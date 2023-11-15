32 of Mariah Carey's best looks: From Christmas concert glam to double denim

When it comes to Mariah Carey's best looks, her style is not just for Christmas. A musical icon and fashion queen, Mariah has been serving great looks for years and this list proves it. From '90s red carpet glamour to jaw-dropping streetwear, there isn't a style Mariah hasn't mastered.

Although Mariah is most known for her voice and of course her number one Christmas hit, All I Want for Christmas is You, there’s no denying the power her style has also. An icon from the very beginning, Mariah has been offering up fashion inspiration since the early '90s and hasn’t stopped since.

Christmas is seen as peak Mariah season, meaning her looks in red or overly glitzy are often her most memorable, but Mariah's style has been adapted to a host of occasions. However, if you're looking for glamour at all moments, diving into Mariah's wardrobe back catalogue delivers endless inspiration.

32 of Mariah Carey's best looks

1. The Grammy Dress

(Image credit: Getty Images )

If there's anyone who knows how to rock a little black dress it's the icon Mariah Carey. Pictured here with her two Grammy awards in 1991, Mariah wore a form-fitting black velvet mini dress with diamond detailing and matching longline earrings. Her natural curls and smokey make-up elevate the refined look.

2. The Christmas ensemble

(Image credit: Getty Images )

As the Queen of Christmas, Mariah can pull off an all-red ensemble and still make it look luxurious and polished. Her floor-length bodycon dress is fit for the festive season but the fur-cuffed red overcoat is what truly steals the show. We can’t think of anyone who could reign over the holidays with more glamour than Ms Carey.

3. The super chic Chanel attire

(Image credit: Getty Images )

This might just be one of our favourite looks from Mariah. Attending a Chanel fashion show benefit in New York City in 1994, the American singer wore a timeless baby pink Chanel set a simple yet chic white baby tee, giving us ultimate, '90s Clueless vibes. We can’t get over this look or the puppy in Carey’s arms.

4. The sparkling LBD

(Image credit: Getty Images )

Not only is this one of the best dresses to turn heads, it also served as a clever marketing idea to not so subtly promote the 2022 film Bro’s which Carey created a song especially for. On her way to a screening of the film, the singer was aptly dressed in the sequined mini with a stunning rainbow jacket and heart-shaped lollipop in hand.

5. The noughties metallic top

(Image credit: Getty Images )

Whilst performing in the Belgium-based area, Sportpaleis, for her fourth concert tour The Rainbow World Tour, Mariah wore a quintessential Y2K outfit. The extremely low-rise jeans and cropped silver metallic top with its dainty tie sides are a perfect snapshot of the fashion trends at the time. Her glossy blowout truly solidifies her 2000s pop star look.

6. The pearlescent trench

(Image credit: Getty Images )

If you’re wondering how to style a trench coat then Mariah may just have a rather daring answer for you. Walking the streets of NYC, the pop sensation styled her mesmerising pearlescent trench coat as a midi dress with some knee-high black leather boots and a stunning voluminous hairstyle.

7. The snow white fur coat

(Image credit: Getty Images )

Mariah certainly has winter dressing down and we couldn’t be more jealous of this oversized white fur coat. The coat, with its large hood and bright white colour, is no doubt the centrepiece of this look but we can’t deny that the Louboutin heeled boots pull everything together and add a layer of glam to the fluffy ensemble.

8. The grey anniversary dress

(Image credit: Getty Images )

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Christmas chart-topping hit All I Want for Christmas is You, Mariah wore an elegant floor-length sparkling grey dress. She styled the long-sleeved number with some chrome platform heels, a stunning red stone necklace and her glamorous blown-out beach waves.

9. Her glittering and golden gown

(Image credit: Getty Images )

For the VH1 Diva Live Concert in 1998, Mariah wore a decadent Vera Wang golden gown with a low-cut neckline and figure-hugging silhouette. She kept the accessories simple with a single gold chain that matched her golden heeled sandals. The look was completed with the singer's signature natural curls being allowed to roam free.

10. The black minimalist co-ord

(Image credit: Getty Images )

A significantly less glitzy look for the popstar, this simple yet sultry two-piece black co-ord oozes quiet luxury and was a perfect choice for the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards. With spaghetti straps and a hip-height slit, the outfit is another wonderful example of how Mariah balances glamour with more risky style choices.

11. Her diamante corset

(Image credit: Getty Images )

Proving once again she knows how to bring glitz and glamour, Mariah wore a stunning diamante corset top to the 38th Annual Grammy Awards in 1996. The top with its scoop neckline and decadent chain pattern was styled with a floor-length satin skirt that cinched in the singer's waist.

12. The fit and flare black gown

(Image credit: Getty Images )

For the Oprah Winfrey Legends Ball in 2005, the songstress wore a strapless satin gown with a sweetheart neckline and a statement billowing tulle hem. Mariah straightened her hair and added white dress gloves with the look giving it a refined finish.

13. Her model off-duty look

(Image credit: Getty Images )

Whilst visiting London in 2003, Mariah showcased noughties casual wear. The distressed miniskirt was styled with a cropped white tee, dark-wash denim crop jacket and statement knee-high pointed-toe Timberland boots. And let us not forget the Y2K sunglasses and glittering jewellery.

14. The navy red carpet look

(Image credit: Getty Images )

As Mariah's career has evolved so has her style, far from the low-rise jeans and diamante corsets is this elegant off-the-shoulder navy gown. The dress with its cinched wrap waist and open neckline was a standout at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards in 2010. The singer paired the dress with some pearlescent nude Louboutins and a glittering clutch bag.

