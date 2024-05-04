The stylish Aldi kitchen appliances we all want – set a reminder so you don't miss out

The Aldi middle aisle is the place to be right now, full of affordable treats to furnish our homes with stylish accessories for less – take for instance these chic Scandi-inspired kitchen appliances that arrive next week.

In addition to the much sought-after Aldi olive trees and the return of the sellout Aldi rattan corner sofa when in stores next week we recommend keeping your eyes peeled for this new range of exceptionally stylish Aldi kitchen appliances.

The 'Scandi' range comprises a kettle, toaster and new milk frother to cater to breakfast prep needs in style.

Arriving on Thursday 8th May, set a reminder in your diary, it's best to be quick because as with all Specialbuys once they're gone they're gone.

Coming soon: Chic new Aldi kitchen appliances

The stylish Aldi kitchen appliance range includes a kettle, toaster and milk frother (Image credit: Aldi)

The new appliance range includes the Scandi kettle for £ 19.99 alongside a matching Scandi Toaster for £19.99 and a complementary Scandi Milk Heater and Frother for £19.99.

The frother is a great accessory to have alongside your best coffee machine to whip up baristas-style frothy coffees to thoroughly embrace the Cafecore interior trend by creating coffee shop vibes from the comfort of their own home.

All three items are available in a choice of three appealing colour options – Grey, White and Sage Green.

The on-trend kitchen appliances are as aesthetically pleasing as they are functional thanks to the fabulous, Scandinavian-inspired design – ideal to elevate the decor in a minimalist kitchen trend.

The Aldi Scandi Kettle in White and Sage Green (Image credit: Aldi)

The Ambiano kettle design at Aldi features a single-wall stainless steel, detachable limescale filter, a boiling on/off switch with white illumination and cord storage within the power base.

To soften the Scandi look The paler colours are less statement than the matt grey but no less valuable at adding style and on-trend appeal to any kitchen. The light wood and sage green colourway are particularly perfect to enhance the popular 'Kitschen' trend with their retro design influences.

Affordable Scandi kettle alternatives

The kettle is the one item I'm keen to get my hands on because I've been wanting a similar design for a while but it's just one of those investments I always put off...tempted more by the lure of the Zara Marine Jeans everyone's wearing and most recently these black gym leggings!

I will try my best to bag the £19.99 Aldi kettle, failing that I will resort to finally choosing one of these lookalike alternatives I've been eyeing for some time...

Matt Black Salter EK5822BLK Toronto 1.7L Kettle View at Amazon RRP: £44.99 | It would be hard to determine which is which between this sleek model and the new kettle at Aldi. However, the details differ because this cordless model offers a 3KW rapid boil function, limescale filter, water level indicator and auto Shut-Off. Scandi Grey Swan Nordic Cordless SK14610GRYN Jug Kettle View at Currys RRP: £56.99 £49.99 | The Swan Nordic kettle in Grey is a good like-for-like to Aldi's Scandi kettle. It is currently on offer so there's a saving to be made but of course, it's not as cheap as the supermarket model. Sage Green Haden Dorchester Temperature Control Kettle View at Amazon RRP: £55.99 | This statement 3000W kettle is almost identical to that of the new Aldi design, plus it's available in the same colourways of Grey and Sage Green (as shown).

Sadly Aldi no longer stocks their Specialbuys collections online, so the only way to secure them is by picking them up in stores. The website does however offer all the credentials of each item along with an expected delivery to stores – you can also check stock at your local supermarket to aid with the shopping journey.