplete, even broken, or generally disconnected from your 'true' self.

Wearing the wrong clothes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you find yourself wearing clothes that are comically too big, too small or generally ill-fitting in your dream, you might be feeling like you're unprepared for something in your waking life.

You might feel a sense of imposter syndrome or that you're 'out of place' as well, especially if you're wearing the 'wrong' clothes at work or in a situation that feels unfamiliar to you.

Chasing someone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just as it's common to have dreams that you're being chased, it's also normal to have dreams where you're chasing someone. It can represent a drive to reach a goal or resolve a situation that's been causing you stress.

Many experts believe its a dream rooted in urgency - whatever you want to get done or resolve, you want it done quickly.

Losing your phone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Our phones are an integral part of us in modern life, with a survey by Workplace Insight finding that two out of three respondents said they couldn't make it through a work day without looking at their phone (for non-work related reasons).

So, it's normal to have a dream that you've lost your phone when you're feeling upset or distressed about something. It might symbolise losing a connection or relationship, financial security given that our debit and credit cards can also live on our phones now, or general feelings of insecurity.

Seeing a reflection that looks different

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have a dream where you're looking in the mirror but something is 'off' - like you have a new hair colour, different eye colour, or you're wearing clothes you don't own - it could suggest you're feeling a disconnect between reality and how you see yourself.

It can be a very perceptive dream, as you're recognising that others may see you differently to how you see yourself.

Being covered in insects

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just the thought of this is enough to make your skin crawl - just like the meaning behind the dream. Having a dream that you're covered in insects - particularly spiders, cockroaches or ants - normally means you're feeling overwhelmed by small and irritating problems.

It can also signal anxiety and frustration in waking life and represent recurrent worries about unsolved problems.

Being in a fight

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just as a fight in real life represents conflict, so does a fight in a dream. Whether physical or verbal, a confrontation in your dream can suggest you're in a difficult situation that feels like an emotional struggle.

It might suggest you need to confront a challenging situation or resolve a particularly negative encounter - like an argument.

Seeing someone you don't like

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having a dream where you bump into someone you don't like will probably feel like more of a nightmare. However, it can reveal some interesting details about your waking life - details that have nothing to do with the person you've seen.

Many experts believe a situation like this could represent a need to resolve conflict or address something you've been struggling with in your relationship with another person. It can even reflect difficulties you're having with your own identity - this person might symbolise an aspect of yourself that you're uncomfortable with.

Floating off the ground

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having a dream where you're levitating or floating just off the ground, rather than flying, can mean a few things - some positive and some not so much. If you're floating and feel like you could fly, it might suggest you're feeling like you've escaped something or are making progress in your life after a period of stagnation.

If you're feeling like you're floating and want to get higher, but you can't, it might suggest the opposite. You might be feeling trapped or limited in your waking life.