15. The red casual wear

(Image credit: Getty Images )

Wondering how to wear red? Well, wonder no more, as Mariah aced the colour with this lace tank top and platform heel combo. The low-waist 00s-esque jeans complement the red elements wonderfully, whilst her white-rimmed sunglasses and statement hoops add yet another layer of cohesiveness.

16. The barely there pink trench dress

(Image credit: Getty Images )

We’re absolutely obsessed with how effortless Mariah makes this hot pink trench dress look. The iridescent mini dress matches the singer’s light shimmering make-up look and her silver bling too of course. She paired the colourful look with some strappy earth-tone heels, perhaps an unusual pairing but of course, on Mariah, it just seems to work.

17. The showstopping sparkling mini dress

(Image credit: Getty Images )

All dressed up for a TV appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show, Mariah Carey paired a dazzling strapless mini dress with a cropped collarless jacket and some gravity-defying dual-toned heels, certainly bring the wow factor.

18. Her khaki satin dress

(Image credit: Getty Images )

Once again looking effortlessly glamorous, Mariah wore a v-neck khaki green satin midi dress to the American supermarket Best Buy to meet fans for an autograph session after the 2005 release of her album The Emancipation of Mimi. The singer styled the dress with a pair of double-buckled heels, a brown leather belt and her signature waist-length hair that was curled into shiny ringlets.

19. The tiger print mini

(Image credit: Getty Images )

If you fancy yourself a maximalist when it comes to your wardrobe then this look from Mariah will definitely be one for you. Not only has the pop star worn a tiger print mini dress covered in sequins, but she’s also added some statement fishnet tights and a jaw-dropping platform heel. A classic Carey look.

20. Her baseball ready Pitcher look

(Image credit: Getty Images )

It’s not just on stage or the red carpet that the icon has showcased her style, no, this time she took to a Japan baseball field in 2008 to throw the ceremonial first pitch. Mariah stuck to her true feminine style whilst also bringing in sporty elements with her cropped satin letterman jacket and her trainer-esque lace-up heels.

21. The mesmerising mixed pattern dress

(Image credit: Getty Images )

This dress is far from simple or understated and that’s what we love so much about it. With its deep V neckline and tightly cinched waist, the dress makes quick work of showing off Mariah’s curvaceous figure. The abstract animal print is complemented by mixed-metal jewellery and Mariah’s gorgeous beach-wave golden hair.

22. Her all black elevated streetwear

(Image credit: Getty Images )

Even when it comes to streetwear, Mariah is delivering on the sophisticated glam and we can't get enough of it. For a walk down the streets of NYC, the singer is sporting a peplum mini dress with a stunning leather trench over the top and of course some signature platform heels. If you're looking to recreate this stylish streetwear look, then we've found an almost identical leather trench at Selfridges.

23. The feminine slip dress

(Image credit: Getty Images )

The humble slip dress is super versatile and can be worn in several ways. Here Mariah has an elevated version with its bejeweled detailing and more form-fitting cut which she's paired with some matching navy heels.

24. Her 00s double denim look

(Image credit: Getty Images )

You really couldn't get more 2000s with this double denim ensemble as it's perfectly styled with a baby pink tied tee and a pair of Y2K purply tinted sunglasses. Not only is the double denim a noughties throwback but also the statement necklace with its matching waist chain too.

25. Her event-ready denim capris

(Image credit: Getty Images )

There are not many celebs that could make denim capris work on the red carpet but Mariah can and she does it well. She’s styled the casual denim with a ruffled blouse and some statement strappy heels which makes this otherwise laid-back look worthy of a red carpet.

26. The dressed-down burgundy gown

(Image credit: Getty Images )

For a December stroll around the streets of Paris, Mariah wore a stunning dark red dress with knitted detailing and fit and flare cut. What we really love about this ensemble is the way she’s paired a grungy leather jacket with the ultra-feminine gown.

27. Her award winning disco dress

(Image credit: Getty Images )

If there’s one place Mariah is going to bring her fashion best it's a music award red carpet. Here for the 1992 American Music Awards, the singer looked absolutely decadent in a diamante-covered mini dress with metallic tights and matching chrome heels.

28. The one-shoulder ruched dress

(Image credit: Getty Images )

This is definitely one of our favourite red-carpet glamour moments from the star, a mermaid-style black ruched dress with statement diamond-encrusted bling what’s not to love? The single strap detail on the gown also elevates the look from a simple black dress to one with an edge.

29. Her 90s belted mini dress

(Image credit: Getty Images )

When it comes to 90s occasion dressing this really is a top-tier look, with its simple shape and coordinating leather accents this taupe mini dress is a winner in our eyes. Mariah wore the dress for the MTV Video Music Awards in 1996, with some of the best black boots and a super chic side-parting hairstyle.

30. Her off-the-shoulder black mini dress

(Image credit: Getty Images )

This is certainly one look that you’ll want to get into your minimalist capsule wardrobe, a classic off-the-shoulder LBD is a timeless piece that you’ll reach for time and time again. Here, Mariah has styled the dress with some stunning drop-down earrings that perfectly complement the open neckline and her natural flowing curls.

31. Her edgy monochrome ensemble

(Image credit: Getty Images )

If you’re looking for long skirt ideas then this look from Mariah is the perfect inspiration. The skirt with its statement pattern is cinched at the waist with a chunky belt and paired with a cropped leather jacket. Should you be green with jacket envy, then don't fret we've found a similar style at Abercrombie and Fitch which will have you looking like Mariah in no time.

32. The golden snake print look

(Image credit: Getty Images )

A classic Mariah look. Silk, animal print, mini length, deep neckline and her signature golden curls, this ensemble couldn’t scream Mariah Carey more even if she tried. The dress, of course, is the real star of the show with its A-line silhouette and stunning silky shine.