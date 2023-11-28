Zooey Deschanel's sage green cabinets in her foyer are a trendy and elegant dream

In a recent Instagram picture posted by Zooey Deschanel, we got an exclusive look into the home of the actress, including her grand foyer which features incredible sage green cabinets.

Celebrity homes are our bread and butter - we love seeing into the interiors of the lives these A-lister stars lead, and home decor can say so much about a person. For example, we totally love Victoria Beckham's marble black and white floors in her grand foyer, and even JLo's dimly lit dark wood cabinets in her kitchen.

Needless to say, we draw a lot of inspiration from celebrity homes, and Zooey Deschanel of movie and TV fame just came on our radar as having one of the chicest grand foyers ever - and she used one of the trendiest interior design colours of the year: sage green.

It's no surprise, too, that her home is gorgeous - her long-term boyfriend Johnathan Scott of the popular American show Property Brothers is quite the expert in home remodeling - so of course her home is truly the picture of perfection. What we're truly lusting after, however, are the sage green cabinets we spotted in her grand foyer, which is the subtly neutral yet statement-making shade that is set to take over in home trends for 2024.

Although the focal point of Zooey's latest Instagram post is supposed to be her "LPD" (little pink dress - isn't she the cutest?), we couldn't help but be captured by the sage green cabinets lining the walls of her entrance hallway.

With a home interiors expert at her side at all times, it's no wonder the actress has a keen eye on what is trendy in the home space - and woman&home's Lifestyle Editor, Tamara Kelly, agrees that sage green is all the rage right now in the interior design world.

"As a soft, soothing shade it's easy to see why sage green is so popular and often the next best choice to a neutral tone because it is soft and soothing but adds more interest to a decorating scheme than a traditional neutral," she told us.

She also added that sage green is a great colour to mix into any space, regardless of the other colours you have in a room, as it tends to soak up the tones of the colour palettes happening in any specific room. "Sage green can be both warm or cool depending on the saturation of the shade and the accent colours surrounding it. Saturated hues make it feel warmer in tone whilst softer shades can create a cooler finish," she smartly noted.

Is this your sign to get more sage green furniture in your home? We think yes.