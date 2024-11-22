Jessica Alba's waterproof hiking boots are the most stylish we've seen in years - and on sale now

Jessica Alba's hiking boots, leggings, and cross-body bag blend style with comfort and practicality in a must-have combination for winter walks and outdoor adventures.

On holiday with family in Austria earlier this year, the star stepped out in this low-key ensemble for a day of hiking in the mountains. Pulling off an outfit that looks as good as it is comfortable (and waterproof) is a real challenge, so perhaps it's no surprise that Jessica Alba is our style inspiration for exploring the great outdoors.

Being from Hoka, these boots sit in our tried and tested best walking shoes guide but paired with a set of the best black gym leggings - and an additional layer or two - it's a go-to look for rainy autumn and chilly winter days this year.

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) A photo posted by on

The new and improved Hoka Anacapa 2 Mid Gore-Tex walking boots are unique with their bright purple sole, made up of a sugarcane EVA midsole and Vibram Megagrip outsole for comfort and stability even across wet and rocky terrains, and a supportive forest green upper. Blending materials like Nubeck leather with a GORE-TEX membrane, it doesn't get much more waterproof than this.

As the digital health editor at woman&home, I've also had a pair of these boots myself and can attest to their excellent waterproofing. I wore mine through boggy fells in the Lake District - certainly not as glamorous as Jessica's rolling Austrian hills - and I returned with my feet still dry and comfortable.

Jessica paired the Hoka Anacapa 2 Mid Gore-Tex walking boots with white socks, classic black leggings with a stripe down the side, a loose-fitting light green t-shirt to match the boots, a black cap, sunglasses, silver hoop earrings, and a black cross-body bag.

Shop Jessica's style for winter

Sweaty Betty Therma Boost Leggings Was £110 Now £77 at Sweaty Betty Jessica's black leggings were the perfect pair to the Hoka walking boots. Ideal for winter, Sweaty Betty's Therma Boost leggings have a similar design with a stitch design down the front and sides but have pockets for your essentials and will keep your body warm as the temperature drops with a brushed fleece-feel lining. Lululemon Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 in Ideal Mint Was £69 Now £49 at Lululemon Mirror Jessica's colour choice with this sweat-wicking long-sleeve, now available in the Lululemon sale. The pop of blueish green provides a welcome break from the darker colours we all normally get in the habit of wearing during colder months. Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag in Black £14.90 at Uniqlo A cross-body bag like this one is ideal for storing your phone, keys, and other essentials when you're walking. The strap is adjustable and it has a season-proof design that'll see you through to the summer.

If you want to layer this outfit up for the chilly weather, I'd suggest a puffer jacket over the top for a practical, outdoorsy look. Otherwise, a waterproof trench coat could make for a perfect throw-on layer for city strolls, over the top of a jumper or cardigan. I recently bought the waterproof belted trench coat from M&S (£99) and it's kept me warm and dry in the downpours so far.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Posting at the time about the trip, Jessica wrote: "While we thought we were going on a leisure #hike, we wound up having about 89 near death experiences - it was basically rock climbing with no ropes 😂🤣".

"I almost fainted after looking down a few cliffs (#scaredofheights 😳) but we made it!! I never felt more like a city girl in my entire life -hence my dramatization 🤭".