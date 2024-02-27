Jennifer Aniston's unpainted kitchen cabinets nail natural Nordic look that's so on trend for 2024
Jennifer Aniston's kitchen cabinets are so in line with one of the top kitchen design trends of 2024 - and we love this simple style!
Jennifer Aniston's kitchen cabinets nail the 'authentic, timeless look' of the 2024 Nordic interior design trend.
The kitchen trends of 2024 have indicated that natural wood cabinets are a key theme that's back in style which is great news for those who love high-quality warm wooden pieces in their home.
Jennifer Aniston showed in several Instagram posts of her kitchen that she is all over this modern home styling trend and has invested in some chic handleless kitchen cabinets in a warm shade of brown wood which were unpainted and kept in a natural state. The effect was warm and homey and contrasted perfectly with her black marble countertops.
Speaking about the effect of these natural wooden cabinets in Jen's kitchen,, woman&home's Homes Editor, Tamara Kelly said, "Jennifer's kitchen celebrates the natural wood trend that is having a significant impact on kitchen design this year, with homeowners looking to invest in a more authentic, timeless look. The trend indicates a real move away from painted kitchen cabinets in favour of exposed wood in its original state."
"Gone are the traditional heavily stained, clunky wooden kitchens of years gone by, the wood trend for 2024 explores a calming Nordic approach to using wooden cabinetry where unstained, natural wooden cabinets allow the natural beauty of wood grain and texture to add depth and warmth to a kitchen scheme," said Tamara.
"Jennifer's wooden cabinets are paired with statement black countertops to create a contrast which enhances the natural element of the wood even more."
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist, with a career spanning 20 years.
RRP: £62 | A candle loved by Jennifer Aniston, this fragrance candle made with notes of rose petals, leather, rose absolute, violet, and base notes of birch tree and ebony woods.
RRP: £99 | These smooth, unpainted wooden drawers with no handles channel the same look as Jennifer's bare kitchen cupboards.
RRP: £139 | Grooved wooden drawers much like the ones pictured in Jennifer Aniston's home.
The wooden-style cabinets are in line with both Nordic and Japandi kitchen styles which both rely on warm natural woods and minimalistic clutter.
Jennifer's home is filled with warm light and features many wide windows which means that her lightly coloured wooden cabinets only enhance the feeling of warmth in the space. Her home is in fact filled with other wooden accents, and natural wood appears to be a theme throughout her home.
In a recent video inside her home gym, the actor showed that even in her workout space she has incorporated natural woods. The video showed that a chest of drawers and even exercise machines were purchased in chestnut-coloured varnished wood.
In another video promoting her haircare brand, Jennifer stood in front of a wooden framed mirror with a darker wooden dresser and wooden door frames in the reflection of her mirror. Both Instagram posts suggested that this stylish celeb knows how to nail a trend and keep the home trendy yet timeless.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
