Christmas Tree Colour Trends 2023: Festive trends and themes in store for this year

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The big Christmas tree colour trends reveal is an integral part of the build-up of excitement and anticipation for the festive period.

By the way, in our book, it's never too early to consider Christmas decorating ideas to lift the spirits. There’s something magical about beautifully decorating a Christmas tree, an iconic symbol of all things festive and who can resist a sneak peek at what’s to come for all things on-trend Christmas styling?

We have tracked down the experts who were happy to reveal the key colours and Christmas tree themes that will pop up in homes across the country this December.

CHRISTMAS TREE COLOUR TRENDS 2023

When it comes to Christmas decorations, the key to success is to work with your home’s colour palette and interior style. With that in mind, we’ve found trends to suit all styles and have included ideas for embracing them regardless of your budget.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the key Christmas tree colour trends in 2023…

1. Futuristic blue

(Image credit: John Lewis)

This futuristic Christmas tree colour trend for 2023 has been coined ‘Beyond’ by John Lewis and is set to be a real style statement.

This trend would suit homes with eclectic or maximalist decor, where a bold metallic blue Christmas tree and space-themed baubles will create a stunning focal point.

This trend is a break from the norm and quite far removed from the traditional Christmas tree colour trends we often see and will appeal to those who embrace Christmas tree alternatives.

If you are planning a Christmas party to seriously impress your guests, embracing an ‘out there’ Christmas tree colour trend like this one will get you off to a flying start.

John Lewis Blue Sherwood Spruce Unlit Christmas Tree View at John Lewis £299 | There's no shying away from the on-trend shade of blue with this statuesque 7ft navy-coloured artificial spruce. The 2253 tips are a mixture of realistic foliage and tinsel-like blue branches. Matalan Blue Christmas Baubles View at Matalan £4.50 | Fill your tree with ease thanks to Matalan's 20-pack of assorted blue baubles, featuring a mix of glass-effect, matt and glitter designs to add depth to the colour scheme. John Lewis Planet Bauble View at John Lewis £8 | Part of the 'Beyond Christmas' collection, this delightful blue planet decoration is quite literally out of this world. the blue planet is surrounded by glittery rings to add a touch of sparkle.

2. Have a ‘Green’ eco-Christmas

(Image credit: Talking Tables)

This trend is green in all senses of the word. Focussed on sustainability and eco-friendly design choices, it celebrates the natural beauty of the lesser-decorated Christmas tree.

This feel-good trend shuns unnecessary spending and buying pressure in favour of a relaxed and grateful celebration of the joy of Christmas, relying on natural materials and homemade decorations.

Pippa Jameson, an interior stylist, creative director and author of The Sensory Home, is an expert in mindful decorating with over 25 years of experience in the industry. When woman&home caught up with Pippa, she had this to say about Christmas tree colour trends in 2023: "In 2023, anticipate a Christmas trend focused on sustainability and cost savings.”

Pippa predicts that we will see," ‘Naked trees’ featuring the elegance of beautiful species such as Norway spruce, Nordmann fir and Lodgepole pine, combined with minimalist lighting, and homemade or foraged decorations - where eco-conscious choices also lighten the financial load."

Hobbycraft Kraft Cardboard Baubles View at Hobbycraft £10 | This pack of 9 6cm cardboard baubles is made with the intention of embellishing and personalising each with decoupage, fabric and paints - but in the spirit of the this theme we say embrace the eco aesthetic. John Lewis ScentSicles Scented Tree Decorations View at John Lewis £6.50 for 6 | When you're looking to keep the decorations minimal you can afford to up the scent to appeal even more to the senses. ScentSicles are ideal for making your artificial tree smell like it's cut fresh from an alpine forest. Marks & Spencer Paper Tree Hanging Decorations View at Marks & Spencer £10 | Simple; recyclable; understated and yet effortlessly stylish – these honeycomb tree decorations made out of folded paper are the epitome of effortless style.

3. All White

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)



Everybody dreams of a white Christmas, don’t they? And this Christmas colour trend guarantees you’ll get one - regardless of the weather.

The all-white trend is perfect for those favouring a more subtle and calm approach to festive decor, and those who love the essence of quiet luxury. You won’t find a single strand of coloured tinsel here; the go-to materials are paper, wood and distressed metal, and the overall look is rustic, natural and of understated elegance.

“All is calm, all is white," says Danielle Le Vaillant, product expert at Cox & Cox. "This is Christmas for the neutral home. An all-white Christmas where the decoration is sophisticated and understated. The use of simple paper & wooden decoration creates a stunning scheme without the need for traditional over-the-top features typically associated with Christmas.”

This trend would be perfect for the best real Christmas trees. All white is one of those Christmas tree trends that is very easy to adopt if you already have white or Scandi-style decorations and doesn’t require a huge financial investment if you are decorating your first Christmas tree with a few beautiful, well-placed decorations.

