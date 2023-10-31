We're obsessed with Victoria Beckham's LBD, black tights and stilettos combo for night in with the kids
Victoria Beckham is giving us a masterclass on how to look effortlessly chic this season
Victoria Beckham is the Queen of the LBD - after all, it was an iconic black mini dress we saw her don most frequently during her reign as 'Posh Spice' back in the '90s.
Still rocking the look to this day, Victoria's latest look is a sophisticated all-black ensemble for a night out with her and David's three sons, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz.
Victoria posed with the trio of Beckham boys on the staircase in their home, wrapping her arms around her sons and looking radiant, sporting a head of luscious waves and a glowing make-up look (did we mention she recently revealed the secret behind her signature smokey eye?).
Victoria posted a picture of herself alongside her sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz before a night out, captioning the picture, "Night in with the kids!!! We miss u @DavidBeckham… @CruzBeckham @BrooklynPeltzBeckham @RomeoBeckham #HarperSeven @NicolaannePeltzBeckham @MimiMoocher xx"
"How is it Victoria looks the youngest?" wrote one fan, to which another replied, "She’s always beautiful."
While another fan wrote, "Lovely photos. @victoriabeckham you must be so proud."
Victoria teamed a black mini-dress with opaque tights and killer heels for the occasion.
It's not the first time that Victoria has worn this failsafe ensemble, even sharing a snap of her rocking fishnet tights recently.
Looking chic in the statement hosiery, Victoria added simple black midi dress from her own collection and a pair of strappy black heels.
She captioned the image, "Last week celebrating in NYC 🇺🇸 @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty and #VBFragrance, wearing one of my favourite looks from my #VBAW23 Collection!! Bag available soon! Kisses xx
"Shop my dress and shoes at VictoriaBeckham.com and at 36 Dover Street."
Thanks to Victoria, for giving us so much inspiration for our autumn capsule wardrobes.
If you want to shop Victoria's style, we've picked out some of the chicest black buys on the market to emulate her elegant winter look. For a Victoria-inspired look, any designer heels will do, but we had to choose Louboutins.
If you're in need for more inspiration, take a look at our guide to the best dresses in midi, maxi and mini styles, which could all be swapped in to complete this classic look.
Selfridges
RRP: £249 |This simple shirt dress offers the understated LBD option that's modelled so well by Victoria. It's not too dressy or formal, but can be dressed up for an evening out with killer heels. The knitted fabric will ensure you stay comfy throughout the night, too.
Falke
RRP: £30 |Falke tights are known for their excellent quality, so you know you'll be getting Victoria-standard quality with this high-denier pair. These matte, opaque tights have high-quality flat seams and comfortable soft-seam finishing. The shade is a deep intense black for a classy finish.
Christian Louboutin
RRP: £645 |If you really want to channel Posh Spice, only Louboutins will do. These classic So Kate pumps have it all sky-scraper heels, a patent finish, a super chic pointed toe and the signature red soles. We love the iconic bold cut of this legendary shoe.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.
