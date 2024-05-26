These new Aldi apothecary candles are my favourite yet – and even cheaper than the best-selling M&S range

This week I received exclusive samples of the new Aldi Hotel Collection candles and diffusers to celebrate the launch of three new scents in stores this weekend – Relax, Revive and Unwind.

When it comes to scent-scaping your home you can never go far wrong with a deliciously scented home fragrance. However, the best-scented candles and diffusers often mean blowing the budget – we're thinking of the signature best-selling The White Company Scents, there's no disputing they are divine but not cheap.

But that's where finding a good cheaper alternative comes in handy. Until now our go-to for good apothecary candles and diffusers was the best-selling range at Marks & Spencer, but these Aldi scents are even more affordable and just as good.

New in: Aldi Hotel Collection candles and diffusers

Drawing inspiration from nature’s finest ingredients, Aldi’s new range is available in three unique scents: Relax, Unwind and Revive.

Not only are the new signature scents powerful and long-lasting, ideal for making a kitchen smell good at all times, but the packaging is far more aesthetically pleasing if you're more of a fan of the apothecary look thanks to the amber-tinted glass jars and artisan cork lids.

The new Revive; Unwind and Relax scented candles as part of the improved seasonal Aldi Hotel Collection (£3.49 each) (Image credit: Aldi)

The three fragrant scents, available as scented candles and diffusers include:

Relax: A blend of Bergamot, Lavender & Patchouli is a heady mix of citrus, floral and earthy notes, creating a harmonious aroma to lighten long days.

A blend of Bergamot, Lavender & Patchouli is a heady mix of citrus, floral and earthy notes, creating a harmonious aroma to lighten long days. Unwind: Clove, Amber & Sandalwood is rich and cosy notes create the perfect comforting scent.

Clove, Amber & Sandalwood is rich and cosy notes create the perfect comforting scent. Revive: Rose, Geranium & Lavender is a refreshing and sweet bouquet of floral notes to brighten and uplift homes for the warmer months.

New Aldi candle in store now Aldi Hotel Collection 'Calm' Candle View at Aldi RRP: £3.49 | This exceptionally priced 200g candle makes it all the more affordable to scent every room of your home. You sadly can't buy the Aldi range online, they are only available to buy in stores but unlike the Aldi Olive Tree Specialbuys or the recent Scandi Aldi kitchen appliances, these are regularly restocked in the middle aisle. M&S best-selling Calm candle M&S Calm Refillable Candle View at Marks & Spencer RRP: £8 | I'm a big fan of this best-selling range at M&S, I have one of these very candles in my bathroom. It feels luxurious but is very affordable. This calming scent features notes of delicate lavender with citrus cedarwood and sweet orange. A scented candle designed to relax and instil a sense of calm is an ideal way to create a calming home spa feel for a hot bath.

The new Revive; Unwind and Relax scented diffusers as part of the improved seasonal Aldi Hotel Collection (£3.49 each) (Image credit: Aldi)

As an avid fan of the existing range of candles and diffusers from Aldi, I was hugely excited to try this new improved collection. It didn't disappoint I'd go as far as to say it's already my favourite range to date. I will most definitely be restocking once these run out.

Of course, if you can't get to stores or they sell out as soon as they restock the M&S Apothecary range is still exceptionally affordable for very similar scented candles.

As previously mentioned these new fragrant buys are part of a seasonal range of the Aldi Hotel Collection, giving fans a chance to stock up on their favourite scents all summer long or while stocks last.

So it's worth visting the middle aisle when doing the weekly shop to see what scents are back in stock throughout the summer months.