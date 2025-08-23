Dr Amir Khan reveals 5 'warning signs' you're overstressed, with most happening 'before you realise it'

Exhausted, irritable, and constantly worried - we all know what it's like to feel stressed. But sometimes our bodies have picked up that something isn't right before our brain catches on.

70% of adults in the UK have felt stress that's led to them feeling overwhelmed or unable to cope in the last year, with 81% of women reporting early signs of burnout compared to 67% of men, according to The Priory.

Spotting the signs of stress before they manifest and working out how to lower cortisol levels is something that Dr Amir Khan, a GP and woman&home's resident doctor, is all too familiar with. "Stress doesn’t just live in your head - it shows up all over your body," he wrote in the Instagram post caption. So, with this in mind, the doctor shared the physical signs of stress to look out for.

The physical signs of stress to look out for

1. Tense muscles

"When you're overstressed, your body goes into that 'fight or flight mode'. That means the muscles in your neck, shoulders, and jaw tighten, ready to respond to danger," the doctor says.

This source of stress could be a genuine emergency - or it could be work, family, or personal pressures that have built up over time. The body doesn't know the difference, unfortunately.

"Over time, this constant tension can cause headaches, back pain, and even problems with your posture," he says.

2. Gut issues

While we don't quite know how it works, we know that the brain and the gut are linked through the gut-brain axis, so it makes sense that when something's up with one, the other suffers.

"Stress hormones like cortisol change how your gut moves and how sensitive it is. That's why stress can trigger diarrhoea in some people, constipation in others," the doctor says.

He also notes that stress is one of the common causes of bloating and cramping, the "classic butterflies in your stomach" but on a "bigger, more uncomfortable scale".

3. Racing heart

"When you're stressed, your body pumps out adrenaline to prepare you for action, in case you need to run away from danger. That can increase your heart rate and blood pressure," says Dr Khan.

He notes that it's normal if it only happens occasionally, but if your constantly stressed or overstressed, then your heart is going to be under constant pressure.

"It's going to be working harder than it should, and that isn't good for your heart, your brain, or your blood pressure, and you really need to work on that," he says.

If you have any concerns about your cardiovascular health or want tips on how to lower your blood pressure, speak to your doctor.

4. Skin flare ups

This is a symptom that Dr Khan knows about personally. "This is what happens to me!" he says, and it happens because stress raises our cortisol levels, which makes the skin more oily.

"At the same time, stress slows healing and weakens your skin barrier, so conditions like eczema and psoriasis often flare when life feels overwhelming," he says. It's also why acne tends to get worse.

5. Brain fog

When you're stressed, you want to be able to sort problems and get things done. Unfortunately, brain fog is one of the physical signs of stress and is likely to slow you down.

"Stress doesn't just affect your mood. It affects your memory centre, the hippocampus. You might find it harder to concentrate, forget small details, or just feel like your thoughts are a bit fuzzy," he says.

"That's your brain being hijacked by your stress hormones," he adds.

Can severe stress make you ill?

Yes, prolonged and unmanaged stress can lead to burnout, which is a state of mental and physical exhaustion. Several studies, including those by the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health have linked it to major health conditions and a 35% increase in risk of early mortality.

And that's hardly a surprise, as "stress shows up everywhere. The muscles, the gut, the heart, the skin, the brain", says Dr Khan.

How to deal with the physical signs of stress