After seeing Victoria Beckham's glass-fronted wardrobes we're feeling inspired to seek similar stylish storage

You can always rely on Victoria Beckham for inspiration, be it fashion, beauty or interiors she knows how to create an effortless sense of style.

From being inspired by Victoria Beckham's minimalist Christmas decorations one day to feeling enamoured by her terracotta makeup look the next, the talented fashion designer is our all-around style muse. Today our attention turns to her ability to make her clothes storage look every bit as chic as when she's modelling it.

In a recent Instagram post, Victoria shared a video of herself sharing valuable makeup tips, and while I was listening to every word I was most certainly distracted by the glass-front wardrobes in the background. As someone currently in the middle of a bedroom makeover, it's inspiring me to consider a more fashion-forward approach for storage.

Victoria Beckham's stylish wardrobes

In a video reel shared on her @VictoriaBeckham Instagram account, Victoria can be seen sharing her latest make-up look with fans. While taking note of her lipgloss recommendation, we can't help but be nosey and peer into the background to notice the chic wardrobe set-up behind her.

Just behind Victoria's left shoulder, you can see chic floor-to-ceiling wardrobes providing the perfect place to showcase an array of her stylish outfits and pink mules.

As a fashion designer, it makes sense that Victoria would relish being able to display her clothes proudly in contemporary glass-fronted wardrobes – rather than hiding them behind closed doors.

We can't confirm for sure if this is Victoria's residence but it's enough to make us feel inspired to get the look to elevate our bedroom storage. It does require you to keep things tidy to emulate the look because revealing a messy closet is a small bedroom storage mistake best avoided.

Shop stylish glass door wardrobes

Full-on fashion fix Pax / Tonstad Wardrobe Combination View at IKEA RRP: £1,277 | Where else do you head when you need stylish store solutions for less? IKEA always delivers. This dark grey-brown stained oak veneer glass wardrobe combination requires no IKEA closet hack because it's ready to go. The 300 by 60 by 201cm wardrobe provides plenty of storage space. Budget bespoke Pax / Tonstad Wardrobe Combination View at IKEA RRP: £646 | Another winning wardrobe solution this white/oak veneer glass wardrobe combination by IKEA is another way to display clothes, but with fluted glass it offers a level of concealment. This design offers the best of both worlds, the glass allows you to still see the items behind but the fluted element helps to make it feel less exposed – ideal if to keep things tidy. It measures 200 by 60 by 201cm. Chic styling Parma 120cm Sliding Wardrobe in Sleek Black View at B&Q RRP: £559 | This wardrobe is undoubtedly the most fashionable with it's sliding glass doors finished with a sophisticated smoked glass. Providing plenty of storage inside boasts five adjustable shelves and two hanging rails Sliding doors Flutes I Glass Sliding Door Wardrobe With Led Lighting(h2000mm W2500mm D620mm) - White Matt View at B&Q RRP: £1,199 | Enhance the luxe appeal of your bedroom with this Modern Sliding Door Wardrobe with elegant glass doors. The sliding doors add a functional element and the complimentary LED Lighting creates a sophisticated elegance to elevate storage. Accessories cabinet Habitat Jadon 2 Door Glass Display Cabinet View at Habitat RRP: £350 | This brooding dark grey storage unit looks like a piece Victoria would have in her own home. The glass-fronted doors emulate the look of the wardrobes seen in Victoria's Instagram post, allowing a view of the clothes folded beyond or to an impressive collection of shoes and handbags. The additional wooden drawers are ideal for concealing smaller items that perhaps aren't as worthy of display. For folded items Habitat Morillo 2 Door Glass Display Cabinet Visit Site RRP: £250: Not a wardrobe for hanging clothes, but ideal for storing folded items and accessories. This tall glass door cabinet in a dark midnight blue is ideal for getting the 'store' look for storing items but the fluted glass provides an element of privacy. This is the perfect solution for those who want the luxe look but don't want everything on show.

In the Instagram post, Victoria writes: "I love a good lip gloss. Recently, I’ve been trying to wear more colour on my lips, so I’m loving my Posh Gloss in the darker shade Top Down."

"It’s super chic for the holiday season but feels different and fresh for me. I’ve also paired it with my Satin Kajal Liner in Orchid for an elegant finishing touch. Victoria x"

Wardrobe and beauty inspiration in one go, that's what we like to see.