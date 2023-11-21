JLo's chestnut brown cupboards in her low lit kitchen are giving us deep wood decor inspiration

BRB, we're rescheduling a kitchen renovation in our own homes after seeing this video

jlo wearing a slinky black dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Madeline Merinuk
By Madeline Merinuk
published

In a recent video posted by JLo, we got a close look at her kitchen, which includes her chestnut brown cupboards that perfectly add to the cosy vibe of the room. 

We've been long admirers of JLo's kitchen - from the cosy lavender baskets hanging from the ceiling of her kitchen to the incredible cream and chrome furniture she has displayed throughout the room, it's very subtly chic. However, we recently noticed a new detail of the kitchen through a video on her Instagram, and it just made her kitchen even more visually desirable. 

In case you missed it, JLo has her very own bottled cocktail business called Delola, in which she's developed a variety of fruity flavours that are the perfect addition to anyone's pantry. And, speaking of pantries, we just noticed that JLo has the most magnificent dark chestnut wooden cabinets in her kitchen, and they're giving us some serious home decor inspiration. 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

A photo posted by on

Although the video was not intended to flash her subtly chic chestnut cabinets - she actually was showing one of the delicious flavours of Delola, Bella Berry Spritz, and how you could use it in a punch for your next holiday party - we couldn't help but notice how cosy the deep brown wood shade looked in her kitchen. 

Dark wood isn't a new home trend that's been on our minds, but JLo's use of it just confirmed that it is, indeed, a universally beloved shade of wood - and really is making us think about transforming our entire kitchen to have dark wooden accents. 

If that seems a bit out of reach for you at the moment - as not all of us have thousands to spend on a kitchen remodel, although JLo likely does - don't worry, we've rounded up a handful of products that can help get you on your way toward having a chic, dark wood kitchen.

John Lewis Ash Wood & Rattan Tray, 46cm, Natural
John Lewis Ash Wood & Rattan Tray, 46cm, Natural

RRP: £35 | Enhancing the beauty of the ash wood grain, this tray has been carbonised to produce richer, warmer tones and to bring out the natural wood pattern.

John Lewis Cara Nest of 2 Tables, American Black Walnut
John Lewis Cara Nest of 2 Tables, American Black Walnut

RRP: £349 | This nest of 2 Cara tables has a statement design with a retro feel. Slender legs and slim line tops give them a light, airy appearance, while the durable nature of the wood makes them suitable for everyday use.

Acacia Chopping Board with Silicone Feet
Acacia Chopping Board with Silicone Feet

RRP: £18 | Slice, dice, cut and chop ingredients with ease, thanks to this sturdy chopping board made of dark wood.

Madeline Merinuk
Madeline Merinuk
US Lifestyle News Writer

Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.


She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.


Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.

Latest