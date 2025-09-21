The Google Nest is gone - what should you do? Who makes the best alternative?

There’s a nip in the air, the heating’s creeping back on, and now Google has announced it’s discontinuing its Nest Thermostat in Europe and older models will lose app support too. What timing. If you’ve been thinking about investing in a smart thermostat or you’re wondering what to do with your existing Google Nest, you’re not alone. It’s a bit of a shake-up.

Smart thermostats have become one of the easiest ways to keep the house warm without overspending. From setting timers and schedules to automatically adjusting based on the temperature of each room, they’re clever little tools for managing your heating. Even better, they’re one of the simplest ways to save energy (and money) during the colder months, something we’re all keen on when winter comes knocking.

So, with Google’s Nest stepping out of the picture as one of the best uncomplicated home gadgets, it’s the perfect moment to explore the best smart thermostats on the market right now. I’ve also rounded up practical tips and expert advice on ways to keep the house warm and ways to save energy so you can feel cosy and in control, whatever the weather throws at us.

What's happening to Google Nest's Thermostats?

(Image credit: Google)

Google has announced two key changes to the Google Nest that will make it hard to own a thermostat of theirs for a long time. In a nutshell, these changes are that they're not going to support older models and they're not going to sell any more Google Nests in Europe. So, if you're in the market for a new thermostat you'll want to opt for a good alternative to the Google Nest.

If you already own a Google Nest, the change that will affect you is that they're no longer going to be supported by Google. You've got some time, because this won't start until 25th October and it doesn't affect their newest model (the 3rd Generation Google Nest. However, this change will apply to all the first and second generations of the Nest Learning Thermostat as well as the European version of the 2nd Generation Nest thermostat.

'Withdrawing support' sounds a little vague. If you want to know what this looks like, in essence, it means you don't get the app or remote support for your thermostat. You also won't get any software or security updates going forward. You will still be able to use the thermostat, but your modes and schedules need to be adjusted on the device itself.

Nest's 3rd Generation Learning Thermostat and the Thermostat E, aren't part of the cut-off, so if you own one of these, it'll still link up to your app for now. If you already own a Nest Thermostat, you'll want to check out which model you have. Google has support pages to help you work out which Google Nest you own.

(Image credit: Google)

The second key change announced by Google is that no new Nest thermostats will be launched and sold in Europe going forward. They say that heating systems across Europe are diverse in wiring, boiler types, and regulation which makes new Nest thermostats increasing difficult to make.

There will be some stock sold in Europe, so you could buy a Nest whilst they're available. However, bear in mind that Google are withdrawing that app function. If you don't mind not having that and really just want to set a schedule and forget about it, you could buy a new one. However, my advice would be to plan for the future. There are plenty of smart thermostats that will be able to offer support for longer, as well as app compatibility.

This is Lauren, one of our team's Google Nest Thermostat

In light of this, I spoke with some experts on what they would recommend you do about your Google Nest Martyn Fowler, founder at Elite Renewables, says that "whilst Google Nest used to be popular, investing in a system that’s no longer officially supported in Europe is risky - you might lose functionality or updates in time." This was echoed by many of his colleagues who recommend looking to an alternative smart home thermostat.

Martyn Fowler Social Links Navigation Martyn has over 20 years of experience working on residential HVAC systems. He's also the founder of Elite Renewables, a company that installs heat pumps. solar batteries, and MVHR in the UK.

The best smart thermostat alternatives to the Google Nest

Here's my Honeywell Home Thermostat. It's really subtle on the wall and gives great control over all floors (and rooms) of the house

If Google's announcement has changed the way you're thinking about your thermostat, you've got some options. Google offers help for recycling old Nest devices and there are plenty of impressive smart thermostat alternatives to the Google Nest and these will all support different types of boiler in the UK.

