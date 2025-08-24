Smeg's latest launch is affordable luxury at its finest - every kitchen needs one

When you saw the news that Smeg has launched a milk frother, you might have been a little confused. Don't they already make one of those? Yes and no. The new mini milk frother is something special. It's more compact, less expensive, and I think you're going to love it.

Smeg is already famous for their retro style and classic colours. From iconic fridges to some of the best stand mixers, they've covered off a large part of the kitchens market. The only thing that can ever be said against them is that they are expensive. Not the Smeg Mini Milk Frother though.

At under £100, this sleek machine is one of the most purse-friendly products that the brand has ever launched. So, if you want to treat yourself with your morning matcha and coffee rituals, this is the most stylish way to do it.

Everything you need to know about the Smeg Mini Milk Frother

The Smeg Mini Milk Frother looks the part. The small cylinder is no bigger than a large water bottle and comes in all the classic Smeg colourways: cream, black, pastel green, baby blue, and red.

For £99.95, you'll get up to 180ml of capacity (depending on the settings) and the capability to create hot froth, cold froth, and warm milk. So, you can give your cappuccinos a café-worthy finish and your iced matchas some flair. I've even seen some people using theirs to give their protein shakes a sliky finish and smooth mix, all whilst making your kitchen look expensive.

The icing on the cake (or should I say foam on the coffee?) is that this is lined with a ceramic non-stick. These make cleaning totally effortless, because it's almost impossible to burn anything to a ceramic non-stick (I've tried). However, they're also classed as non-toxic, so you don't need to worry about any chemicals making their way into your hot chocolates.

Mini Milk Frother - Cream £100 at SMEG Dimensions: 20 x 9.3 x 9.3 cm

Weight: 1.25 kgs

Capacity: up to 180 ml

Functions: hot foam, cold foam, warm

Power: 500 watt motor

Which Smeg Kitchen Appliances Are The Best?

If I had the budget to kit out my kitchen in Smeg, you'd know about it. Their countertop oven, soda maker, and stand mixer are all brilliant, but if you're feeling savvy and looking for the perfect accessory to compliment the Smeg Mini Milk Frother, these are my three favourites.

Smeg Kettle £190 at SMEG $400 at Amazon No kitchen is complete without a kettle (how else are we supposed to brew a decent cup of tea?) and Smeg's is nothing short of gorgeous. As with the Mini Milk Frother, the kettle comes in Smeg's colourways, with some special extra options, such as champagne or a Dolce and Gabbana print. Smeg 2-Slice Toaster £190 at SMEG This toaster is what tipped my family into the world of Smeg. I bought it for my mum in cream and it's now the kitchen appliance that they're fiercely protective of. It gives an even toast and has plenty of space for long slices or homemade bread or sourdough. Hand Mixer £150 at SMEG $20 at Amazon $53 at Amazon Whilst I really love Smeg's stand mixer, their hand mixer is the most savvy way for a baker to get their hands on a Smeg accessory. It comes with beaters, whisks, and dough hooks, so you can whip up delicious creations in the kitchen until your heart (and stomach) is full.

The joy in Smeg's Mini Milk Frother is its size and price. Whilst the cold foam makes it a perfect investment in the hot weather, the warm milk function and hot foam means it can take you from sipping a refreshing drink in the sun through to a cup of cosy cocoa in the winter.