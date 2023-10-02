We need First Lady of Paris Brigitte Macron’s bubblegum pink trench coat right. now.

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Brigitte Macron has once again proved her style credentials with a bubblegum pink trench coat that we're feeling could be a staple wardrobe piece.

Trench coats are a timeless staple piece. Stars and celebrities have been wearing trench coats for years, with the staple coat dating back to popularity even in Brigitte Bardot's France. Now, another French Brigitte is marking her place as a notable French trench coat-wearer - and it's none other than First Lady of France's Brigitte Macron.

Brigitte Macron has always had impeccable style. We've long been admiring her looks - and we especially loved this stunning red tweed blazer she wore while at an event with Queen Camilla last week in France.

However, we haven't been able to stop thinking about this incredible bubblegum pink trench coat that the First Lady wore while out in Washington DC a few years ago with her husband, President Emmanuel Macron.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This bright pink trench coat went perfectly with her business-apropos outfit, comprised of a pari of black cigarette trousers (a la Kate Middleton?) and a white blouse on top. The real star of the show was, of course, the pink trench, which added a fun and rather spunky pop of colour to the ensemble.

She also wore a pair of very simple black pump heels for the occasion, and carried a rather large croc-print black bag that added a bit of an edge to the look.

In true French girl style, Brigitte always keeps her overall aesthetic very simple. She sticks to her classic blow dry hairstyle, letting her shoulder-length blonde locks bounce down to her collarbone, and rarely opts for a makeup look that is anything more elevated than soft glam.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, trench coats have always been a style staple, but this 2018 look from Brigitte is making us want to purchase a bright pink one for ourselves. After all - who couldn't be happy just looking at that bright pink bubblegum colour?

Plus, a bright pink trench will help you achieve those Barbiecore vibes that have been so coveted this year - and will continue to give you a nice boost of that confident feminine energy every time you wear it.