I love bright activewear - but Jessica Alba proves nothing beats black for support and comfort in the summer
I've been dipping my toe into the bright colour pond for the summer, but Jessica Alba's workout leggings, vest, and trainers have me going back to basics
After doing a spring clean of my workout wardrobe earlier this year and seeing just how much black activewear I owned, I made a promise to myself to get outside my comfort zone and try at least one of the many alternatives to black activewear as the sun came out.
However, I'm thinking of going back to basics - especially after seeing Jessica Alba's recent Instagram post. The star paired her black Hoka running shoes with black workout leggings, a white top, a black sports bra, and white sports socks.
The carousel post featured her "Sunday reset" routine, starting with breakfast and an iced matcha, followed by the workout by the beach with personal trainer and friend Ramona Braganza.
The actress revealed the pair had walked two miles to the beach before taking on the stairs for some functional fitness training in the heat. "A guy who's 86 says he does this every day. Man, I admire him. That s*** was hard," she says to the camera, before finishing the session with a jog in her running trainers.
With hot weather in the UK here to stay for at least another week, it's motivated me to take my black running shorts and leggings out for a spin. Unlike bright colourways, black is a low-key, seamless shade that hides sweat easily and matches any other colour without an issue.
Shop Jessica's look
The underrated star of this ensemble is the Hoka Clifton 10, which Jessica wears for the hike-turned-jog. Designed as a daily running trainer, this shoe supports the foot from the ground up. It has super light cushioning to alleviate pressure on the joints and a jacquard upper for better breathability, ideal for higher temperatures.
While I love the Hoka Bondi 9 for longer miles, this is the perfect shoe for daily workouts, whether it's an early morning walk or training run. It's also available in multiple black colourways, including all black, black and gold, and the combination of black and white that Jessica wears.
Black leggings have always been my go-to for the winter seasons as they go with everything, but they work especially well in the summer, hiding sweat when out running or walking. Jessica's pair is an example of the rule - stylish and low-key, with a pop of excitement in the white stripe down the side.
The Miles High Waist Rigor 7/8 offer flexibility around the ankle, though Jessica pairs them with white over-ankle socks with the cut-off length, and support across the middle in the high-waist design. They also come in dark and light blue colourways.
Completing the outfit her best sports bra, Jessica nails the summer workout look. The Splits59 Monah Rigor Bra is designed for running, Pilates, spinning, cycling, tennis, gym workouts, and yoga, with the wide set straps offering better support.
Over the top, Jessica wears a white t-shirt, giving her the option of laying up or down depending on the weather.
Jessica Alba has stepped out in the Dodgers cap before, when she wore Hoka's Anacapa hiking boots on a walk in Austria last year. The iconic label makes this cap difficult to find in the UK, but I've located this one.
If you prefer to keep your logos to your T-shirts - or 'just not a hat person' like me - you can find a plain black cap at Decathlon for under £10. This one's also breathable like Jessica's, with a mesh panel at the back for better air flow.
Jessica's low-key style often comes paired with sunnies - and these bold geometric ones from Stella McCartney are the choice for this laid-back workout outfit. Available in black or orange frames, they come complete with the distinctive metal pins and signature on the arm.
To finish off the workout uniform, Jessica wears a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 headphones. When we reviewed these at woman&home, they came out top on our list of best exercise headphones for the multiple noise-cancelling modes, chargeability, and unique design.
This month's workout isn't the first time Jessica has shown love for Hoka, a running and outdoor brand. Last year, she posted to Instagram from Austria while hiking with friends in the mountains, wearing the Hoka Anacapa walking boots.
Where the Hoka Clifton 10 thrives on roads, with plenty of cushioning for added support, these were dedicated walking shoes designed for technical trails.
At the time, she wrote: "While we thought we were going on a leisure #hike, we wound up having about 89 near death experiences - it was basically rock climbing with no ropes 😂🤣".
Grace Walsh is woman&home's Health Channel Editor, working across the areas of fitness, nutrition, sleep, mental health, relationships, and sex. She is also a qualified fitness instructor. In 2025, she will be taking on her third marathon in Brighton, completing her first ultra marathon, and qualifying as a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach.
A digital journalist with over seven years experience as a writer and editor for UK publications, Grace has covered (almost) everything in the world of health and wellbeing with bylines in Cosmopolitan, Red, The i Paper, GoodtoKnow, and more.