Cox & Cox Glass Bauble Selection Box View at Cox & Cox £18.50 | Considered these the 'quiet luxury' tree decoration of 2023. The understated elegance of this set of 21 assorted glossy and matt cream baubles exudes a touch of luxury. Wayfair Green Christmas Tree Family View at Wayfair £51.99 | The sophisticated way to embrace a snowy tree is choosing one with a light dusting, rather than all-white and unrealistic. This delightful faux fir by The Seasonal Aisle looks fresh from an alpine forest. The White Company Glistening Glass Bauble View at The White Company £8 | Who better to cater for the sophisticated white Christmas tree colour trend than The White Company? Effortlessly achieving the look with this new white-frosted glass ornament it's subtle and chic in equal measure.

4. Dark and enchanting

(Image credit: Marks and Spencer )

The darkest of our Christmas tree colour trends for 2023, this trend is seriously luxurious with sumptuous shades of forest green and charcoal. The look features opulent velvet textures, feather-embellished decorations and forest-inspired foliage, which together create an enchanting festive ambience.

Embracing this whimsical aesthetic is the perfect way to celebrate Christmas 2023 and the midnight forest-inspired style is sure to delight your guests.

Consider hanging a foraged branch over your festive table adorned with silver and iridescent glass baubles and bejewelled snowflakes. Christmas tablescapes for this trend embrace deep dark shades of blue and green paired with black and silver accents.

Glitter wire trees and faux picks of festive foliage give a nod to the forest theme and sparkle magically in candlelight. This trend would work well with our handpicked best artificial trees.

Marks & Spencer Iridescent Glass Baubles View at Marks & Spencer £10 | This pack of three iridescent glass baubles feels somewhat magical in the sense that the colour can change depending on the surroundings and light – sometimes they appear the colour of a forest green fir and at other times the colour of a black night sky. Mystical and magic, we love them! Argos Home 6ft Black Christmas Tree View at Habitat £25 | For those who really want to embrace the dark side there's Habitat's fashion tree in striking black. The brooding artificial tree is the perfect backdrop for a mix of green and silver baubles to bring this alternative Christmas tree colour trend to life. Cox & Cox Glass Bauble Selection View at Cox & Cox £18.50 | This assortment of 21 baubles with matte, gloss and transparent finishes in rich spruce green shades is perfect to encapsulate this Christmas tree colour trend in all it's glory.

5. Pretty in pink

(Image credit: Lights4Fun / Rockett St. George)

Pink has been having a moment this year, so it’s not surprising to see it pop up in our Christmas tree colour trends of 2023.

"The millennial moment for pink is far from over and after the phenomenal success of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, we are predicting gorgeous pops of pink on the Christmas tree this year," says ­Lucy St George, co-founder of quirky shopping emporium Rockett St George.

"From soft blush tones to hot fuchsia or peach, pink is the colour of love, passion and creativity and is a great alternative to the traditional colours of Christmas.”

If the thought of an all-pink Christmas tree has you running for the hills, don’t panic because this is a trend that can be adapted to suit homes other than the Barbie dream house, “don’t dismiss classic colour palettes completely – we love pairing pink and red together for a fresh take on colourful Christmas decor," says Lucy.

Rockett St George Hot Pink Disco Ball Decoration View at Rocket St George £10 | This fabulous decoration is giving us party Barbie vibes and we're here for it! As the year that has seen pink take over in epic style it seems only fair to go all-out when it comes to pink decorations. Marks & Spencer Pink Glass Baubles View at Marks & Spencer £19.50 | Break up the bold pink tones with the addition of this set of 20 elegant, dusky pink glass baubles that offer an air of nostalgic charm to the popular pink Christmas tree colour trend. John Lewis Rainbow Stripe String Bauble View at John Lewis £7 | This tradition threaded bauble looks devine in a red and pink stripe, showing just how well the two 'clashing' colours work together.

6. Nostalgic red and green

(Image credit: Lights4fun)

Does anything say Christmas better than the iconic pairing of red and green? This trend has never gone out of style, this year, expect to see a Scandi twist and lots of natural materials and textures.

Emily Kelsey, at Lights4fun, shared her trend predictions, revealing: “This festive season, we expect to see a cheery colour palette of traditional Christmas reds and forest greens return with Scandi-inspired prints, charming hand-tied bows and Christmas foliage of fir, pinecones and winter berries.”

The good news is that most people will be able to embrace this trend, the most nostalgic of all our Christmas tree colour trends for 2023. “This classic festive aesthetic pairs well with any decor and is best complemented with a cosy warm white glow; it’s set to welcome in the festive spirit and uplift homes this Christmastime,” says Emily.

John Lewis Berry Star Tree Topper View at John Lewis £!2 | Traditional red and green trees naturally welcome a more rustic aesthetic, which this understated willow star decoration offers in abundance. The berries add a hint of red to embolden the look. Dunelm Multicoloured Jolly Baubles View at Dunelm £8 | Fill the tree with this generous assortment of 30 red, green and gold decorations that vary from large 8cm baubles to mini 4cm designs in a variety of shapes to add interest as well as trending colours. Cox & Cox Oversized Opulent Velvet Tree Bows View at Cox & Cox £18.50 | Add an elegant touch to your traditional red and green Christmas tree colour trend with this set of 4 luxurious velvet bows in deep red. The lush fabric will pick up reflections from the fairy lights to make the red bolder and brighter.

Which Christmas tree colour trend will you be following for this year's festivities? With so many glorious colour combinations it's almost impossible to choose just one – perhaps the new trend this year will be decorating two Christmas trees.