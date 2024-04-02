Eva Longoria's bargain trick for maximising hanging space in her walk-in wardrobe is genius

Eva Longoria's wardrobe hack might be one of our favourite new inexpensive ideas that can help make the most of your entire wardrobe space.

Although many of us try to maintain a capsule wardrobe for 2024 with slight alterations for a spring capsule wardrobe, it's almost inevitable that many of us end up with pieces of clothing that we can't throw away, but we also can't fit in our home. However, there are some clever and inexpensive hacks that can free up space in a wardrobe and make your space decluttered and manageable.

Eva Longoria's wardrobe hack was revealed as the actress gave a sneak peek into her walk-in-wardrobe in a short video on social media. In the video, the star explained that she likes to keep her space clear by using little hanger hooks which can match up her activewear sets and allow multiple pieces to hang on the same hanger.

@evalongoria Closet tour: organized edition 😂 Thank you Janie at Closet Theory! We’ll see how long I can keep it like this! ♬ original sound - Eva Longoria

In the video, Eva explained that she uses little metal hooks on her hangers so that she can hang her co-ords together. This means there's more space in the wardrobe to stack clothing, and also makes it easier to find items that match in the wardrobe as they're securely attached to one another.

Of course, Eva's wardrobe is styled by a professional who used metal hooks for the hangers, but there are several different types of hooks that can be used in any wardrobe.

Eva's previous sneak peeks inside her home have highlighted that she has excellent taste and has fantastically designed interiors throughout her home. This includes her eye for kitchen trends as Eva's mocha kitchen with crisp chrome accents is the perfect space.

Her kitchen has painted light brown cabinets which perfectly match the cream marble countertop and silver accents of the appliances in the kitchen. While the kitchen is perfectly on trend, it is also set to stand the test of time as it doesn't pick up on too many fads or fast-paced trends that will quickly date.