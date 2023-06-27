These 12 Target furniture pieces scream 'Quiet Luxury' and they are all under $300

Make room for the best Target furniture pieces to spruce up your home this summer. With quality furnishings at an affordable Target price, it's no wonder the mega-retailer rivals higher-end home brands.

If there's one thing Target is known for, its leaving the store with more things than you anticipated, from its three-dollar deals section that meets you at the door, to its aesthetically pleasing home section that tends to grow each week with new outdoor furniture deals or home decor items.

As regular Target shoppers, we've noticed the increase in 'Quiet Luxury' home decor pieces both in store and online, and we can't get enough of the new furniture range when we're looking at where to buy nice furniture online.

Whether you're looking for ways to make your living room look expensive on a budget or want to tap into the quiet luxury for your garden, we've found stand out piece from Target for every room that look and feel far more expensive than the budget-friendly price tag.

To save you time as well as money, we've curated a list of the best Target furniture pieces available right now that will transform your home into a chic oasis of Quiet Luxury below...

The best Target Furniture pieces for a 'Quiet Luxury' space