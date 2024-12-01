Kelly Hoppen's 'quiet luxury' monochrome Christmas decor is a perfect example of understated elegance

Renowned British interior designer Kelly Hoppen CBE has just given us a masterclass in elegantly understated Christmas decor.

Famous for her signature sophisticated style Kelly Hoppen is the queen of understated chic, and her black and white Christmas decorating ideas are totally on-brand.

Sharing her styling tips on Instagram Kelly offers an effortlessly stylish way to dress homes for the holidays with simple touches that don't overwhelm the space with festive colours and motifs.

After seeing this monochrome scheme from Kelly and Victoria Beckham's minimalist Christmas decorations we can't help but feel like less is more for 2024.

Kelly Hoppen's 'quiet luxury' monochrome Christmas decor

"It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Christmas is all about creating a cosy, magical vibe throughout your home, and I’m so excited to share how I’ve styled for Christmas," writes the interior designer on her @Kellyhoppen Instagram account, sharing a collection of stunning images inside her chic home.

A post shared by Kelly Hoppen CBE (@kellyhoppen) A photo posted by on

Shop 'quiet luxury' monochrome Christmas decorations

"From festive tablescapes to twinkling lights and elegant centrepieces, it’s all about those little touches that make the season feel extra special," Kelly explains.

Earlier this year the designer launched an exclusive M&S X Kelly Hoppen collection which is the epitome of 'quiet luxury' and the perfect way to get the designer's look for less.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Naturally, many of the pieces in Kelly's Christmas decorating scheme are taken from her M&S collection meaning you can draw on inspiration to decorate a living room for Christmas on a budget.

Exact match Curved Pillar Candle Holder View at Marks & Spencer RRP: £5 each | On Kelly's Instagram she helpfully writes: "Get the look:@marksandspencer my white and black candle holders" to help fans find identical products to that which can be seen living her festive tablescape. LED lights Set of 4 Truglow® Pillar Led Candles View at Marks & Spencer RRP: £29.99 | We recommend pairing these pillar LED candles with Kelly's simple candle holders because as the best flameless candles they create a safe ambience to last all night, with no fear of meeting a naked flame while reaching across the festive dinner table. Chic crackers 8 Luxury Christmas Crackers With Name Tags Visit Site RRP: £20 | These are a little bit jazzier than Kelly's all-white crackers but the minimal splash of silver is subtle enough not to overwhelm the minimalist monochrome scheme but festive enough to add a touch of luxe to proceedings.

If you follow Kelly Hoppen's Instagram, you'll already know she is a big fan of styling flowers around her home. So of course her Marks & Spencer collection features an abundance of decorative vases and vessels, all of which are the ideal way to welcome seasonal flowers into your home for the holidays.

Kelly uses sprigs of Pussy Willow to add a natural touch of monochrome to the scheme. You can source that from your local florist or go for a good evergreen design like this Lawnrden Real Dried Pussy Willow Preserved Greenery Branches at Amazon.

Chic scallop detailing Large Scallop Edge Vase View at M&S RRP: £35 | This intriguing vase has a scalloped edging to add interest but remains very understated thanks to its classic white tone. It's crafted from durable ceramic with a premium matte coating – embodying the quiet luxury ethos. This is the ideal vase to place from foraged winter twigs to make a fun Christmas tree alternative, dressed with lightweight paper decorations – all in monochrome of course. Star-inspired display Triptych Vase View at M&S RRP: £19.50 | Stars are a traditional Christmas symbol, making this design a must-have for the season. The star-inspired shape with its sleek angular edges gives this design a distinctly contemporary aesthetic. This large 28cm tall vase from the M&S x Kelly Hoppen collection is a versatile home accessory that is ideal for displaying flowers or seasonal produce. Perfect for seasonal stems Angular Glass Vase View at M&S RRP: £15 | Such a great price point for a generously sized vase, measuring 27cm in height. This is the design of choice if you're looking to make a style statement, thanks to its striking dark glass material and contemporary angular finish. This chic black vase is an ideal way to add height to your Christmas decorating scheme, whether on a hallway console, dining table or mantel.

Filled with clean lines and neutral tones, Kelly Hoppen's home is a vision of thoughtful design choices, as you'd expect. Her monochrome Christmas decorations perfectly tread the line between decorative but not overwhelming to maintain an air of sophisticated simplicity.

Kelly ended her Instagram post by writing "Would love to know how’re bringing Christmas magic into your home this year?" So will you also keep it simple this year with an understated black-and-white colour scheme?