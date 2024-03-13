Eva Longoria's mocha kitchen with crisp chrome accents is our new favourite home inspiration

Eva Longoria's kitchen features mocha cabinets with clean chrome accents that perfectly contrast for a contemporary quiet luxury feel.

Eva Longoria's kitchen might be our favourite new home inspiration as the star's home picks up on some of the major kitchen trends of 2024. Rather than opting for a designed space that's overly neutral or natural, Eva's kitchen has a look that feels fresh and modern but still in line with the quiet luxury trend.

The stylish space features warm mocha-toned cabinets that contrast with the silver chrome accents of her appliances and other home accessories. Several videos on Eva's social media show that she enjoys using this bright and airy space which is perfect for whipping up a morning coffee and a late night margarita.

Eva's kitchen isn't overly complicated with high-tech equipment but feels genuinely lived in with appliances that are used and unorganised parts that show it's a real space that she uses - and not just to make cocktails!

Eva opted for handleless cabinets which is a trendy and clever way to achieve a clean sophisticated aesthetic in your home and to organise a kitchen. This is because cabinet handles can go in and out of fashion, so opting for no handles means that they don't date after a few years.

She also kept a chrome theme with her kitchen appliances which meant that her oven, toaster, fridge, cocktail shaker, and even the rims of some of her mugs created a cohesive style. The cold shiny chrome made the warm light brown shade of cabinets seem even more homey, even with the contrast of the clean white marble countertops.

While Eva opted for a mocha wooden cabinet style, there are many cabinet trends that are popular right now that still exude the same luxurious style. Jennifer Aniston's unpainted kitchen cabinets nail natural Nordic look that's so on trend for 2024. In a dissimilar but still very on trend style, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' painted sunshine yellow kitchen cabinets are 'divisive' but nail 'confident colour', according to home experts.