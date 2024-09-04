Jennifer Garner's comfortable running trainers are a stylish must-have for autumn workouts

Jennifer Garner's comfortable running trainers are a stylish and versatile must-have for autumn workouts this year.

The time has come to swap out running shorts for workout leggings and hiking sandals for running shoes as the British weather takes a turn this week. Even in Los Angeles though, the weather appears to be turning as Jennifer Garner stepped out to walk her dog wearing black gym leggings with a sweater slung around her waist. On her feet, a pair of trainers that looked comfortable enough for just about any outdoor endeavour.

It's not news that Jennifer Garner is a fan of Brooks Running shoes, having been spotted in them many times over the last few years. However, we've got our eyes on this latest model for more than just running.

Brooks Glycerin 21: £151 at Amazon

Jennifer Garner wears the Brooks Glycerin 21 running shoes in Coconut / Aqua / Autumn Sunset - a limited edition colourway only available at a few retailers, including Amazon.

Stepping out to walk her dog in LA, Jennifer sported the Brooks Glycerin 21 running trainers in a limited edition colourway featuring pops of orange, green and blue against a neutral fabric upper. Available for just over £150, this is a relatively new style from the brand, with even-thicker soles compared to the previous model for comfortable daily wear.

While we probably wouldn't consider them a pair of the best walking shoes, the Brooks Glycerin 21 is perhaps the choice of the A-lister thanks to the wide platform on the heel of the shoe, which offers extra stability and a smooth glide while walking or running.

Jennifer Garner spotted walking in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Running trainers with thick, bouncy soles have become increasingly popular in the last few years as the running boom continues. While they are an excellent choice for longer runs where comfort is the priority, those looking to get their daily steps in will find them comfortable and durable on the pavements, making them a great addition to any workout wardrobe.

These shoes won't, however, be a good choice for gym workouts or exercises where balance is key. Instead, it's better to opt for a shoe with a more neutral platform - such as those from a more gym-focused brand - like the Lululemon strongfeel training shoes.

Jennifer paired her Brooks running trainers with dark gym leggings, a black workout top, small gold hoops, and black sunglasses, with a dark blue sweater slung around her waist, exemplifying the key to dressing for autumnal walks and workouts: layering.

Sweaty Betty Breathe Easy Circuit T-Shirt £50 at Sweaty Betty Much like Jennifer Garner's floaty black top, this workout top from Sweaty Betty is a neutral colour option that pairs excellently with just about any pair of leggings or running shorts. Made with 90% recycled, breathable, sweat-wicking fabric, it's a great choice for a casual walk or longer workout. Tommy Hilfiger Global Stripe Sport Tights £39 at Frasers Available at Frasers (formally House of Fraser), these Tommy Hilfiger leggings look almost *identical* to those worn by Jennifer Garner recently. They are dark blue with a white stripe down one side and a red stripe down the other, with a high-waisted and supportive fit. Jessica Alba wore a similar pair with hiking boots earlier in the summer as well. Missoma Chubby Small Gold Hoops £115 at Missoma Pairing activewear and trainers with small, sweat-resistant pieces of jewellery is a simple way to make a workout outfit more casual for everyday wear. This pair from Missoma are lightweight, so they won't get in the way if you are exercising, and available in multiple sizes so you can choose the right one for your style.

Though we're a fan of Jennifer's simple colourway with its discreet pops of colour, there are 17 others to choose from with these trainers. Sizes go from a UK 3 to UK 10 and there are two widths to choose from (wide or medium), so truly a pair for everyone.

Earlier in the month, she sported the same trainers while attending a charity event with Save the Children in Lancaster, California. At the event, she partnered with the brand to donate more than 1,000 pairs of trainers to charity partners in the school district.