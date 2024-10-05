Victoria Beckham’s casual wide-leg jeans and turtle neck jumper combination is the perfected elevated casual look for autumn

Victoria Beckham's chic laid-back look is the perfect autumn outfit formula to keep you warm this season - we love how her vintage-inspired wide-leg jeans elevate the casual look and her turtle neck jumper looks so cosy.

Leaving summer behind, with it's long, hot days, can present a real challenge when it comes to pulling together stylish and on-trend outfits. You have to think more practically about the weather and what's going to keep you warm and dry and, sometimes, that can feel like we have to leave style behind in favour of practicality.

But building a versatile, cosy and chic autumn capsule wardrobe is super easy when celebrities are on hand to offer inspiration. We're already taking notes for the season from Katie Holmes who just declared this season's biggest coat trend and the new M&S Big Autumn collection has shown us that pulling off the chic and cosy autumn look is easier than we thought.

And now Victoria Beckham has delivered the perfect inspiration for elevated casual outfits that will keep us warm and looking impossibly stylish at the same time.

Posting some sweet family snaps to Instagram, Victoria looked stunning in a pair of wide-leg jeans, with a flattering high-waist and vintage-inspired front pocket details, pairing the denim staple with a cosy-chic turtle neck jumper.

The rich, deep blue denim is perfect for the cooler months and plays into the deeper colour-palette we lean towards as the days get colder. The jeans also featured a stunning front pleat detail which elevated the style and created a lovely sharp look.

Victoria leaned into this sleek look with a navy turtle neck jumper. She offset the relaxed fit with a French tuck, tucking a front section of the jumper's hem into the waistband of her jeans. This simple styling trick gave the outfit a completely different silhouette, highlighting her figure and bringing a touch more sophistication into the style.

Shop Victoria Beckham's Look

Reformation Alyssa High Rise Wide Leg Long Jeans £168 at Reformation With a flattering silhouette that's fitted at the waist and hips before trailing into a wearable wide leg, these jeans from Reformation are a super versatile addition to any wardrobe. Made from a stretch denim fabric, they're comfortable as well as form-fitting and sleek and they're easily styled for any occasion. River Island Blue Front Pocket High Waisted Wide Leg Jeans £50 at River Island Made from 99% cotton, these wide-leg jeans from River Island are super comfortable, soft to the touch, and high quality too. We love the pleat detail, high-waist and front pockets which make these jeans look just like Victoria Beckham's. They're available in regular, petite and long lengths, meaning you can find the perfect pair for you with ease. M&S Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper £35 at M&S This jumper from M&S is so soft and cosy. Made from quality pure merino wool, it's a timeless and classic staple that will last a lifetime and be super easy to style with pieces you already own. With a comfortable regular fit and cosy roll neckline, you can keep warm in style.

While Victoria's jeans covered her shoes, meaning we couldn't see what choice of footwear she went with to finish off her outfit, we'd style this look with a practical and stylish pair of suede boots to add some more texture to the outfit, or you could lean into the casual style with some comfortable white trainers.

If you want to lean into the more elevated style with your footwear, a pair of heeled boots would look great with the jeans, creating a sleek and streamline style that works just as well for casual daytime wear as for statement evening occasions.

For jewellery, Victoria kept it minimal with just a chunky, silver watch adding shine to her outfit. Of course, there was the envious gloss of her hair adding more than enough shine to the entire look in place of sparkling jewels, with her long bob styled in subtle waves that highlighted the stunning toffee-toned highlights littered throughout her strands.

This healthy hair look is super on-trend at the moment and is also easy to recreate with the help of high-street hair glosses and expert-approved hair treatments.