Victoria Beckham's luxurious home is exactly as we expect, except for one unusual detail – did you spot it too?

It should come as no surprise that the fashion icon and design powerhouse that is Victoria Beckham has a ridiculously elegant home.

With the release of her own Netflix documentary, aptly titled Victoria Beckham, audiences have been given a glimpse into the former Spice Girl's life and, with that, a look at her home. Whilst we have seen sneak peeks before, from her Cotswolds converted barn to her stylish glass-front wardrobes, it's her living room this time that has caught our eye.

And although it certainly has the refined, high-gloss look we'd expect from such a celebrity, there are a few pieces that intrigued us.

Victoria Beckham's quiet luxury decor

Whether you're on the lookout for some key interior trends to try out or are simply curious to see how celebrities live, Posh's new documentary delivers on all fronts.

The fashion designer's home is the perfect example of how the quiet luxury style can be done without stripping a space of its uniqueness. In fact, one of the first style points we're stealing from Victoria is the way she's used coffee table books to add personality to her home.

At first glance, it might seem like a simple stack of books, but with a little more investigation, the star has a large French cookbook on her coffee table.

Now we know the family are no strangers to fine dining, with Brooklyn's chef career and David's cooking being shown in his own Netflix documentary, Beckham.

However, seeing a cookbook being used in such a refined setting has us rethinking the rules of home accessorising.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The eye-catching decor doesn't end with the coffee table; no, we also spotted a fantastic bouquet on a dark mahogany side table in the back, too.

It's often overlooked just how effective a well-made bouquet can be in adding life to a space and making it look more expensive. We know from interior designer Kelly Hoppen's flower styling tips just how impactful blooms can be.

Playing with interior colour trends through flowers is also a great way of adding a pop of colour without overwhelming a space. It's clear Victoria is no maximalist decor fan, but using florals to introduce a pink lilacy hue is a subtle way of livening up the living room.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Finally, we couldn't not pick up on the grand urn-shaped lamp that's sitting in the background of a different interview shot in the documentary. Larger statement lamps like this are set to become a big lighting trend in the future, so why not get ahead of the curve?

Having more relaxed, simple, high-quality pieces of furniture, like her sofa and neutral rugs, for example, paired with these touches of decadence, reflects Victoria's own style.

In fact, speaking in the 3-part series, she touches on how she feels she has become a simpler, more elegant version of herself, and we can't help but see that transformation has inspired her home decor, too.

Get the look

Victoria's coffee table book Daniel: My French Cuisine View at Amazon RRP: £34.68 | Coffee books needn't be space fillers, instead they can be a great way to inject some personality into your room and display things that mean something to you. Elevated lighting Marks & Spencer Ceramic Urn Table Lamp View at M&S RRP: £79 | One specific piece we spotted in the back of Victoria's interview shots is a rather decadent-looking urn lamp. This one from M&S is a great, affordable lookalike and has a neutral base, perfect if you want to swap out the shade. Essentail accessory John Lewis Wooden Tray View at John Lewis RRP: £35 | This FSC-Certified (Oak Wood), Matte Black tray is a fantastic way to add dimension to your coffee table and keep whatever books or accessories you have displayed in a neat order. This one is similar to Victoria's.

Want some more inspiration from the Beckhams? We're still head-over-heels for Posh's minimalist take on Christmas decorations from last year, and simply cannot wait to see what the star does for the festive season this time around.