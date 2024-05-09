Aldi's braided jute mats arrive in stores today – over half the price of high street lookalikes, at just £6.99
These effortlessly chic jute doormats arrived in the middle aisle today and we predict they won't be around for long
Aldi is at it again, delivering understatedly chic Specialbuy items we all want. These simple yet chic jute doormats are the latest offering that we're obsessed with and they're a fraction of the price compared to other high street alternatives.
We'll be rushing to stores for the Aldi Scandi kitchen appliances this week anyway, also hoping to secure the beloved Aldi rattan corner sofa that has recently come back into stock. Now we'll also be hunting down these 'minimaluxe' dreamy jute doormats, each an absolute bargain and over half price cheaper than high street lookalikes.
These simple beauties arrive in stores nationwide today Thursday 9th May.
If you want to get in on the action you might want to get down to an Aldi store near you now and head straight for the middle aisle, because once they're sold out they're gone.
Minimalist new Aldi jute doormats: in stores today
This super chic, bohemian-esque Kirkton House Jute Doormat is available in a charming half-moon design and a knotted rectangle option.
The mats are both made of 100% jute with a hot melt backing that will stop any slipping and sliding as you walk through your door.
Dimensions-wise, the half-moon mat measures 50 by 75cm and the rectangular design measures 40 by 70cm, a respectable size and a steal for their £6.99 price tag.
Updating your doormat is great to add style to a hallway and even help to create an entryway in a living room it's also a key step in keeping excess dirt out of your house. After all, you don't want to add a full floor mop to your daily habits to keep your home tidy and clean, do you?
Adding texture to your space with even smaller accessories like doormats is a great way of making your home look more expensive on a budget as they can change the way a room looks without having to completely transform the walls and larger pieces of furniture.
Affordable jute doormat alternatives
If you can't get down to an Aldi supermarket any time soon we've found some stunning alternatives from high street stores that still prove affordable – just not Aldi prices unfortunately.
Bigger design
RRP: £14.99 | For those of you who want a simple yet effective jute doormat, this one from H&M is a little bigger than the Aldi offering (50 by 70cm) and has anti-slip protectors on the bag too.
RRP: £48 | Looking for something a little more upmarket and fun? This braided mat from Anthropologie is a perfect statement piece for your entryway, it'll certainly make a good first impression on your guests. (46 by 76cm)
Sadly the one way you can get your hands on the Aldi jute doormat is to get yourself into stores today and beat the crowd to the middle aisle. You can visit Aldi's website and browse their Specialbuys, with some exceptions able to buy online, but most products will need to be picked up in-store.
