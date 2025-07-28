Can you use a pressure washer during a hosepipe ban? Garden specialists reveal all

If you want to use your pressure washer but are unsure if you still can during a hosepipe ban? We asked the experts for the lowdown on usage when restrictions are in place.

If you're looking to sort the garden out this summer, you might be itching to get the pressure washer out. However, with recent hosepipe bans around the country, it's sensible to check because you may be committing a criminal offence and could be fined if it's prohibited.

And although it's well documented that you can't use a hosepipe or sprinkler running off the water mains to hydrate your garden or wash your car or fill a swimming pool, pressure washing is a little more vague. Which is why we've consulted experts for help to clarify the guidelines.

Can you use a pressure washer during a hosepipe ban?

"Hosepipe bans prohibit the use of a property's mains water supply to reduce water usage during a period of dry weather. The majority of pressure washers require a mains water connection for a continuous supply of water; therefore, pressure washers are prohibited from use during a hosepipe ban," says Max Ledsham, drainage and pressure washer expert at Kingfisher Direct.

He does, however, point out that if you've harvested rainwater with water butts, you might have a solution. "Many pressure washers can be connected to a water butt and use harvested rainwater as their water supply."

During a hosepipe ban, the use of rainwater is your main source and is thoroughly encouraged.

"So if you have a large enough supply of rainwater, you might be able to connect your pressure washer and use it for cleaning purposes. It’s important to always check with your water supplier first before using a pressure washer," explains Max.

Shop sustainable water solutions

What is exempt from the hosepipe ban?

If you're looking for ways to water your garden during a hosepipe ban, you might be wondering what exactly can be used and what isn't allowed.

“During a hosepipe ban, you’re able to use a watering can, a bucket or a water butt with a supply of fresh rainwater. In addition, you are also able to use greywater, which is the excess wastewater from showers, baths, washing up and so on," starts Max.

He adds, "There are some exemptions that may allow you to use your mains water supply during a hosepipe ban. For instance, if your lawn has been laid in the last 28 days, you are allowed to use your hosepipe to water it. Lawns can be expensive, so it’s important to maintain the upkeep of your lawn, even during a hosepipe ban."

Max does, however, point out that exemptions might vary between water suppliers, so just make sure you check with your specific supplier in your area.

When should you not use a pressure washer?

There are a few instances where you should never pressure wash, a hosepipe ban is just one of those.

"Aside from a hosepipe ban, avoid pressure washers if you’re cleaning delicate surfaces, if the water might run into drains with chemicals, or if you’re trying to save water during dry spells. They can use less water than a hose, but it still adds up," explains Luke Newnes, gardening expert and member of the Interior Squad at Hillary's.

Rainscaping your garden is a great idea if you live in an area that is prone to long droughts. Collecting rainwater when you can will mean you're not going without when hosepipe bans come into effect suddenly.