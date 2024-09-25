32 of our favourite Pippa Middleton casual outfits

We're used to seeing Princess Catherine's younger sister Pippa Middleton at high-profile events like royal weddings, Wimbledon and Christmas carol services. She always looks impeccably well together, but have you ever noticed how good her more casual outfits are?

She's a big fan of skinny jeans, bold colours and neat tailoring, as well as statement accessories. She's got one of the best collections of capsule wardrobe staples we've ever come across and we constantly find ourselves trying to copy. So with that in mind, we've taken the time to narrow down her outfits to 32 of the very best. Trust us, there were a lot to choose from!

You can see she has so much in common, style-wise with her famous sister, so if you've ever wondered what Catherine wears when she's away from the spotlight, it might just look something like this...

Pippa Middleton's best casual outfits

White jeans the day after Catherine's wedding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just one day after wowing the world in her Alexander McQueen bridesmaid dress at the royal wedding, Pippa switched to smart casual with a look that's since become a signature for the Middleton sisters.

In one of the chicest white jeans outfits we've seen, she teamed skinny jeans with a blue double-breasted blazer and a pair of metallic ballet flats.

Glowing in green

Pippa was pregnant during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and she looked absolutely glowing in green for the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace. The smocked detailing and silk fabric elevate this long-sleeved dress and the zip neckline shows off a subtle diamond necklace. Green is a colour that suits her beautifully, so it's no surprise she's chosen it for several high-profile occasions.

A shirt dress and crossbody bag

A simple linen shirt dress and espadrilles is a failsafe combination in the warmer months and this style even features a subtle stripe print. It was perfect for Pippa's visit to watch the tennis at Wimbledon and it would work just as well with your best white trainers for a more dressed-down feel.

Short trench coat and knee boots

This look is a lesson in layering and is making us rethink our long trench coats. The hat and zig-zag print scarf complement her belted navy jacket, plus the skinny jeans and suede boots are a practical combination. Ideal for Christmas shopping and ice skating!

Frills for flying

Pippa kept the bridal vibes going after her own big day. The newly married Mrs. Matthews was pictured catching a flight in Australia wearing blue skinny jeans and a white broderie anglaise blouse. The frills and tie-neck are a world away from our usual flight attire of leggings and a sweatshirt!

Denim mini dress

Mixing things up, Pippa swapped her signature skinny jeans for a blue denim skater dress during an outing in London back in 2011. Add in tan accessories and it's effortless yet unquestionably stylish.

Colour pop coat

This look is about as autumnal as it gets. Between the orange-red coat, tan suede boots and fedora hat, we can only assume that's a pumpkin spice latte in her hand. These rich colours work so well with Pippa's brunette hair, plus the collarless cut and double-breasted design of the coat make it a style we could totally imagine Catherine wearing.

Leopard print blouse and ballet flats

We know Pippa's a fan of florals, but she also loves a pop of leopard print! Over the years she's been pictured in spotted scarves and trainers, but this blouse really shows her wild side. The pussybow neckline is classic Princess of Wales, and the metallic ballet flats keep things comfortable and casual.

Experimenting with colour

Proving she's not afraid to wear bright colours, Pippa teamed a pair of forest green skinny jeans with a cardigan that's trimmed with highlighter hues. Add in a baby blue bag and this is colour-blocking at its finest.

Jewel tones

Pippa proved that purple is a great alternative to black if your outerwear wardrobe is missing a biker jacket. This high street style worked really well with a knitted dress, knee boots and a printed scarf, all in similar shades of amethyst and plum.

A furry gilet for transitional weather

A furry gilet and shades are a must-have combination on sunny but cool days. Pippa's sister has a super similar style to this chocolate brown sleeveless jacket and she's gone with similar tones through her lightweight knit and tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Classic stripes

We all know how much Princess Catherine loves a Breton top and it turns out Pippa's a fan of stripes too. Her black and white top boasts a built-in shirt collar, and it pairs perfectly with black jeans and patent leather loafers. It's a preppy take on casual style, and it's so simple to master yourself.

Hot pink jeans

Pink acid-wash jeans, a plaid shirt and a black tuxedo jacket isn't a combination that works on paper, but Pippa pulls it off with panache. Skinny jeans show off her incredibly toned legs, and a head-turning hue like this focuses all the attention on the denim.

