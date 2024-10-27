This luxurious leopard print home collection at Next is perfect for a glamourous home revival

Leopard print has certainly gone in and out of style over the years, but I for one am so glad it's back. And what better way to celebrate that than with a stunning new homeware collection from Next?

Whether you care about outdated interior design trends or not, it can be hard not to be persuaded by what the world deems fashionable. However, once you decide to like whatever interior design trends you want, your home will feel more like you than ever.

Personally, I agree with the notion that Leopard print is a neutral, we certainly see that with the fashion leopard print trend, so why not bring it into our homes in the same way? If you're not yet convinced, Next's latest collection may change your mind.

New in: Next's opulent leopard print collection

Although it's usually associated with the maximalist trend, there is a way to style leopard print in a more demure timeless way.

For me I think it's the type of leopard, or any animal print, that makes the difference. The more muted, neutral-toned the pattern, the more expensive and glamorous it'll look.

This is where Next's Opulent collection has nailed it. The pieces, which will be released in completion in November but can be shopped in-store and online now, all have a timeless feel about them. Both in the style of the furniture, whether that's the dining chairs or the dressers, and in the patterns used.

(Image credit: Next)

Whilst the whole Opulent collection isn't animal-print, it's certainly a core theme along with jewel-toned velvet and rich gold elements.

The Next design team say, "Bring a bit of glamour and swagger to your living room with the 70’s inspired Euston chair in Caramel, host some cocktails with the gold bar cart and animal print glasses and channel your inner wild thing for a maximalist look by layering animal print bed linen with animal fur cushions and the statement tiger fringed cushion."

It's definitely fitting into the micro-luxury trend we've seen gaining popularity with this year's bedroom trends.

(Image credit: Next)

On that note, the prices are certainly not on the affordable side if you're looking for a furniture refresh. Their quirky and fun home accessories however are in a good price range for the high-quality Next always delivers.

The best thing about leopard print is that it works in small doses, so you really needn't spend lots of money to transform your bedroom on a budget.

We look forward to the other pieces like bedding and lighting becoming available as November draws nearer but for now, there's more than enough to sink your teeth into.

Shop the Leopard collection

Decadent dining chairs Set of 2 Newman Dining Chairs in Leopard Print View at Next RRP: £240 | While leopard print is a definite statement the shape of these dining chairs is timeless and classic. With a choice of leg, you can customise these to suit your space no matter what aesthetic you're following. They're perfect for elevating your dining space and adding a little lavishness. Decorative glassware Set of 2 Leopard Print Coupe Glasses View at Next RRP: £18 | With party season right around the corner what better time to pick up some fun yet sophisticated glassware? These coupe glasses are ideal for celebratory bubbles or an indulgent espresso martini. One thing is for sure, they'll easily impress your guests. Accent accessory Black Mob Cut Velvet Leopard Print Cushion View at Next RRP: £22 | Adding leopard print to your space doesn't have to be overwhelming, something like this cushion is just right for injecting a little glamour into your home. The luxurious velvet cushion also has a plain black reverse should you want to change things up again. Subtle drawer details Black Cora Leopard Print Glass Bedside Table View at Next RRP: £275 | Another subtle yet effective way of hopping on the leopard print trend. These bedside tables are made with leopard design glass drawer fronts and immediately add character to any room. And thanks to the darker colourway, they don't overwhelm the space with patterns. Etched glass drawers Black Cora Leopard Print Glass Chest of Drawers View at Next RRP: £775 | This might just be our favourite piece from the entire collection and that's due to its undeniable character. With size good-sized drawers all with leopard glass fronts this furniture will be centre stage in your room. Elegant console Black Cora Leopard Print Glass Console Dressing Table View at Next RRP: £699 | Whether you're looking to up your home office game or simply need somewhere to get ready in the morning this dressing table is a fabulous choice. You won't need to worry about coffee or make-up spills with this as the exterior is mainly glass so clean-up is easy.

In the decorating mood? We shared the 10 easiest ways to make your bedroom feel like a luxury hotel and believe us you'll be wishing you knew them sooner!