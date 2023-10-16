We've got heart eyes over Salma Hayek's leather pencil skirt, baby blue heels and statement glasses combination

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Salma Hayek just debuted a leather pencil skirt, baby blue heels and statement glasses combination in London, and we found items that will help you recreate the look ASAP.

No, you don't understand - Salma Hayek is our eternal fashion icon. From her funky tie-dye look to her unreal Vivienne Westwood dress, she is constantly inspiring us with her sense of style - and of course, one of her most recent memorable looks is no exception.

While attending the Gucci Cosmos evening Vernissage event at 180 The Strand on 10 October, Salma Hayek stepped out in style, wearing a sexy, yet timeless look for her jam-packed evening.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Going from top to bottom: the Magic Mike star wore a pair of thick black glasses, very much exuding Jenna Lyons of Real Housewives of New York vibes. She also put her hair in perfect waves, giving off an effortlessly chic look.

For the outfit itself, Salma went for a powder blue pleather jacket, which looked amazing paired with a plain white tank underneath. To match her powder blue moto jacket, she also wore a super sparkly baby blue handbag, enveloped in all kinds of sparkles and other diamond-like embellishments. Oh yeah, and she also wore a pair of matching baby blue pump heels - so basically, she was a vision in blue for this Gucci event.

The real star of her show, however, was her black, business-chic leather skirt, which went perfectly with the rest of her outfit - and as we know, leather skirts are becoming one of 2023's most trending and coveted wardrobe pieces.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She opted for a mid-length leather skirt, which is truly the perfect wardrobe staple for your minimalist winter capsule wardrobe folks and your maximalists alike - especially this coming autumn and winter, when you need something stylish, but still practical for those chilly evenings.

Luckily, we found some similar styles that you can get your hands on as soon as possible, because honestly we can't go one more day without owning a similar skirt to Salma's.