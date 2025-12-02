Know the words to your favourite festive tunes? Take our Christmas lyrics quiz

December is underway and we're already blaring our favourite Christmas songs and enjoying a good sing-along to get us into the festive spirit.

From old school favourites to newer tunes on the Christmas music block, we've all heard them plenty of times. But do you really know them? It's time to put your knowledge of Christmas song lyrics to the test with our quiz.

Can you get 10/10 or do you need to crank up the speaker for another festive listen?

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here .

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors