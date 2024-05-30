Don't miss Aldi's on-trend Acapulco rope chairs – available in stores now for under £30

Forget the Aldi egg chair, this year it's all about the more modest Aldi Acapulco chair. The on-trend rope chairs are much more versatile and affordable for adding style and comfort to summer gardens.

The rope garden chairs at Marks & Spencer have been one of my go-to favourites when recommending the best outdoor furniture for a year or so now – particularly as they keep reintroducing it in new colourways. So it's no surprise that I was excited when I saw Aldi welcoming a similar style woven chair in two colour options, a widely affordable way to make a garden look expensive with on-trend furniture pieces.

I could hardly believe my eyes when I first saw the price of these on-trend garden chairs at just £26.99 each – it was a similar story when I saw the Aldi olive trees recently and the newly improved Hotel Candle collection. They are part of the big summer drop of Specialbuys arriving this week, only available in stores while stocks last

New in: on-trend Aldi Acapulco chairs

The Aldi Acapulco Chairs are just £26.99, the most affordable anywhere I've seen. Of course, they are not identical to the set I love at Marks & Spencer or the equally similar set at John Lewis, but they are a good enough similarity to warrant getting myself down there to try to get a set for my small outdoor space.

(Image credit: Aldi)

This stylish, contemporary design is suitable for indoor and outdoor use and equally ideal for your main living room as for outdoor living room ideas. A set of two would be ideal for a balcony while a set of four would create a social space of ultimate comfort on a terrace.

The armchairs measure H96 by W70 by 74cm and weigh just 5.4kg, making them practical for bringing in and out (when the weather turns of course). The chic, light and airy lounge chairs are available in a natural tone and a glorious green shade to suit all tastes.

Rather brilliantly the chairs are designed to be stackable so that if you purchase more than one they can be effortlessly stored away in your shed or garage without taking up too much space.

Best on budget Nordic Spring Rattan Effect Garden Chair View at Habitat RRP: £50 | This contemporary Habitat design takes more of a Scandi approach to the on-trend rope chair aesthetic. The soft shade of pale grey looks almost ethereal when out in the sunshine in contrast to the lush foliage of gardens or in sync with the brickwork of a courtyard space. Original popular design Lois Garden Armchairs View At Marks & Spencer RRP: £129 | It was this very set that made me first fall in love with the rope chair. After sitting in one at my friend's house I was totally blown away by how comfortable the design was – having envisioned it being hard and uncomfortable, but I couldn't have been more wrong. This set is a best0selling item each year at M&S, hence why they add new colours every season. Contemporary design Salsa Garden Chair View at John Lewis RRP: £149 | Sold as a pair this stylish set from John Lewis is finished in a delicious shade of Avocado Green. the design echoes the rope design element but with more of a traditional armchair shape meaning it's less conical. The simplistic frame is very similar to that of the Aldi rope chair, only the price is significantly different – most likely not even the John Lewis Sale could compete with the supermarket prices.

I'm a huge fan of Aldi Specialbuys, as you can probably tell. I wrote about the new Scandi kitchen appliances I am now the proud owner of after getting to my local store at 8 a.m. to secure a matching kettle, toaster and milk frother to add a hint of sage green to my pink kitchen. I also picked up one of the affordable Aldi braided jute rugs for my hallway.

I feel confident in celebrating the value because I can personally attest that the products always live up to expectations and stand the test of time – the glass coffee table from a few years back still stands proudly in my living room.