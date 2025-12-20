These are the festive air fryer recipes you need to try before the big day

There’s a lot of low-and-slow cooking that happens around Christmas. The kind that fills your house with rich aromas and requires hours of stirring, basting, and patience. But what about the speedy, festive air fryer recipes that save you time while still delivering all the seasonal magic?

Armed with my favourite air fryer and a few essential accessories, I’ve been experimenting with recipes that are quick, flavour-packed, and perfect for festive entertaining, or just a cosy night in.

From ASDA’s clever Christmas tree Yorkshire puddings to a playful gingerbread man brownie, these are the standout Christmas recipes I can’t wait to try this year.

Yorkshire pudding filled with all the trimmings

I have to start here because these little festive puds are genius, though I can’t take credit myself. ASDA has cleverly packaged these for just £1.97, and if you’re feeling extra fancy, you can invest in Christmas tree-shaped moulds to make your own.

They’re perfect little vessels for all the festive trimmings: pile in pigs in blankets, colourful roasted vegetables, and a drizzle of gravy, and let them shine. I personally leave the roast potatoes for another special recipe (spoiler: Christmas tree potatoes are coming!). There’s something so satisfying about a perfectly crisp-yet-fluffy Yorkshire pudding, and these little tree-shaped versions are utterly Instagram-worthy.

Christmas Tree Potatoes

A festive trend that’s been stealing hearts for a few years, Christmas tree potatoes are as charming as they are delicious. Simply slice your potatoes thinly, stack them on a skewer, season with a touch of rosemary, sea salt, and a hint of paprika, and roast them in the air fryer.

The result is crispy edges, soft centres, and a playful, decorative twist that’s perfect for the dinner table. I like to serve mine alongside a dollop of herby aioli, a little extra indulgence that feels just right for Christmas.

Stuffing Balls with Cranberry

These are a fun spin on the classic stuffing and make a brilliant alternative to a traditional Christmas wreath. You can make them from scratch, use a mix, or even buy them pre-made: the air fryer does all the hard work.

I love decorating mine with a wheel of Brie in the centre, scattering some roasted nuts around, or pairing them with a sweet cranberry dipping sauce. They’re cute, festive, and always get a cheer at the table, plus they free up room on the roast tray for all the other Christmas essentials.

Get Ahead Gravy

A lifesaver for busy cooks, Jamie Oliver's Get Ahead Gravy is one recipe where prepping ahead makes all the difference. Make a rich, silky gravy in advance and store it in the fridge or freezer. Come Christmas Day, simply reheat and pour over everything: the Yorkshire puddings, the tree potatoes, the stuffing balls. It’s one of those little touches that makes the meal feel effortlessly festive.

Gingerbread Man Brownies

Gingerbread man brownies have been everywhere this year, and for good reason. They’re a fun, festive bake to make with kids, and so simple. Start with a classic brownie mix, sprinkle the base with crushed ginger biscuits, pour over the brownie batter, and bake in your air fryer.

Once cooled, drizzle with icing and pop a gingerbread man on top for instant Christmas charm. The combination of fudgy brownie and crunchy ginger biscuit is utterly irresistible, and they look so cute on a festive table or as a homemade gift.

Mince Pies

And of course, it wouldn’t be Christmas without mince pies. I’ve been indulging in mine since October (don’t judge). While shop-bought ones are always a hit, you can easily air-fry your own: fill pastry cases with mincemeat, pop them in the air fryer, and watch them puff up beautifully in just a few minutes. Serve warm with a light dusting of icing sugar and a side of cream, and you’ve got a classic, festive treat with zero faff.

Whether you’re short on oven space or just keen to keep things simple, the air fryer more than earns its place at Christmas. From crisp, golden potato Christmas trees that look far more impressive than the effort they require, to perfectly puffed Yorkshire puddings and rich, fudgy gingerbread brownies, it proves you don’t need a full-sized oven to pull off festive favourites. Think of it as your secret weapon for stress-free cooking: quicker preheating, reliable results and far less washing up. Once you’ve tried Christmas snacks (and dessert) the air-fryer way, you may never look back.