Exclusive: Lorraine Kelly admits she 'loves being unleashed' and embraces her 'cheeky' side

Lorraine Kelly admitted she loves to feel 'unleashed' and that her debut novel reflects her 'cheeky' side in an exclusive interview for our March issue.

The 64-year-old British broadcasting icon, who has worked in the world of morning telly for more than 40 years, opened up about penning her debut novel, her relationship with husband Steve, her consciousness of early signs of Alzheimer's as she gets older, the importance of checking her boobs and lots more when she sat down for a chat with us.

Ahead of the release of her first novel, The Island Swimmer, Lorraine, who shares 29-year-old daughter Rosie Smith with husband Steve, confessed that it's always been her "dream" to write one - but declared that you won't find any "naughtiness" in the book, despite the fact she loves to feel "unleashed".

"I actually think sex is very difficult to write, so I'll leave it to others! Parts of the book are funny and quite cheeky - because I am."

Lorraine added, "I love being unleashed! A lot of people have a perception of my show and think it's all cuddly, lovely kittens, bunny rabbits and unicorns with rainbows shooting out of their bumholes."

"It's really not. It's quite near the knuckle sometimes, but I know exactly what I can get away with. I go to the line. I never cross it."

When it comes to ageing, the biggest concern for Lorraine is her health - and after her friend and former GMTV co-host, Fiona Phillips, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's at the age of 61 last year, it's something that's on her mind.

She said, "As I get older, the only thing that's a big worry is health and losing [myself], dementia. Obviously, my lovely Fiona has been diagnosed with dementia. She's OK, she's still here, still her. She's so b****y strong and has dealt with it with dignity and humour.

"It brings it home when it's someone you know. I do as much as I can. I do my Wordle and crosswords every day, and try to eat well, but it's a horrible, cruel disease. It can affect anyone," Lorraine added, going on to explain that checking her breasts is a top priority too, doing so with the help of Steve.

"I am fastidious about mammograms. You’ve got to take responsibility for yourself and find your normal, because all boobies are different," she explained.

"My husband regularly checks mine. Selfless, he is. Selfless! But that’s great. He probably knows them better than I do. It’s the same with women and men [checking for] testicular cancer."

You can read Lorraine's full exclusive interview with woman&home in the March issue of the magazine, on shelves from February 1st.