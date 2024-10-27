This luxurious leopard print home collection at Next is perfect for a glamourous home revival
If bold yet chic prints and colours are your thing, this collection is going to be right up your street
Leopard print has certainly gone in and out of style over the years, but I for one am so glad it's back. And what better way to celebrate that than with a stunning new homeware collection from Next?
Whether you care about outdated interior design trends or not, it can be hard not to be persuaded by what the world deems fashionable. However, once you decide to like whatever interior design trends you want, your home will feel more like you than ever.
Personally, I agree with the notion that Leopard print is a neutral, we certainly see that with the fashion leopard print trend, so why not bring it into our homes in the same way? If you're not yet convinced, Next's latest collection may change your mind.
New in: Next's opulent leopard print collection
Although it's usually associated with the maximalist trend, there is a way to style leopard print in a more demure timeless way.
For me I think it's the type of leopard, or any animal print, that makes the difference. The more muted, neutral-toned the pattern, the more expensive and glamorous it'll look.
This is where Next's Opulent collection has nailed it. The pieces, which will be released in completion in November but can be shopped in-store and online now, all have a timeless feel about them. Both in the style of the furniture, whether that's the dining chairs or the dressers, and in the patterns used.
Whilst the whole Opulent collection isn't animal-print, it's certainly a core theme along with jewel-toned velvet and rich gold elements.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The Next design team say, "Bring a bit of glamour and swagger to your living room with the 70’s inspired Euston chair in Caramel, host some cocktails with the gold bar cart and animal print glasses and channel your inner wild thing for a maximalist look by layering animal print bed linen with animal fur cushions and the statement tiger fringed cushion."
It's definitely fitting into the micro-luxury trend we've seen gaining popularity with this year's bedroom trends.
On that note, the prices are certainly not on the affordable side if you're looking for a furniture refresh. Their quirky and fun home accessories however are in a good price range for the high-quality Next always delivers.
The best thing about leopard print is that it works in small doses, so you really needn't spend lots of money to transform your bedroom on a budget.
We look forward to the other pieces like bedding and lighting becoming available as November draws nearer but for now, there's more than enough to sink your teeth into.
Shop the Leopard collection
Decadent dining chairs
RRP: £240 | While leopard print is a definite statement the shape of these dining chairs is timeless and classic. With a choice of leg, you can customise these to suit your space no matter what aesthetic you're following. They're perfect for elevating your dining space and adding a little lavishness.
Decorative glassware
RRP: £18 | With party season right around the corner what better time to pick up some fun yet sophisticated glassware? These coupe glasses are ideal for celebratory bubbles or an indulgent espresso martini. One thing is for sure, they'll easily impress your guests.
Accent accessory
RRP: £22 | Adding leopard print to your space doesn't have to be overwhelming, something like this cushion is just right for injecting a little glamour into your home. The luxurious velvet cushion also has a plain black reverse should you want to change things up again.
Subtle drawer details
RRP: £275 | Another subtle yet effective way of hopping on the leopard print trend. These bedside tables are made with leopard design glass drawer fronts and immediately add character to any room. And thanks to the darker colourway, they don't overwhelm the space with patterns.
Etched glass drawers
RRP: £775 | This might just be our favourite piece from the entire collection and that's due to its undeniable character. With size good-sized drawers all with leopard glass fronts this furniture will be centre stage in your room.
Elegant console
RRP: £699 | Whether you're looking to up your home office game or simply need somewhere to get ready in the morning this dressing table is a fabulous choice. You won't need to worry about coffee or make-up spills with this as the exterior is mainly glass so clean-up is easy.
In the decorating mood? We shared the 10 easiest ways to make your bedroom feel like a luxury hotel and believe us you'll be wishing you knew them sooner!
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
-
-
BaByliss’ Titanium Brilliance Curls is a great curling tong for those on a budget who prefer loose waves
Our contributing beauty editor tried out the tool on short hair for this thorough review
By Rebecca Fearn Published
-
Louise Redknapp just revealed how she creates her simple party-ready makeup look - her go-to products are some of the best out there on the market
Louise Redknapp's berry pink lipstick, flawless foundation and simple eyeshadow look is a failsafe makeup look we're going to recreate all through the festive party season
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Sarah Raven shares her expert trick for winter-proofing your dahlias
Want your dahlias to survive the harsh winter weather? Try this simple expert-recommended gardening trick – no digging required
By Emily Smith Published
-
7 common mistakes to avoid when drying laundry indoors this winter
Are you guilty of these errors when drying your laundry indoors? Not to worry, the experts are here to help
By Emily Smith Published
-
Why is my fridge wet? Appliance experts share 4 possible reasons for the malfunction and helpful solutions
Has your fridge been leaking water and holding moisture on its walls? We asked experts for answers and solutions to combat the problem
By Emily Smith Published
-
Gardening experts share the secrets to ripening stubborn green tomatoes
Try these foolproof expert-recommended tips for ripening your green tomatoes as quickly as possible no matter how stubborn they're being
By Emily Smith Published
-
Pamela Anderson's 100-year-old farmhouse is a masterclass in wholesome interior design
The charming home is the result of an intense renovation and we couldn't be more in love with it
By Emily Smith Published
-
Are you making this common TV placement mistake? It could end up costing you hundreds in repairs
Designing the layout of your home can seem straightforward but experts reveal a key pitfall you might not be aware of
By Emily Smith Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's contemporary living room strikes the perfect balance between stylish and homely
Who said monochromatic colour palettes can't feel warm and comforting?
By Emily Smith Published
-
5 must-have hosting items I'm picking up from Anthropologie to wow my guests this festive season
From tablescapes to prosecco flutes, these are the items that will set the scene in style
By Emily Smith Published