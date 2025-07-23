Forget Ninja, save £325 with Lidl's Slushy Maker to concoct cooling summer cocktails

Quench your thirst in style this summer with the help of Lidl's Slushy Maker, at a fraction of the price of leading competitors.

With the recent summer heat, it's no surprise that iced drinks have become the serving of choice. While the insanely popular Ninja SLUSHi Frozen Drink Maker is on our dream list of kitchen essentials, it comes with a hefty price tag of £349.99. So imagine our delight when we heard that Lidl's Slushy Maker is far more affordable at £24.99, just £19.99 with Lidl Plus.

The on-trend drinks machine is arriving in the 'middle of Lidl' tomorrow, Thursday 24th July. If you want one, you'll have to be quick as they won't be around for long.

New in: Lidl Slushy Maker

Whether you're craving something fresh, fruity, or boozy, you can't beat a frozen drink to provide delicious refreshments to take a break from summer heat. Luckily, with the latest appliances hitting the market, it's never been easier to make one at home...

Budget buy Silvercrest Slushy Maker View at Lidl RRP: £24.99 (£19.99 with Lidl Plus) | This is the affordable way of making slush, frozen cocktails and other drinks. 2-in-1: crush and mix modes, offering two ice types: fine or coarse. 3-year warranty. Featuring a sleek design, 1.1L container and a handle and spout for easy pouring. Luxury buy Ninja Slushi Frozen Drink Maker Fs301UK View at Ninja RRP: £349.99 | With over 700 4.6-star reviews on the website, there's no disputing the popularity of this specialist machine. It trumps the Lidl model with 5 different presets and a 2.5L capacity, but it's hard to ignore the hefty costs involved. 2-year guarantee.

To be clear, we are not suggesting the Lidl Slushy Maker is better than the Ninja model. As we know from the best Ninja air fryers, these kitchen appliances are a premium brand that's hard to beat. It's merely that not every budget can stretch to buying every appliance in the range.

We would argue that investing in one of their best air fryers is more valuable than an iced drinks machine that will not warrant as much use.

However, the Lidl Slushy maker has some impressive credentials despite the price....

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2-in-1: crush and mix

2 ice types: fine or coarse

Large 1.1L blending container with handle and spout

Stainless steel blade powerfully crushes ice cubes

Removable parts for quick and easy cleaning

Power consumption: 30W

3-year warranty.

(Image credit: Lidl)

How does it work? This super affordable and easy-to-use gadget is a breeze. You start by selecting your beverage of choice, then pour it into the main chamber. The machine then shaves the ice to create a delicious iced refreshment.

"Lidl’s Slushy Maker is a really smart way to experiment with what you’re creating in the kitchen, especially over the summer," says Laura Honey, w&h's homes e-commerce editor. "It’s a great price (you won’t find one worth investing in for any less money) and Lidl tend not to compromise on quality in a way that will disappoint you or leave you wishing you’d invested in a model that’s ten times the price."

(Image credit: Future)

"Making slushies at home can be a real feel-good experience," Laura adds. "You can make healthy swaps, using fruit juice and your own recipes, and even switch the ingredients for a frozen cocktail."

"I tested Cuisinart’s ice cream wand over the heatwave weekend, and that comes with a special slushie function. I’ve been making all sorts of iced creations in the evenings and the weekends with it, from an iced daiquiri to a classic lemon slushie with lemon juice I bought in the shops.

Lidl’s Slushy Maker will be available to purchase in stores nationwide from Thursday 24th July, while stocks last.