3 things experts always advise doing at home before going on holiday – that most people neglect

There's nothing quite like the feeling of packing up and leaving home to enjoy a summer holiday - pure escapism. But like preparing your garden to keep it healthy while you're on holiday, there are a few key steps experts recommend to save money and avoid any unexpected problems on your return.

With so much to organise before you set off, it’s all too easy to forget the more mundane yet important tasks to tick off your pre-holiday checklist.

Ian Palmer-Smith, appliance repair expert at Domestic & General, shares his top tips on what needs to be done so you can enjoy a stress-free trip, without worrying about your home.

3 things you should do in your home before going on holiday

Whether you are going on holiday for a long weekend or a few weeks, these simple steps are worth undertaking to leave your house in 'sleep mode'

“Before locking up your home, it’s essential to turn off most key household appliances," Ian advises. "There are many electrical devices in your home that will continue to use power when left plugged in, so switch off these ‘vampire devices’ to protect your home and save energy."

Ian Palmer-Smith is a Service Delivery Director at Domestic & General and a domestic appliance service and repair expert with over 35 years of professional experience.

1. Switch off everyday appliances

Avoid this common appliance mistake and save yourself money on your energy bills. “Dishwashers, washing machines, tumble dryers, TVs, and microwaves are all examples of household appliances that will continue to use more energy even when they are on standby," says Ian. "That’s why you should always remember to fully turn them off before going on holiday."

“For example, your TV is always waiting to respond to the remote, which can cost you an additional £26 per year in energy from being left on standby. Any appliance that stays plugged into a live socket is using an electrical current, so the only way to ensure that you’re not using any energy is to turn it off at the plug or pull it out.

Of course not ALL appliances can be switched off, as Ian stresses: “Whilst fridge freezers contribute around 12% to a household energy bill, you shouldn’t turn off or unplug this before a holiday as this will cause the fridge to defrost and also potentially result in a smelly kitchen.” Not a great welcome home present.

2. Leave dishwasher and washing machine doors open

Cleaning a washing machine and cleaning a dishwasher are key parts of kitchen maintenance, because, as areas that are consistently filled with water, they are the most prone to mould and bacterial build-up. With this in mind, a holiday is the perfect time to prep them ready for a reset on your return.

Ian shares, “Mould thrives in places of high humidity and moisture, so leaving the door open for a while after each use will help keep any mould at bay and prevent you from coming home to any unpleasant smells or a pending washing machine repair," says Ian.

Another top tip: “It’s also a good idea to remove and clean your dishwasher’s filter to prepare it for its first use when you come back. Food particles left in the dishwasher while you are on holiday can solidify and block up the filter, meaning you might need a professional dishwasher repair if you forget to clean it before leaving.”

3. Switch off your water supply

I'm guilty of never doing this, and I'm sure I'm not alone. But it makes sense to avoid any potential water leaks occuring while you are away. “If you’re going away for more than a few days, it’s worthwhile turning your water supply off to protect your home and belongings," Ian advises.

"Coming home to water damage is a common concern for homeowners, so you can avoid this risk by switching off your supply while you are away."

“Locate the stopcock, usually in the cupboard under the sink, and turn it off. Most people will overlook this step, but it can put your mind at ease while on holiday, knowing your home is protected from leaks or bursts.”

They may seem inconsequential, but taking these simple measures, you'll be saving energy and preventing any potential problems from occurring while you are away, taking some much-needed rest time.