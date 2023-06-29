Praise the Lord - we just learned what JLo’s breakfast smoothie recipe is

There's nothing like a refreshing smoothie for breakfast, and we recently learned JLo's favorite recipe, including spinach, banana, and sunflower butter.

We're all aware by now that making smoothie recipes is a great way to get a lot of your daily nutrients in an easy and simultaneously delicious way. It's also well-known that celebrities specifically are always coming up with scrumptious and creative smoothie recipes that give us some inspiration for our morning routines with our blenders - for example, remember when everyone on the internet was trying to recreate Kourtney Kardashian's Erewhon smoothie?

Another A-lister who we look up to for health and fitness advice is none other than Jenny from the block herself, Ms. Jennifer Lopez. Aside from JLo's absolutely killer workout routine, she also has a few healthy recipes up her sleeve that keep her filled with energy and staying on track to eat healthily - and one of them is her famous green smoothie that she drinks for breakfast.

While appearing at Montefiore’s Community Health Fair with Marco Borges, an exercise physiologist and the founder of 22 Days Nutrition, JLo shared what she looks for in a morning smoothie, while explaining what inspired her to create the recipe in the first place.

"I knew the stuff that I was eating wasn’t giving me energy. I realized that after a while, and I was feeding this to my kids. Is this good for them?" she said, per People. "So I was ready to try something different. …[This smoothie] tastes fresh, and you’re doing something good for yourself. It makes a huge difference."

@JLo green smoothie for breakfast this AM after a killer tricep/chest workout! pic.twitter.com/S2FQIs8A3vJuly 6, 2016 See more

According to Marco, Jennifer drinks this smoothie nearly every day, and for good reason - it's absolutely loaded with nutritional value.

"It makes an unbelievably healthy [drink] full of fiber, full of omega 3, protein, and it’s a really great meal replacement or recovery drink," he said. "She absolutely loves it. That’s her go-to drink every day."

If you're interested in trying the healthy smoothie for yourself, here's the recipe, courtesy of Marco.

Spinach Protein Smoothie - makes one serving:

1 handful spinach

1 frozen banana

1 cup rice milk

2 scoops almond or sunflower butter

1 scoop protein powder

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until desired consistency is achieved.

This smoothie doesn't just have to be consumed when you wake up though - it's versatile because it's chockful of protein, so you could drink it for lunch, or even for a midday snack if you need a healthy pick me up while at work or running errands.