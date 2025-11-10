Ruth Langford cooks up easy autumn comfort food - but is it a casserole or a stew?

Ruth Langsford shared an insight into her autumn kitchen as she took to social media with a warming recipe for a bowl of chilly-weather comfort food.

Declaring her love for cosy season, the iconic British broadcaster chatted to her followers via a video posted on Instagram as she talked us through one of her favourite easy recipes for an evening indoors with her Le Creuset pot - and left us wondering the real difference between a stew and a casserole in the process.

Penning a caption for her video, she wrote, "Autumn means comfort food! Nothing fancy here… just my kind of cooking, a hearty lamb casserole (or is it a stew? Someone tell me the difference in the comments please!)"

Dressed in a striking red knit and clutching her 'sweater weather' mug, Ruth explained that lamb leg and shoulder, chunky leeks and carrots, potatoes and lamb stock is all that's needed to whip up her low-effort go-to.

Noting that keeping veg chunky in a casserole or stew is key to avoiding a 'mushy' dish, Ruth demonstrated as she browned off her lamb and gave her veg a sizzle before adding stock and bringing to the boil.

Before taking it over to the oven to cook together, Ruth asked again, "What's the difference between a stew and a casserole? I actually don't know!"

Shop Ruth's Kitchen

Widdop and Co Sweater Weather Mug £10 at Amazon Love Ruth's 'sweater weather' mug? We've found this gorgeously similar pick on Amazon that would make for a sweet stocking filler. John Lewis Coby Stoneware Pasta Bowl Set of 4 £20 at John Lewis Ruth's roomy baby blue dinner bowls are ideal for serving up a hearty helping of autumnal dinner - whether that be a stew or casserole. We love this similar set from John Lewis. Le Creuset Non-Stick Ceramic Stock Pot £179 at Le Creuset Ruth's casserole pot of choice appears to be the French brand's Non-Stick Ceramic Stock Pot, perfect for hob to oven recipes. Wondering whether Le Creuset is worth it? We think so, especially if you're looking to invest in your cooking.

As she showed off her slow-cooked masterpiece, plenty of Ruth's followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on her query.

"I think casserole is cooked in the oven and stew cooked on the hob," one wrote, while another agreed, adding, "Stew is cooked on the hob and usually has some kind of pulses in to thicken it. Whereas casseroles are done in the oven."

"Stew is cooked on top hob, casserole is cooked in the oven. Love both," a third chipped in.

"I think - don’t quote me - stew is cooked on the hob and casserole in the oven? I prefer it cooked on the hob and I add lentils," one more agreed, as Ruth replied, "That’s the general consensus on here!"

Others were quick to offer Ruth advice for making the dish even more delicious, with lots insisting that dumplings are essential for a meal like this.

Suggesting adding an Irish twist, another commenter penned, "I add a tin of Guinness to mine, makes it really rich."