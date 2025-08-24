Smeg's latest launch is affordable luxury at its finest - every kitchen needs one
Elevate your morning matchas and coffees with Smeg's newest accessory
When you saw the news that Smeg has launched a milk frother, you might have been a little confused. Don't they already make one of those? Yes and no. The new mini milk frother is something special. It's more compact, less expensive, and I think you're going to love it.
Smeg is already famous for their retro style and classic colours. From iconic fridges to some of the best stand mixers, they've covered off a large part of the kitchens market. The only thing that can ever be said against them is that they are expensive. Not the Smeg Mini Milk Frother though.
At under £100, this sleek machine is one of the most purse-friendly products that the brand has ever launched. So, if you want to treat yourself with your morning matcha and coffee rituals, this is the most stylish way to do it.
Everything you need to know about the Smeg Mini Milk Frother
The Smeg Mini Milk Frother looks the part. The small cylinder is no bigger than a large water bottle and comes in all the classic Smeg colourways: cream, black, pastel green, baby blue, and red.
For £99.95, you'll get up to 180ml of capacity (depending on the settings) and the capability to create hot froth, cold froth, and warm milk. So, you can give your cappuccinos a café-worthy finish and your iced matchas some flair. I've even seen some people using theirs to give their protein shakes a sliky finish and smooth mix, all whilst making your kitchen look expensive.
The icing on the cake (or should I say foam on the coffee?) is that this is lined with a ceramic non-stick. These make cleaning totally effortless, because it's almost impossible to burn anything to a ceramic non-stick (I've tried). However, they're also classed as non-toxic, so you don't need to worry about any chemicals making their way into your hot chocolates.
Which Smeg Kitchen Appliances Are The Best?
If I had the budget to kit out my kitchen in Smeg, you'd know about it. Their countertop oven, soda maker, and stand mixer are all brilliant, but if you're feeling savvy and looking for the perfect accessory to compliment the Smeg Mini Milk Frother, these are my three favourites.
The joy in Smeg's Mini Milk Frother is its size and price. Whilst the cold foam makes it a perfect investment in the hot weather, the warm milk function and hot foam means it can take you from sipping a refreshing drink in the sun through to a cup of cosy cocoa in the winter.
Laura is woman&home's eCommerce editor, in charge of testing, reviewing and creating buying guides for the Homes section, so you'll usually see her testing everything from the best dehumidifiers to sizing up the latest Le Cruset pot. Previously, she was eCommerce editor at Homes & Gardens magazine, where she specialised in covering coffee and product content, looking for pieces tailored for timelessness. The secret to her heart is both simplicity and quality. She is also a qualified Master Perfumer and holds an English degree from Oxford University. Her first editorial job was as Fashion writer for The White Company.
