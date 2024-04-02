Eva Longoria's bargain trick for maximising hanging space in her walk-in wardrobe is genius
Eva Longoria's wardrobe hack for making the most out of hanging space is so inexpensive
Eva Longoria's wardrobe hack might be one of our favourite new inexpensive ideas that can help make the most of your entire wardrobe space.
Although many of us try to maintain a capsule wardrobe for 2024 with slight alterations for a spring capsule wardrobe, it's almost inevitable that many of us end up with pieces of clothing that we can't throw away, but we also can't fit in our home. However, there are some clever and inexpensive hacks that can free up space in a wardrobe and make your space decluttered and manageable.
Eva Longoria's wardrobe hack was revealed as the actress gave a sneak peek into her walk-in-wardrobe in a short video on social media. In the video, the star explained that she likes to keep her space clear by using little hanger hooks which can match up her activewear sets and allow multiple pieces to hang on the same hanger.
@evalongoria
Closet tour: organized edition 😂 Thank you Janie at Closet Theory! We’ll see how long I can keep it like this!♬ original sound - Eva Longoria
In the video, Eva explained that she uses little metal hooks on her hangers so that she can hang her co-ords together. This means there's more space in the wardrobe to stack clothing, and also makes it easier to find items that match in the wardrobe as they're securely attached to one another.
Of course, Eva's wardrobe is styled by a professional who used metal hooks for the hangers, but there are several different types of hooks that can be used in any wardrobe.
RRP: £7.99 | These multicoloured hanger connectors will save space in your wardrobe.
RRP: £4.59 | A colourful selection of hanger hooks in shades of blue, green and pink.
RRP: £4.99 | White hook hangers for stacking clothing and organising wardrobes.
Eva's previous sneak peeks inside her home have highlighted that she has excellent taste and has fantastically designed interiors throughout her home. This includes her eye for kitchen trends as Eva's mocha kitchen with crisp chrome accents is the perfect space.
Her kitchen has painted light brown cabinets which perfectly match the cream marble countertop and silver accents of the appliances in the kitchen. While the kitchen is perfectly on trend, it is also set to stand the test of time as it doesn't pick up on too many fads or fast-paced trends that will quickly date.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is the Entertainment Editor for woman&home who primarily covers television, film, and celebrity news. Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise Windsor's latest mother/daughter style swap proved timeless accessories are a must-have all year round
The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out for the royals' Easter service wearing a beret that looks incredibly similar to one of Lady Louise's
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Victoria Beckham gives a glimpse into her walk-in wardrobe, and it's even more spectacular than we imagined
Victoria Beckham's giant bay windows and glistening chandelier in her huge wardrobe room create the ultimate dressing room
By Lauren Hughes Published