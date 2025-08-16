I love bright activewear - but Jessica Alba proves nothing beats black for support and comfort in the summer

After doing a spring clean of my workout wardrobe earlier this year and seeing just how much black activewear I owned, I made a promise to myself to get outside my comfort zone and try at least one of the many alternatives to black activewear as the sun came out.

However, I'm thinking of going back to basics - especially after seeing Jessica Alba's recent Instagram post. The star paired her black Hoka running shoes with black workout leggings, a white top, a black sports bra, and white sports socks.

The carousel post featured her "Sunday reset" routine, starting with breakfast and an iced matcha, followed by the workout by the beach with personal trainer and friend Ramona Braganza.

The actress revealed the pair had walked two miles to the beach before taking on the stairs for some functional fitness training in the heat. "A guy who's 86 says he does this every day. Man, I admire him. That s*** was hard," she says to the camera, before finishing the session with a jog in her running trainers.

With hot weather in the UK here to stay for at least another week, it's motivated me to take my black running shorts and leggings out for a spin. Unlike bright colourways, black is a low-key, seamless shade that hides sweat easily and matches any other colour without an issue.

This month's workout isn't the first time Jessica has shown love for Hoka, a running and outdoor brand. Last year, she posted to Instagram from Austria while hiking with friends in the mountains, wearing the Hoka Anacapa walking boots.

Where the Hoka Clifton 10 thrives on roads, with plenty of cushioning for added support, these were dedicated walking shoes designed for technical trails.

At the time, she wrote: "While we thought we were going on a leisure #hike, we wound up having about 89 near death experiences - it was basically rock climbing with no ropes 😂🤣".