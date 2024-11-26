Bored with your smartwatch? Jennifer Aniston's Oura Ring is ideal for tracking sleep and step count - now £100 off

If you're bored with your smartwatch, join the club. While watches from Apple, Garmin, Fitbit and others are all excellent choices for those looking to track everything from steps to sleep, many of us are switching to smart rings to keep an eye on our health.

One of the first on the trend was Jennifer Aniston, who was spotted with the Oura Ring 3 a couple of years ago. Fast-forward to 2024 and the smart ring - which offers advanced insights into your sleep, stress, and daily activity - was spotted again on her finger as she walked the streets of New York during filming for The Morning Show.

The Oura Ring 3 is the original model from the brand - and now it's £100 off for the first time since its release for Black Friday. So, if the Garmin sale isn't for you and you're not tempted by the Fitbit Charge 6 at its lowest-ever price, I recommend you look at the Oura Ring 3 on Amazon.

In 2021, Jennifer Aniston appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and revealed she had become 'addicted' to the smart ring and was fascinated by the sleep insights, after host Jimmy Kimmel had recommended it to her.

Earlier this year, while promoting her new book, Jennifer appeared on the show again - still wearing her Oura Ring.

Jennifer Aniston isn't the only A-lister who proudly wears the Oura Ring though. Gwyneth Paltrow has also snapped pictures of herself wearing the tracking ring at home, paired with several stylish outfits. Prince Harry is also reportedly a fan, having been pictured wearing one as well.

Is the Oura Ring really worth buying?

While we're quick to look to celebrities for healthy inspiration (with Jennifer Aniston's workout being our new favourite this year), their lifestyles don't tend to match ours. So, we took the Oura Ring 3 for a spin ourselves to reveal whether it's really worth buying in the Black Friday sale this year.

Verdict: Yes, if sleep tracking is your main priority.

If you're looking to monitor your sleep to understand yourself and your recovery habits better, the Oura Ring 3 is a great alternative to one of the best Fitbits or Garmin watches. Alongside basic insights like sleep quality (how much deep sleep and REM sleep you have versus light sleep) and duration, you'll find it offers unique data like Restfulness (wake-ups and excessive movements during the night) and Latency (how long it takes you to fall asleep) numbers, with personalised insights into your sleep chronotype (your body's sleep schedule) and how you might like to change your sleep routine for the better.

To do this, the smart ring takes all elements of your day into account, including your activity and stress levels. You can also track your menstrual cycle and connect your ring to various hormone-monitoring apps to get even more insights. It's an excellent device for monitoring your overall health and wellness.

It's also a good choice if you prefer yoga and Pilates over running (since the Oura Ring has advanced stress and mindfulness insights) and if you are more interested in your step count than your walking distance. The Oura Ring covers just the basics with a few activity profiles and the sensors pick up on step count, predicted calorie burn, heart rate, and so on during your workouts.

There are better options for fitness enthusiasts. As the Oura Ring doesn't have a screen or in-built GPS, you can't see your live workout stats or record your distance or pace without your phone (or using another device alongside it - like the Fitbit Charge 6 or the Apple Watch Series 9).

Despite the Oura Ring being an excellent choice for monitoring your sleep patterns, stress, and overall health, we don't think it's as accurate as one of the best fitness trackers for workout-dedicated fitness tracking.

That doesn't mean you have to stick to a smartwatch though. Given the rise in smart rings in recent years, Samsung and other brands have also released their own versions, with the Samsung Galaxy Smart Ring scoring four stars in our review. The Ultrahuman Ring is another good alternative to the Oura Ring 3, with the main plus being that it doesn't come with a subscription you must maintain to keep getting insights - unlike the Oura Ring.