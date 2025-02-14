Victoria Beckham shares a rare glimpse inside the family's stunning rustic Cotswolds home
The interior of the Beckham's converted barn property is the epitome of modern country chic
Victoria Beckham recently shared a candid picture of herself and her husband David Beckham at home, inviting fans behind the scenes to see inside their stunning palatial countryside property.
The fashion designer rarely shares such revealing photos inside their family home, but earlier this week we were treated to a closer look at the beautifully rustic decor of their converted barn in the Cotswolds – the perfect example of charming rustic style with an undeniable touch of the quiet luxury trend.
The recent Instagram post, saw the former Spice Girl share a picture of herself and her husband David at home, dressed to impress ready to attend a royal dinner hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla on their Gloucestershire estate, Highgrove House.
A glimpse inside Victoria Beckham's chic Cotswolds home
The photograph shared on the @VictoriaBeckham Instagram account, gives fans a rare glimpse behind the curtain to see what family life looks like at home.
While simultaneously appreciating her flawless floor-length gown, (Victoria Beckham gathered waist floor-length dress in Ivory) we can't help but feel captivated by the impressive background behind the power couple – the living room of their countryside residence, reported by House & Garden to be a £12 million converted barn in the heart of the Cotswolds.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
The Beckham's converted barn is a vision of classic country style with an air of refined elegance. The photo shows a sprawling open-plan living room and dining area featuring all the classic components of a traditional Cotswolds property, with a statement original stone fireplace, and a high vaulted ceiling supported by exposed wooden beams which frame traditional limestone brick walls.
These signature design elements give the room its authentic rustic appeal and are further enhanced by natural materials used for accessories and furniture choices – from the chunky wooden dining table and earthenware pots to the aged leather armchairs and plaid woven accessories and upholstery.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
While in the main this living room has a laid-back, classic country vibe the striking contrasts of a statement chandelier, plush velvets and glass-fronted display cabinets offer a more elegant, refined finish – exactly what we would expect from a fashion designer famous for her effortlessly sophisticated look.
Get the look
Persian-style
From £99-£829 | This strikingly similar rug is a flatweave, Persian-inspired design inspired by traditional Heriz rugs. This style of rug is hugely popular for rustic country homes to provide an understated touch of pattern and colour, that feels elegant and traditional in equal measure. The faded colour palette makes it feel like a heritage family heirloom.
Elegant light fitting
RRP: £495 | This grand eight-arm chandelier is finished in an antique ivory crackle finish to welcome a definitive touch of luxe French style to any room. Similar to the one in the Beckham's home this design features cut glass teardrops that reflect and refract the light beautifully.
Earthenware appeal
RRP: £90 | Get the look for less with this large concrete-effect vase. The oversized design is ideal for adding a decorative vessel to welcome a rustic touch to a table centrepiece or a mantelpiece display with flowers or foliage.
Plaid checked cushion
RRP: £60 | No country adobe is complete without signature checks and tweed. You too can elevate your living room decor by adding a touch of heritage Harris Tweed with this luxury Tartan 45cm/18” square cushion.
Realistic faux foliage
RRP: £40 | Introduce a hint of nature with a low-maintenance spin. This artificial eucalyptus arrangement by M&S features realistic, waxed foliage displayed in a tactile, rounded concrete pot to emulate the limestone look.
Artisan design
RRP: £225 | A quiet luxury staple – an intriguing design that does not have to overwhelm to make an impression. This taupe table lamp is statement enough thanks to a textured sculptural base that feels handmade and artisan.
The cohesive blend of rough and ready natural materials with polished pieces makes the Beckham's family home feel like a modern country dream, very in keeping with the homely appeal of the signature Cottagecore-style interiors.
It's safe to say Victoria continues to be our all-around style muse – never failing to provide effortless inspiration, be it her latest Victoria Beckham beauty offerings, fashion choices or interior style.
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist with a career spanning over 22 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she previously spent 18 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home. With these award-winning interior teams, she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has been an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.
-
-
Where should a sink be in a kitchen? Designers share advice on placement for maximum efficiency
Should a kitchen sink always be under a window or is it better fitted in an island? Take note because positioning should be a priority when redesigning any kitchen
By Natasha Brinsmead Published
-
Victoria Beckham's 'sensual' Valentine's outfit is a lesson in how to dress smart, sexy and chic all at once
'Mr Beckham is going to love this!' - Victoria nails timeless, sexy style for Valentine's Day
By Kerrie Hughes Published