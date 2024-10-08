Is the Fitbit Sense 2 on your Christmas wishlist? We've just found a great deal that will save you over £100 today

Contrary to popular belief, fitness trackers like the Fitbit Sense 2 make for excellent presents. Not only do they track workouts and steps but they equally prioritise rest and recovery, offering unique insights into health and wellbeing.

As one of the best Fitbits, the Fitbit Sense 2 is a popular model. With over 40 workout profiles, advanced sleep and stress tracking metrics, and smartwatch capabilities, all wrapped up in a smooth design with three sleek colourways, it's easy to see why.

Perhaps for this reason and all the good intentions that come with Christmas presents and New Year's Resolutions, it's rare to see this device on sale for under £180 in the months leading up to the festive season - that's £100 off. The last time we saw a deal this good on the Sense 2 was in the summer. Yet, we've spotted this advanced fitness tracker for under £170 in the October Amazon Prime Day sale - now live.

Fitbit Sense 2 Was £269.99 Now £169 (save £100.99) at Amazon Available in black, lunar white, and blue mist, this sleek fitness tracker is ideal for anyone looking to make positive changes to their health and wellbeing.

Fitbit Sense 2 - a quick overview

For those looking to improve their fitness, stay fit, or just get their steps in, the Fitbit Sense 2 is an excellent choice. There are over 40 workout profiles - from the basics like hiking and running to more niche suggestions like paddleboarding, so whatever you're into, you can track it. In these profiles, when you're on the move, you'll be able to see sport-specific metrics (for example, distance and pace for running) and get an idea of how you're fairing in the different heart rate zones. All this information and more is then stored in the Fitbit app, where you'll also find a selection of workout videos, recipe ideas, and meditations to follow along with - if you sign up for Fitbit Premium.

The sleep tracking sensors - including heart rate variability (HRV) and skin temperature - aren't to be underestimated either. When you wear your device overnight, these sensors will pick up any fluctuations that may flag something is amiss - like you're getting a cold or your bedroom isn't cool enough. Of course, like any other Fitbit device, you'll get your sleep quality and duration with advanced insights available in the Fitbit app.

While it won't rival the newest Apple Watch, the Fitbit Sense 2 can receive call, text, and app notifications, take on-wrist-calls via Bluetooth (provided you're connected to an Android phone), and pay for purchases with Google Pay anywhere that accepts contactless payments. With new updates, you can also use Google Maps on your wrist for turn-by-turn directions.

The watch is constructed in lightweight aluminium and comes with the standard Infinity band Fitbit users will know well. It sits close to the wrist and doesn't feel bulky, unlike some other fitness trackers, offering a streamlined and premium appearance in all colourways.

At this price as well, it's cheaper than most devices with similar capabilities in the Garmin sale. However, if you or your loved one are a particular fan of running, cycling, or hiking, the Garmin Forerunner 255 deal may be a better option to shop this Amazon Prime Day.

Is the Fitbit Sense 2 worth upgrading to?

Yes, the Fitbit Sense 2 is an excellent fitness tracker-smartwatch hybrid with impressive features and a sleek design. At under £180 in the lead up to the festive season, now's the perfect time to buy if you're getting your Christmas shopping done early. I've been covering the Amazon Prime Day deals for four years now and it's not often I see a saving this good on the Fitbit Sense 2.

However, with its square-faced screen and advanced health metrics, the Sense 2 may be a bit *much* for some people. In that case, I'd recommend assessing your options, considering new releases like the Google Pixel Watch 3 and weighing up Fitbit vs Garmin, for instance.

I'd also recommend the Fitbit Charge 6 - also available on sale for just under £110. This rectangular tracker focuses on fitness with over 40 workout modes and Bluetooth to connect to your favourite gym machines, such as NordicTrack treadmills and Peloton bikes to offer more accurate heart rate tracking. However, there are also plenty of sleep and recovery metrics to see you through the rest days.