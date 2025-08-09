Lorraine Kelly reveals her 3 'favourite' exercises to stay active at 65

Lorraine Kelly has been on our television screens for over four decades, and in that time, she's been refreshingly honest about her health highs and lows. Most recently, the presenter revealed she'd undergone keyhole surgery to remove her fallopian tubes and ovaries as a preventative measure.

She updated fans on her progress soon after the surgery was over, saying she was "totally fine" and would be returning to work shortly.

The star has talked openly about all elements of her health, though, and recently shared how valuable she's found a good diet and exercise regimen as she's grown older, prioritising enjoyment and the best exercises for longevity. "I want to be as healthy for as long as I possibly can," she told South Wales Magazine. "You've got to start looking after yourself. I want to enjoy life for as long as possible."

Like a lot of us, Lorraine revealed she struggled during the pandemic with maintaining a good routine. These are three exercises she found enjoyment in and helped her get back on track.

Lorraine Kelly's favourite exercises

1. Zumba

One of Lorraine's favourite workouts is Zumba - especially when her instructor, Maxine Jones, is leading the class. On an episode of Lorraine, she said: "Like so many people, I found excuses not to commit to a regular exercise routine, but after finding exercise I really enjoy, and going to Maxine's classes regularly, I feel better not only physically but mentally too."

Zumba is a dance-led fitness class that combines music from around the world with fun movements to create a high-intensity (but fun) workout. The presenter has been a fan of the class for years - she first talked about it on the show in 2014.

The presenter particularly recommends Zumba for those in menopause. "We were talking last year about menopause and how difficult that can be for everybody," she said on another episode of Lorraine. "I did get quite anxious and [exercise] really helps with that. It's like I've had a spring clean in my head. It's like being re-set."

2. Wild swimming

Wild swimming isn't for everyone, but Lorraine says it's one of her favourite exercises to do when she's in Scotland. "I love wild water swimming," she told South Wales Magazine. "Now the weather's getting a wee bit better, I'll try to do it once a week, for sure. It's good for you physically, and really good for you mentally, too."

The benefits of cold water swimming inspired Lorraine to write her first novel - now a bestseller. The Island Swimmer is set in her beloved Orkney, where she spends many of her holidays.

Last year, Lorraine told The Scotsman that the first time she went wild swimming was in Antarctica: "I went in in my bikini, but I kept my hat on and my gloves, and ran in. I was numb from the neck down, but boy was I alive! It was the most alive I’ve ever felt. I was all tingly."

While everyone will have their preference on what to wear for wild swimming, Lorraine notes that she opts for a swimsuit over a wetsuit as you "don't get the same benefit" when covered up. "You don't get the same tingle," she said.

3. Walking

Walking is one of the best exercises. It boosts cardiovascular and metabolic health, and improves muscle strength, whether you go walking for 30 minutes a day or get your 10,000 steps in at home.

Lorraine Kelly knows this better than most, as she says that walking her dogs, Angus and Ruby, is among her favourite exercises.

Speaking to Hello! in 2022, the presenter said: "Taking Angus and Ruby out for a walk doesn't just mean I get some much-needed exercise and fresh air, it's also a real stress buster and a chance to wind down.

"Our dogs have been invaluable to all of us both physically and mentally. It's a way to keep active and to calm anxiety."

She also credits her improved social life, a key contributor to good mental wellbeing, to her dogs. In an interview with Wales Online, the presenter said: "I didn’t know many people when I first moved from Scotland but taking Angus out was the best way to make friends in my new home."

How else does Lorraine Kelly stay healthy?

As well as getting enough exercise, Lorraine revealed in an exclusive interview with woman&home that she looks after her brain health as much as possible - especially after "my lovely" Fiona was diagnosed with dementia.

"I do as much as I can," she said. "I do my Wordle and crosswords every day, and try to eat well, but it's a horrible, cruel disease. It can affect anyone."

The presenter also makes sure to watch out for key signs of disease. "I am fastidious about mammograms," she told us. "You’ve got to take responsibility for yourself and find your normal, because all boobies are different."

Mental outlook also matters greatly to the star. She told us that she applauds Helen Mirren's approach to life, saying she "loves the way" the Hollywood star "says to embrace everything and enjoy every single second of what you're doing."

Helen Mirren also shared her outlook on exercise with fans earlier this year, revealing the 12-minute workout she does to stay in shape at 80 years old.

How did Lorraine Kelly lose weight?

As well as raving about the mental and physical benefits of exercise, Lorraine said that regular workouts (and balanced dietary changes) also helped her lose weight.

Launching the Work It Out series on Lorraine earlier in the year, the host said, "Working out has helped me drop three dress sizes and changed my life in an important way."

Discussing balance, Lorraine told South Wales Magazine: "If you’re going out and you want to have a glass of wine, you can have one, of course you can, and of course you can have a pudding. But it’s all about trying to eat in a really healthy way, and not skipping meals and being on a stupid restrictive diet, because they just don’t work."

She also credits her new title of ambassador for Weight Watchers with motivating her to make healthy changes.