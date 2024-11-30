Victoria Beckham's minimalist Christmas decorations are inspiring us to keep things simple this year
When it comes to Victoria Beckham's Christmas decorations less is certainly more
When most of us envision Christmas, images of colourful lights, shiny ornaments and statement colours come to mind. Not in Victoria Beckham's world, she's just proved that subtle decorations can be just as cosy and festive.
Everyone has a slightly different taste when it comes to Christmas decorating ideas, most will aim for the more the merrier approach, while others prefer to keep the chaos to a minimum. And who says you can't keep Christmas classy and chic? After all, it's an easy way to make a Christmas tree look expensive.
Well, one of our favourite style icons Victoria Beckham has done just that in her London flagship store and it's safe to say her minimalist Christmas decorations have us dreaming of a simple scheme this year.
Victoria Beckham's minimalist Christmas decorations
It's no secret that fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham is known for her understated chic fashion sense, often opting for a monochromatic look no matter the occasion. well, It turns out her Christmas aesthetic follows the same rules.
Sharing a post on her Instagram @Victoriabeckham, Victoria reveals that interior designer Rose Uniacke has completely transformed the shop floor at 36 Dover Street.
At first glance, you might fail to see what festive decorations the designer has introduced but this holiday makeover is all in the details.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
Victoria says, "Interior designer @RoseUniacke transforms 36 Dover Street for the holidays with verdant velvets, antique furnishings and curated lighting – bridging the creative worlds of fashion, interiors and architecture and offering an immersive experience."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Gone are the days of bright reds, tacky golds, and artificial greens, it's now all about the rich hues of earth tones. Of course, there's still sparkle to be seen and not just in Victoria's clothing. No, the shining Christmas centrepiece in the store is the towering fir tree.
Decorated only with warm-toned lights, the lush real tree standing next to the mustard velvet sofas is the epitome of a quiet-luxury Christmas.
Shop minimalist Christmas decor
Pre-lit Artificial Tree
RRP:
was £569 now £399 | If you're looking to keep the effort truly low this year then this decadent artificial fir tree comes with built-in warm clear lights. It also comes with no-scratch rubber feet, extra bulbs just in case and a durable storage bag. Plus it's on sale right now for Black Friday.
Pop of muted colour
RRP: £6 for a pack of 6 | This elegant set of velvet baubles is the perfect way of introducing a hint of the elegant colour palette used by Victoria. The combination of olive green, deep forest green and cream colour creates a cosy yet sophisticated look.
Warm-toned lights
RRP:
was £16 now £12 | Already got a tree or opting for the real thing this year? These lights are just perfect for acheiving that chic yet joyous Christmas glow on your tree. They have eight functions for added fun and have a green cable colour meaning they'll blend right into your tree.
If you're more into the maximalism trend then this look will certainly not be for you, however, the timeless glamour of the space and colours cannot be denied.
Interior Designer Rose Uniacke even developed a custom paint colour for the store, and that earthy rich green is undoubtedly what seals this as a festive favourite for us. It may not scream deck the halls but we'll certainly be taking a page out of this book and enjoying our low-effort Christmas tree theme this holiday season.
Once again, Victoria Beckham is our style muse and we thank her for it.
Whether or not you're into a Minimaluxe Christmas stripping back on the decor can make life a little easier during an already chaotic time. But if your impressive Christmas ornament collection brings you all the festive joy, we say deck those halls!
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
-
-
I've never had so many 'you smell incredible' comments as when I wear this cult spritz - and it has a rare 10% today
Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 always gets me compliments, but the luxury fragrance is never on sale - until today. Get 10% off here...
By Aleesha Badkar Published
-
I've found the candle Jennifer Aniston's is "obsessed" with - and it's reduced by 20% in the Black Friday sales
Jennifer Aniston is "obsessed" with Homecourt's Cece candle. Using the code BLACKFRIDAY24, you can get 20% off the retail price.
By Laura Honey Published
-
'What I wish I had known before buying a robot vacuum' by a shopping editor who's learnt the hard way
Expert tips and advice on everything you need to consider before you let a robot clean your floors
By Heidi Scrimgeour Last updated
-
The £1 tinsel hack making Christmas trees look fuller: game-changing for artificial trees
Is your tree starting to look a little lacklustre as the years go by? Try this affordable trick to make it look fluffy and fabulous
By Emily Smith Published
-
Expert reveals surprising reason you should never place a Christmas tree in this one common spot
Garden expert warns why placing your real Christmas tree in this particular position can shorten its lifespan
By Emily Smith Published
-
Gardening experts warn against raking fallen leaves this season – the benefits are far greater than a tidy garden
If you're thinking about heading out into the garden to rake autumn leaves you may want to think again
By Emily Smith Published
-
Stacey Dooley invites us into her stunning home to celebrate her COAT paint collaboration – we are in awe of 'that' staircase
The documentary maker has collaborated with the made-to-order paint brand and let's just say you'll want to find a way to use every shade in your home
By Emily Smith Published
-
Experts reveal the foods you shouldn't leave out for garden wildlife – and what's safe to feed them instead
Looking to extend mealtimes to furry outdoor friends this season? Here's all the safe foods you can put in your garden and the ones you should be avoiding
By Emily Smith Published
-
The 7 plants you should never prune in autumn – to avoid damaging next year's growth
Many plants will benefit from a healthy chop when the temperatures drop but these species are better off without a prune to keep them happy and healthy
By Emily Smith Published
-
Rixo launches its debut homeware collection - it's 'everything you'd expect and more'
This fashionable interior collection is guaranteed to inject vibrant energy into your homes this season
By Emily Smith Published