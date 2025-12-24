50 best Christmas jokes for all the family - we think #37 is the funniest

Anna Bailey is Digital Content Director at woman&home, a role she took up in 2024. She has more than 20 years’ experience as a lifestyle writer and digital editor. An NCTJ-trained and NCE-qualified journalist, Anna began her career in local journalism at the Basingstoke Gazette. She went on to hold senior digital roles across major media brands, including Lifestyle Editor at ITV.com, where she managed websites for some of the broadcaster’s best-loved shows. Before joining woman&home, Anna spent six years as Editor of GoodtoKnow, a leading family lifestyle website. Prior to that, she was Features Editor at MSN UK, and Digital Lifestyle Editor at UKTV. She has also contributed to a range of publications including The Mirror, LoveFood, LoveExploring and TBSeen.