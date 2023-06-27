These 12 Target furniture pieces scream 'Quiet Luxury' and they are all under $300

Shop our curated list of the best Target furniture pieces that look far more expensive than their affordable price tags, from chic accent chairs to high-end furniture dupes

Make room for the best Target furniture pieces to spruce up your home this summer. With quality furnishings at an affordable Target price, it's no wonder the mega-retailer rivals higher-end home brands.

If there's one thing Target is known for, its leaving the store with more things than you anticipated, from its three-dollar deals section that meets you at the door, to its aesthetically pleasing home section that tends to grow each week with new outdoor furniture deals or home decor items. 

As regular Target shoppers, we've noticed the increase in 'Quiet Luxury' home decor pieces both in store and online, and we can't get enough of the new furniture range when we're looking at where to buy nice furniture online.  

Whether you're looking for ways to make your living room look expensive on a budget or want to tap into the quiet luxury for your garden, we've found stand out piece from Target for every room that look and feel far more expensive than the budget-friendly price tag. 

To save you time as well as money, we've curated a list of the best Target furniture pieces available right now that will transform your home into a chic oasis of Quiet Luxury below...

The best Target Furniture pieces for a 'Quiet Luxury' space

A round sherpa ottoman with wooden legs as the best Target furniture pieces.
1. Elroy Faux Shearling Round Cocktail Ottoman

RRP: $270

Target is full of chic and modern furnishings, and this sherpa ottoman is a luxe accent piece that'll transform your space into a stress-free home environment. Whether you want to use this ottoman as a stylish coffee table, a footrest, or both, the choice is yours for just $270.

A brown wooden arched throw blanket ladder is one of the best Target furniture pieces.
2. 6' Arched Wood Throw Blanket Ladder

RRP: $79.99

A Japandi bathroom is a cozy and minimal 2023 bathroom trend we can get behind, and this arched wooden ladder is a functional decor piece perfect for a Scandinavian and Japanese-designed restroom that is quietly luxurious and chic. This ladder is great for aesthetic purposes but it can also hold and display your favorite bath towels. Your guest will leave your bathroom impressed.

A cream and black printed area rug that
3. Jungalow Tapestry Tile Rug

RRP: From $130

As someone who goes to Target often and is always in their home section, I can attest Jungalow has gorgeous home pieces that are full of color and feels amazing in quality. This tapestry rug is constructed with a soft cotton blend that'll instantly cozy up any room. And its cream and black design will complement just about any color scheme. 

A white cylinder-shaped end table with speckled designs, for the best Target furniture pieces.
4. Murray Round Ceramic End Table

RRP: $120

This white ceramic end table makes a great addition to a minimal-style living space. With a subtle speckled design and a unique cylinder shape, this end table doubles as a decor piece. And based on reviews, the table is sturdy and looks and feels way more expensive than its affordable price tag of $120.

A wood and cane headboard as one of the best Target furniture pieces.
5.\Wood & Cane Transitional Headboard

RRP: $269

This wooden headboard screams this year's Mediterranean escapes interior design trend, giving your room a warm and earthy feel.  Along with its affordable price tag, many Target shoppers love the headboard's amazing quality, ease of assembly, and gorgeous aesthetics. 

A cream sherpa armchair with wooden legs is one of the best Target furniture pieces.
6. Elroy Faux Shearling Accent Chair

RRP: $300

Add this sherpa armchair to the Elroy Faux Shearling Ottoman for a chic and cozy set under $600. This highly favored Target chair is the perfect accent piece to add to your living room, office space or bedroom. And with four neutral colors to choose from, this textured chair will fit into any color scheme. 

Two arch-shaped caned woven dining chairs is one of the best Target furniture pieces.
7. Gilbert Arch Back Caned Woven Dining Chairs

RRP: $250

If your summer project consist of revamping your home and a Japadi-style kitchen is a 2023 kitchen trend you aspire to create, we highly recommend adding these classic caned woven dining chairs to your Target shopping cart. With raving reviews on the chair's sturdiness, comfort, and beautiful warm oak colors, we're confident you'll love these chairs just as much as the happy shopper who already have them. You'll get two for only $250, compared to one woven dining chair costing you $311 at West Elm.

A cream colored chunky knit pouf as one of the best Target furniture pieces.
8. Cloverly Chunky Knit Pouf

RRP: $80

Every time I go to Target and see this chunky knit pouf, it takes everything in me not to snag one for my overly furnished apartment. Poufs aren't the most affordable, costing nearly $400 at Pottery Barn, so when I saw how well constructed this Target pouf is, I knew this was an exceptional dupe. You can use this as a footstool, extra seating, or for decor in your living room or bedroom.

A light wooden slim console table as one of the best Target furniture pieces.
9. Adelpha Console Table with Sliding Doors

RRP: $190

Incorporate this mid-century modern console table into your entryway or living room for just $190. It's slim enough to fit into any size space and features two sliding doors that open to two drawers you can use for extra storage. Add your favorite decor elements on top to make this table even more stylish and lively.

A Ventura bench with a white cushion is one of the best Target furniture pieces.
10. Ventura Natural Bench

RRP: $180

With a natural wooden base and a white removable cushion, this Ventura bench will turn your space into a modern coastal vibe. The small details are what we're obsessing over. This bench features two curved handles with a rattan-like design element and two loops on the cushion that attaches to the bench. Add this furniture piece to your living room seating group, entryway, or in front of your bed for extra seating or decor.

A blue accent floral chair that
11. Urban Wooden Upholstery Accent Chair

RRP: $189.65

This vibrantly patterned accent chair is the perfect dupe to Anthropologie's petite accent chairs, which are nearly $700. Whether you want to add extra seating to your maximalist-style home or a pop of color to your minimalist space, this blue floral printed chair is great for both. It has a solid blue tufted back and is perfectly accented with gold metal legs, making the chair 10x cuter!

A dark brown wooden square coffee table that
12. River Heights Square Wooden Coffee Table

RRP: $250

If you're looking for a durable coffee table that looks high-end but has an affordable Target price tag, this highly favored square wooden coffee table is a gorgeous option many Target shoppers recommend. With a large square tabletop and crisscross legs, this modern and sleek table will be the topic of conversation at your next home gathering. Your guest will be surprised when you say you bought this coffee table from Target, not West Elm.

