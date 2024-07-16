This Apple Watch Series 9 deal is the best one yet - now £85 off for a limited time

The Apple Watch sale is the crème de la crème of Amazon Prime Day where fitness trackers are concerned. Now live, this is the time to pick up a deal on the latest and greatest of the range with the best savings I've seen so far all year.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy. Being one of the newest releases from the brand, it offers all the latest technology and must-have features in a streamlined design and variety of colourways. Now £314.99 down from £399.99 (save £85) for a limited time only at Amazon.

Also on sale, you'll find the Apple Watch SE down to £192 from £219.99 (save £27.99). While it's not as impressive as the saving on the Series 9, it's certainly not to be sniffed at if you're looking to upgrade your fitness tracker this summer.

Wondering which one to go for? As woman&home's digital health editor, I've got you covered with a brief lowdown on the Apple Watch Series 9 and SE, both on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

The best Apple Watch sale deals

Apple Watch Series 9: Was £399.99 Now £314 (save £85) at Amazon

As soon as I reviewed the Apple Watch Series 9, I knew it was one of the top fitness trackers on the market. The design is so seamless, making it easy to log your workouts, view detailed exercise insights, track your sleep and stress levels, and make the most of the lifestyle features on your favourite apps. It also offers advanced health-monitoring sensors like an ECG. It also looks great on the wrist, with various available colourways and band options.

Apple Watch SE: Was £219 Now £192 (save £27) at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is also excellent for tracking workouts, sleep quality and quantity, and accessing apps on the wrist. Its seamless design is a little bigger than the Series 9 but I didn't find it very noticeable after wearing it a few times. The SE doesn't quite match up to the Series 9 in terms of features and advanced sensors but where price and practicality are concerned, it's a top-tier fitness tracker and a worthy investment - especially with this saving.

What's the difference between the Apple Watch Series 9 and SE?

The processor and advanced health monitoring features are the main differences between the Apple Watch Series 9 and SE. The Series 9 is the newest Apple Watch and has the latest processor, which allows for advanced features like the double tap (where you can tap your fingers together to allow a pre-set action on your watch, should you find yourself without a spare hand), faster Siri processing, and precision finding for your devices (so you can track your Apple devices to the specific spot in your home, rather than the general location). The SE does not offer this.

Where advanced health monitoring features are concerned, the Apple Watch Series 9 has an ECG sensor (which can detect abnormalities in heart rate), a blood oxygen sensor (which can measure oxygen saturation in the blood), and a temperature sensor (which can be very useful for accurate cycle tracking). The SE also doesn't offer these - but if these are of particular interest, it's also worth weighing up the Apple Watch vs Oura Ring while you're in the Apple Watch sale.

The retina display on the Series 9 is also 1,000 nits more, meaning it'll be brighter and clearer, and it offers an always-on function so you can view the screen constantly should you wish.

Design-wise, they look almost identical and fairly similar to the newest Fitbit smartwatch. However, you can buy the Apple Watch Series 9 in a stainless steel case and you can't get this material with the SE where aluminium is the only option.

Is one better than the other? That depends on what you're looking for in your fitness tracker. The Series 9 is the best in general as it offers a range of very impressive fitness and health monitoring features (right down to running and cycling-specific metrics you won't find on the best Fitbits or even on Garmin devices).

However, if you're just looking for a device to track your workouts, monitor your steps, keep an eye on your sleep habits, and make the most of the lifestyle assistance via apps on your wrist in the Apple Watch sale, the SE is an excellent choice.

It's also worth checking out your options, however. The Garmin sale has also launched with up to 30% off a great range of fitness trackers, many of which are now under £250. The Prime Day Fitbit deals are also off to a good start with a £30 saving on the latest Fitbit Charge 6.

Do you need to be a Prime Member for the Apple Watch sale?

Yes, on July 16 and 17, you do need to be a Prime member to make the most of any deals branded with the red 'Prime Day Deal' banner. If the product doesn't have this banner, you don't need to be a member to scoop the saving.

On sign-up to Amazon Prime, you'll get a 30-day trial to test out the scheme and you'll be able to save in the general Amazon sale over the next two days. You'll also benefit from the speedy Prime delivery service and have access to hundreds of television shows and films.

Is Amazon an authorised retailer for Apple products?

Amazon is an authorised retailer of Apple products per the brand's website, so when you buy from the online retailer, you can be sure you're getting an authentic product. However, always shop directly from Apple's Amazon page rather than the general marketplace to be sure you're getting a legitimate product.

The same goes for renewed devices on Amazon. These aren't available in the Amazon Prime Apple sale, but you'll find previous series of Apple Watch on Amazon for a significantly lower price than you'd see elsewhere - the condition being that they've been pre-owned and restored.