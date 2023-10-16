We've got heart eyes over Salma Hayek's leather pencil skirt, baby blue heels and statement glasses combination

salma hayek
Salma Hayek just debuted a leather pencil skirt, baby blue heels and statement glasses combination in London, and we found items that will help you recreate the look ASAP.

No, you don't understand - Salma Hayek is our eternal fashion icon. From her funky tie-dye look to her unreal Vivienne Westwood dress, she is constantly inspiring us with her sense of style - and of course, one of her most recent memorable looks is no exception. 

While attending the Gucci Cosmos evening Vernissage event at 180 The Strand on 10 October, Salma Hayek stepped out in style, wearing a sexy, yet timeless look for her jam-packed evening.

salma hayek

Going from top to bottom: the Magic Mike star wore a pair of thick black glasses, very much exuding Jenna Lyons of Real Housewives of New York vibes. She also put her hair in perfect waves, giving off an effortlessly chic look.

For the outfit itself, Salma went for a powder blue pleather jacket, which looked amazing paired with a plain white tank underneath. To match her powder blue moto jacket, she also wore a super sparkly baby blue handbag, enveloped in all kinds of sparkles and other diamond-like embellishments. Oh yeah, and she also wore a pair of matching baby blue pump heels - so basically, she was a vision in blue for this Gucci event. 

The real star of her show, however, was her black, business-chic leather skirt, which went perfectly with the rest of her outfit - and as we know, leather skirts are becoming one of 2023's most trending and coveted wardrobe pieces. 

salma hayek

She opted for a mid-length leather skirt, which is truly the perfect wardrobe staple for your minimalist winter capsule wardrobe folks and your maximalists alike - especially this coming autumn and winter, when you need something stylish, but still practical for those chilly evenings. 

Luckily, we found some similar styles that you can get your hands on as soon as possible, because honestly we can't go one more day without owning a similar skirt to Salma's.

black pencil leather skirt
Reiss Reagan Black Leather Pencil Skirt

RRP: $385 / £228 | A black leather pencil skirt will slot effortlessly into your capsule wardrobe and act as a strong building block to all fall outfit ideas. Dress up with a chiffon blouse for a dinner date, or render it office-ready with a shirt. 

faux leather pleated skirt
Altuzarra Tullius Faux Leather Skirt

RRP: $1,495 / £1,115 | If wearing real leather is not your thing, then look out for the host of faux leather skirt designs that are winging their way to stores near you. We love the figure-lengthening button detailing down the side of this midi length design. 

black faux leather maxi skirt
River Island Faux Leather Maxi Skirt

RRP: $84 / £45 | Faux leather iterations are a plenty at straight-to-market brands and often have more accessible price points than real leather designs. This fitted silhouette can be easily contrasted with one of the best hoodies and chunky dad trainers.