Best for multi-zone homes Honeywell Home DT4 View at Amazon UK This is the thermostat that I have in my family home and I'd recommend it every day of the week. The sleek design is subtle, easy to use, and it works with heat pumps, zoning, underfloor heating and cooling devices, as well as zone valve applications and boilers too. Best for smart features Hive Thermostat View at Amazon UK Famous for their stylish designs, Hive is one of the most popular thermostats in the UK. It's easy to install, simple to use, and works with conventional boilers (they make models suitable for other homes too). The best part is that this is compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit too, so you can use voice activation and all the other smart features that people loved Google Nests for. Best advanced Tado Wired Smart Thermostat View at Amazon UK This smart system works as a central thermostat, but can also connect to radiator valves, ensuring all rooms in your home are heated (or not when they're empty). With expansive functions that include geofencing, it's impressive and it's included in Google's discount offered towards replacement devices for Nest owners. It errs on the complex side to use though.

How to choose the best thermostat for your home

When choosing a thermostat, reliability and compatibility should be at the top of your checklist. As Sean Hogan, founder of Aventus Eco, explains, “There are certain brands that always stand out because of how reliable they are, how many features they have, and how well they work with current heating systems, especially heat pumps. Tips may change, though, depending on the needs of each system and how technology changes.”

If you’re running a heat pump, it’s worth sticking with a thermostat made to integrate seamlessly with your system. “Most of the time, I recommend the Daikin Madoka or Mitsubishi Electric MELCloud thermostats because they are very smart and work well with heat pump systems. They are made to work well with their own heat pump lines, so you can use all the advanced features,” says Sean Hogan.

(Image credit: Amazon)

For a flexible, app-friendly option, consider a multi-brand smart thermostat. “The Honeywell Home T6 Smart Thermostat is a good choice if you want a smart thermostat that works with different gadgets. It can handle apps and set geofences. It also works well with a lot of other systems,” Sean notes.

Not everyone wants a smart thermostat though and sometimes simple is best. “A Salus RT520 is a great choice for people who want a strong, reliable, and simple room thermostat that doesn’t have any smart features,” Sean Hogan adds.

The takeaway: match your thermostat to your heating system first, then choose based on the level of smart control you need.

Sean Hogan Social Links Navigation Founder of Aventus Eco Sean started Aventus Eco in 2021 and has built it into a top Scottish heating and green energy company. They want to lower energy costs, lower carbon pollution, and make houses ready for the future.

What to check before buying a thermostat

Laura Finson, Director of Product and Strategy at Brinks Home has four things that she always recommends checking before buying a thermostat. These are the following:

Make sure it is compatible with your type of HVAC system.

with your type of system. Check the wiring of your current system, as some smart thermostats require a C-wire. Older homes may not have a C-wire, in which case you’ll need an electrician or HVAC professional to install one.

of your current system, as some smart thermostats require a C-wire. Older homes may not have a C-wire, in which case you’ll need an electrician or HVAC professional to install one. Consider the design and interface : Does it integrate with your other home automation devices or smart home systems for seamless control?

: Does it integrate with your other home automation devices or smart home systems for seamless control? Consider whether the thermostat integrates with your home security system and monitored smoke detectors. When integrated, the thermostat can be programmed to turn off the fan if smoke is detected, helping to reduce the spread of smoke and preventing the fanning of flames.

Laura Finson Social Links Navigation Director of Product and Strategy at Brinks Home Laura is the Director of Product and Strategy at Brinks Home, a brand famous for their smart home technology offerings. She is clued-up on all the latest in smart home tech and had lots to say about thermostats.

FAQs

What's the most important thing to know before getting a thermostat?

According to Martym Fowler, founder of Elite Renewables, you shouldn't overlook installation. He says "even the best thermostat won’t work properly if it’s badly placed. You want to avoid putting it near radiators or draughts." Plenty of people recommend bringing in an expert to lend a helping hand.

Are thermostats a good way to save money?

I went straight to Sean Hogan, the CEO of Aventus Eco, a top Scottish heating and green energy brand, with this question.

"A smart thermostat can save you a lot of money on energy costs and keep your house warm in the winter and cool in the summer," he says, "homeowners can save a lot of energy by controlling the temperature and time of their systems and not letting them burn or overcool. For example, with a heat pump, it's very important to have precise control. On the other hand, a heat pump works best when the temperature stays the same instead of quickly rising from cold to warm."

In essence, Sean recommends smart thermostats, especially if you want to improve the productivity and performance of your boiler.