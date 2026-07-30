4 'household checks' experts recommend before a holiday – to avoid the stress of coming home to unexpected bills and burst pipes

It's that time of year when we start heading off on the summer holidays we've been dreaming about all year. Just ensure that excitement doesn't mean you neglect carrying out a few crucial home checks before you go.

With so much to organise before you set off, it’s all too easy to forget to include more mundane maintenance tasks around the home on your pre-holiday checklist.

But like preparing your garden to keep it healthy while you're on holiday, there are certain essential steps experts recommend taking before you leave the house - to save money and avoid any unexpected problems on your return.

4 expert recommended household checks to do before a holiday

The thought of refreshing smelly bins and emptying dishwashers becomes a distant memory when you have a holiday looming. However, experts outline a few key tasks to tackle to ensure your home stays safe while you are away.

Whether you are going on holiday for a long weekend or a few weeks, these simple steps are worth undertaking to leave your house in 'sleep mode'.

1. Unplug unnecessary appliances

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Between the best coffee machine and a top-of-the-range air fryer, your countertops might be quite full of kitchen appliances. These can be real power drainers as well as safety hazards.

Martin Garbutt, Head of Technical Governance at Ding, says, “People often forget how many appliances are left plugged in around the home. Unplugging unnecessary devices not only cuts energy waste, but also reduces the risk of electrical faults and fires while the property is empty.”