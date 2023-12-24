What you need to know before buying a sofa in the Boxing Day sales

With the Boxing Day sofa sales upon us, you might be gearing yourself up to take that leap and upgrade your beloved sofa finally. However, before you settle on that velvet three-seater, take a look at our pre-purchasing advice from professionals to ensure you make the right choice.

Whether you've already kept up with the sofa trends of 2023 or have been pining after a certain suite all year, Boxing Day is an increasingly popular day to snap up a limited-time deal to refresh your living room. But how can you know you're choosing the right design and not making one of the most common mistakes you can make when buying a sofa?

Specialist sofa experts have revealed their six crucial tips to best prepare you for Boxing Day sales and ensure when that delivery comes you won't have to send it back.

6 expert tips for buying a sofa in the Boxing Day sales

1. Take correct measurements

This step is probably the most obvious but it's also the most important. Looking at sofas without knowing all the relevant dimensions of your space is a common interior design mistake and can lead to a very frustrating delivery.

"A piece of furniture that’s too big for a room can potentially make it less functional and enjoyable to live in, so always ensure you’re not buying blind and measure, measure, measure," explains Tom Perry-Fox, Home Advisor at ScS.

It's not only the space where you plan for the sofa to go that you need to measure properly but also where the suite will have to get through the house to your chosen room.

Tom says, "Less obvious is making sure you have the dimensions of doorways, but many stumble at the final hurdle. Measure hallways or staircases that a sofa needs to pass through as well as working out the pivot points."

2. Write a 'no-compromise' list

With all the different sofas out there and the various sales we see pop up on Boxing Day it can be all too easy to become overwhelmed and forget what you were looking for in the first place. So before your mind starts swimming with all the new living room trends, Tom recommends writing a 'No-compromise list'.

"You know better than anyone what you need from a sofa for your home, and as a long-term investment purchase it’s a good idea to have a list of features that are simply non-negotiable," Tom explains.

So if you're looking for a hard-wearing sofa that will survive all your guests, children and pets then you need to ensure you stay on that mission.

3. Plan for delivery timeframes

Although the panic of the pre-Christmas delivery is over, there are still considerations to keep in mind when deciding when you want your furniture delivered and what availability there is.

Tom suggests, "If you absolutely need your sofa or armchair in your home by a certain date, make sure you’re checking that the discounted sofa of your dreams has a lead time that allows for this.”

4. Establish your rooms colour palette

Whether your home is filled with dopamine decor or elegant 'quiet luxury' decor, knowing your space's colour palette is instrumental to finding a good sofa match. Interior Stylist at ScS Victoria Foster, stresses the importance of knowing what your palette options are before buying any furniture.

"Pinterest and home interior magazines can be great for guidance and inspiration on what tones and colours compliment each other, but you can also request free fabric samples that will help you get a feel for an exact colour against existing furniture, soft furnishings and living room paint colours," explains Victoria.

It's also a good idea to take note of the wood and metal tones in your room, as many sofas come with feet and metal accents so it's best to avoid any clashes where possible. Ensuring all the metal elements in your room match is a great way of transforming a living room on a budget.

5. Don't sacrifice your personal home style

When we're faced with impressive discounts, sometimes without knowing we sacrifice what we were looking for in the first place and end up settling for a sofa that's from an outdated interior design trend. This is why Victoria advises choosing a certain aesthetic before browsing the online sales and not getting distracted by any bargains.

"If your heart is set on something modern and minimal then keep this in mind as you’re shopping, as something that makes a bold statement with a big discount isn’t actually what will work for your home," continues Victoria. "Especially when you consider this is a piece of furniture that will likely be with you for several years."

6. Try before you buy

With such a hefty investment and a statement piece of furniture, it's important to be sure it's the one for you before you commit to it. And although we all want to find the best Boxing Day sales, buying a sofa just because it's cheap is a recipe for disaster.

Instead, planning ahead and trying out a sofa in-store before the end of the sales can mean you choose one that you find comfortable.

"Where possible, trying before you buy a sofa is the best thing you can do to make sure it’s the right sofa for you," Victoria advises. "The best way to determine this is to sit, slouch and lounge on a sofa before you commit to making a purchase."

You can also take advantage of returns policies however that means a lot more messing around and could potentially lose you the bargain you managed to snap up in the first place.

Your sofa should be your happy place, somewhere you can relax and feel your most comfortable so it's best to know exactly what you want out of yours. Well, now you can rest easy, prepared with all your sofa shopping tips to tackle the Boxing Day sales and nab a discounted suite.