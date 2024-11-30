Victoria Beckham's minimalist Christmas decorations are inspiring us to keep things simple this year

When most of us envision Christmas, images of colourful lights, shiny ornaments and statement colours come to mind. Not in Victoria Beckham's world, she's just proved that subtle decorations can be just as cosy and festive.

Everyone has a slightly different taste when it comes to Christmas decorating ideas, most will aim for the more the merrier approach, while others prefer to keep the chaos to a minimum. And who says you can't keep Christmas classy and chic? After all, it's an easy way to make a Christmas tree look expensive.

Well, one of our favourite style icons Victoria Beckham has done just that in her London flagship store and it's safe to say her minimalist Christmas decorations have us dreaming of a simple scheme this year.

Victoria Beckham's minimalist Christmas decorations

It's no secret that fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham is known for her understated chic fashion sense, often opting for a monochromatic look no matter the occasion. well, It turns out her Christmas aesthetic follows the same rules.

Sharing a post on her Instagram @Victoriabeckham, Victoria reveals that interior designer Rose Uniacke has completely transformed the shop floor at 36 Dover Street.

At first glance, you might fail to see what festive decorations the designer has introduced but this holiday makeover is all in the details.

Victoria says, "Interior designer @RoseUniacke transforms 36 Dover Street for the holidays with verdant velvets, antique furnishings and curated lighting – bridging the creative worlds of fashion, interiors and architecture and offering an immersive experience."

Gone are the days of bright reds, tacky golds, and artificial greens, it's now all about the rich hues of earth tones. Of course, there's still sparkle to be seen and not just in Victoria's clothing. No, the shining Christmas centrepiece in the store is the towering fir tree.

Decorated only with warm-toned lights, the lush real tree standing next to the mustard velvet sofas is the epitome of a quiet-luxury Christmas.

Shop minimalist Christmas decor

If you're more into the maximalism trend then this look will certainly not be for you, however, the timeless glamour of the space and colours cannot be denied.

Interior Designer Rose Uniacke even developed a custom paint colour for the store, and that earthy rich green is undoubtedly what seals this as a festive favourite for us. It may not scream deck the halls but we'll certainly be taking a page out of this book and enjoying our low-effort Christmas tree theme this holiday season.

Once again, Victoria Beckham is our style muse and we thank her for it.

Whether or not you're into a Minimaluxe Christmas stripping back on the decor can make life a little easier during an already chaotic time. But if your impressive Christmas ornament collection brings you all the festive joy, we say deck those halls!