Eye-catching earrings

Skinny jeans, knee-high boots and a blazer are a recurring theme in our favourite Pippa Middleton casual outfits, but this look was all about her swept-up hair and statement earrings. It's a quick and easy way to give any ensemble a little lift when you've only got a few minutes to get out of the door in the morning!

Slouchy buckled boots

These slouchy mid-height boots were a favourite of Pippa's for a while and we can see why. Tapping into the boho trend that's well and truly back, these buckled boots work with jeans, a frilled blouse and a cardigan, but they'd look incredible with a floaty maxi dress, Sienna Miller-style.

Elevated plaid

A check shirt and skinny jeans is a classic casual outfit, right? But on this occasion, Pippa chose court heels over trainers to give this look a lift. We've never seen plaid look quite so glamorous!

Cropped denim jacket

A denim jacket is a must-have in the summer months and in this outfit, Pippa proved that a cropped length has an elongating effect. When paired with a white knitted dress and sunglasses, it's a timeless combination.

Tonal dressing

Tonal dressing is a huge trend and put simply, it's wearing items of the same colour group in varying shades for a cohesive effect. Pippa picked taupe and tan tones here, and the result is simple but effective.

A fitted, v-neck t-shirt

This deep v-neck is a shape you don't see Pippa wearing much, so it's really refreshing. The fitted silhouette and little cap sleeves on this tee balance out the fun printed mini skirt and she kept jewellery to a minimum.

White Christmas

As long as you're careful not to spill your mulled wine and mince pies all over it, a white coat at Christmas can be so pretty. The flared skirt on this short coat gives it a feminine feel and the bold buttons round things off nicely.

Statement scarf

These heart print scarves marked the beginning of the Middleton sisters' love of one of the best British clothing brands, Beulah, and doesn't it make this otherwise simple ensemble sing? It picks up on the blue in Pippa's coat while acting as a cosy layer to keep the chill off on an autumnal day in London.

Iconic trench coat

Everyone needs a trench coat in their wardrobe, and this one is a great length on Pippa. Can you believe it's actually a high-street find from Superdry? So often trench coats can feel too long or oversized, particularly if you're petite, so opt for a shorter length to keep things neat and ready for whatever the British weather might throw at you.

Going the extra mile

We know Pippa likes to stay active and this was a rare chance to see what she wears when working out. Straight-leg joggers, trainers with a pop of pink and a windbreaker jacket proved to be a practical and stylish combination, plus the NYC cap adds a little extra something.

Shades of grey

Grey canvas trainers with grey jeans work surprisingly well, particularly when styled with powder blue hues. It's that bit fresher than the black, dark grey and navy you have on rotation for winter, so it's worth considering switching up your trainer collection.

Country casual

Pippa's oatmeal-coloured roll neck knit and heritage check jacket screams countryside chic. In case you ever need inspiration on what to wear for a weekend away, bookmark this look.

Smart quilted jacket

Quilted and padded jackets can often feel super practical and sporty, but with its buckle and wool panels, Pippa's is the perfect combination of smart casual. We bet it's super toasty too!

Aviator jacket and wedge trainers

Pippa definitely always tries to add height to her looks, and this time she did so with some wedge trainers. Add in skinny jeans and a shearling-trim aviator jacket, and it's right up there amongst our favourite casual outfits.

A New York minute

This red mini dress could be super glamorous, but we love that Pippa kept things a bit more casual and comfortable with a pair of red ballet flats. It's proof that doubling up on red works, and it really pops against a yellow New York taxi. She packed incredibly well for her trip to the Big Apple back in 2012.

Short and sweet tailoring

Pippa's got an impressive blazer collection, but this cropped option is well worth a minute of your time. Again, it plays with proportions to make you look taller and it helps create an hourglass silhouette because it stops and flares out just a little at the waist. What's not to love?

Flowy silk shirt

A silk shirt is such an underrated wardrobe investment. Go for a solid colour that works for your skin tone and wear it with everything from crisp tailoring to slouchy wide-leg jeans. Trust us, you'll be reaching for it over and over again. You're welcome!

Unexpected red accessories

Pippa's wearing both a red shoulder bag and a pair of ballet pumps here, demonstrating the 'unexpected red theory' works for fashion too, not just interiors. It's taking the classic check shirt and jeans duo to another level, so this look gets full marks from us.

Elongating ankle boots

Here's a clever styling tip from Pippa: black skinny jeans and black boots will always work to make your legs look longer. This heel height is totally manageable, and opting once again for a shorter coat steers Pippa away from swamping her figure with oversized outerwear.